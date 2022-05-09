FIFA 22: How to complete TOTS Morgan Gibbs-White SBC – Requirements and solutions
One of the EFL’s best.
It’s not just the top Premier League players who will get some Team of the Season (TOTS) cards in FIFA 22 over the next few days. On May 8, EA Sports and the FIFA 22 team released an EFL Championship-themed Squad Building Challenge. The reward for completing this SBC? That is a 90 OVR player item of Sheffield United midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White. So, how can you add this card to your collection? Let’s take a look.
How to complete TOTS Gibbs-White SBC
To complete this SBC, FIFA players will need to complete just one starting lineup. This lineup must meet the following requirements:
- Starting players – 11
- England players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 83
- Team Chemistry – Min. 80
Solution
This SBC should cost around 10,000-15,000 Coins in total. Here’s a look at a potential solution that’s worth checking out:
- ST: ST Alvaro Morata (83 OVR)
- LW: LM Robin Gosens (83 OVR)
- RW: RW Marco Asensio (83 OVR)
- CAM: CAM Hakan Çalhanoğlu (82 OVR)
- LCM: CM Arthur (83 OVR)
- RCM: CM Fabian Ruiz (82 OVR)
- LB: LM Ante Rebic (82 OVR)
- LCB: CB Simon Kjær (83 OVR)
- RCB: CB Francesco Acerbi (83 OVR)
- RB: RB Kieran Trippier (84 OVR)
- GK: GK Salvatore Sirigu (82 OVR)
Related: FIFA 22: How to complete TOTS Bukayo Saka Objectives challenge
Card information via FUTBIN. This challenge will expire on May 15.