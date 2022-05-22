FIFA 22: How to complete TOTS Pablo Sarabia Objectives challenge

The FIFA 22 Liga Portugal Team of the Season (TOTS) promo officially went live on May 22, and it came with a batch of new, upgraded cards. Some of those can be obtained through packs, but there is one that can be claimed just by playing in Football Ultimate Team. A new 91 OVR player item of Sporting CP winger Pablo Sarabia can be obtained via an Objectives challenge, and here’s what you need to do in order to get it done.

How to complete TOTS Sarabia Objectives challenge

In order to complete this challenge, you must complete five separate objectives. The five objectives are as follows:

Twenty Goal Haul – Score 20 goals in any game mode (rewards are Gold Pack and 150 XP.)

– Score 20 goals in any game mode (rewards are Gold Pack and 150 XP.) Finishing Touch – Score using Spanish players in 12 separate matches in any FUT game mode (rewards are 75+ OVR Rated Rare Player and 150 XP.)

– Score using Spanish players in 12 separate matches in any FUT game mode (rewards are 75+ OVR Rated Rare Player and 150 XP.) League Mix – Win 10 matches in any FUT game mode with min. three Liga Portugal players and min. three LaLiga players in your starting squad (rewards are Premium Gold Pack and 150 XP.)

– Win 10 matches in any FUT game mode with min. three Liga Portugal players and min. three LaLiga players in your starting squad (rewards are Premium Gold Pack and 150 XP.) Play 15 – Play 15 matches in any FUT game mode (rewards are Electrum Players Pack and 150 XP.)

– Play 15 matches in any FUT game mode (rewards are Electrum Players Pack and 150 XP.) Liga Portugal Provider – Assist 11 goals using Liga Portugal players in any FUT game mode (rewards are Small Electrum Players and 150 XP.)

Complete all five, and you will receive the 91 OVR Sarabia and 150 XP.

Only two of the five objectives in this challenge require players from the Liga Portugal. Besides the new TOTS Liga Portugal cards, using Squad Foundations items like Rafa, Simon Banda, and Fabricio would help towards completing these objectives.

It’s also probably wise to grind these in Squad Battles, since the game mode does not matter at all. Plus, this means completing these in a more relaxed setting, and one where high-rated Liga Portugal players aren’t mandatory. Also, since this challenge does require LaLiga players, it’s also an opportunity to double up and make progress towards the Jesus Navas Objectives challenge.

This challenge will expire on May 29.