FIFA 22: How to complete TOTS Olivier Boscagli SBC – Requirements and solutions
Another strong season for PSV.
The Eredivisie Team of the Season promo in FIFA 22, as EA Sports and the FIFA 22 honored yet another footballer from the Dutch-based league on May 1. PSV centre back Olivier Boscagli has a new 88 OVR card in Football Ultimate Team, and this card is obtainable via completing a limited-time Squad Building Challenge. So, how can you add the French defender to your collection? Let’s take a look.
How to complete TOTS Boscagli SBC
To complete this SBC, FIFA players will need to complete just one starting lineup. This lineup must meet the following requirements:
- Starting players – 11
- France players – Min. 1
- Team of the Week players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 83
- Team Chemistry – Min. 75
Solution
This SBC should cost around 25,000 Coins in total. Here’s a look at a potential solution that’s worth checking out:
- ST: ST Alvaro Morata (83 OVR)
- LM: LM Robin Gosens (83 OVR)
- RM: LM Thomas Lemar (83 OVR)
- LCAM: CF Henrikh Mkhitaryan (83 OVR)
- RCAM: CM Fabian Ruiz (82 OVR)
- CM: CM Arthur (83 OVR)
- LB: LM Ante Rebic (82 OVR)
- LCB: CB Simon Kjær (83 OVR)
- RCB: CB Francesco Acerbi (83 OVR)
- RB: TOTW LW Jesus Corona (84 OVR)
- GK: TOTW GK Diego Lopez (84 OVR)
This challenge will expire on May 8.