FIFA 22: How to complete TOTS Olivier Boscagli SBC – Requirements and solutions

The Eredivisie Team of the Season promo in FIFA 22, as EA Sports and the FIFA 22 honored yet another footballer from the Dutch-based league on May 1. PSV centre back Olivier Boscagli has a new 88 OVR card in Football Ultimate Team, and this card is obtainable via completing a limited-time Squad Building Challenge. So, how can you add the French defender to your collection? Let’s take a look.

How to complete TOTS Boscagli SBC

Screenshot by DoubleXP

To complete this SBC, FIFA players will need to complete just one starting lineup. This lineup must meet the following requirements:

Starting players – 11

France players – Min. 1

Team of the Week players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 83

Team Chemistry – Min. 75

Solution

This SBC should cost around 25,000 Coins in total. Here’s a look at a potential solution that’s worth checking out:

ST: ST Alvaro Morata (83 OVR)

ST Alvaro Morata (83 OVR) LM: LM Robin Gosens (83 OVR)

LM Robin Gosens (83 OVR) RM: LM Thomas Lemar (83 OVR)

LM Thomas Lemar (83 OVR) LCAM: CF Henrikh Mkhitaryan (83 OVR)

CF Henrikh Mkhitaryan (83 OVR) RCAM: CM Fabian Ruiz (82 OVR)

CM Fabian Ruiz (82 OVR) CM: CM Arthur (83 OVR)

CM Arthur (83 OVR) LB: LM Ante Rebic (82 OVR)

LM Ante Rebic (82 OVR) LCB: CB Simon Kjær (83 OVR)

CB Simon Kjær (83 OVR) RCB: CB Francesco Acerbi (83 OVR)

CB Francesco Acerbi (83 OVR) RB: TOTW LW Jesus Corona (84 OVR)

TOTW LW Jesus Corona (84 OVR) GK: TOTW GK Diego Lopez (84 OVR)

This challenge will expire on May 8.