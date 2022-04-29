FIFA 22: How to complete TOTS Parejo Objectives challenge

The first week of the FIFA 22 Team of the Season (TOTS) promo has gone live, and it features the Community TOTS squad. Additionally, EA Sports and the FIFA team have released several new Objective and Squad Building Challenges. One of those new challenges is an Objectives event, with the prime reward being a 90 OVR TOTS card of LaLiga midfielder Parejo. So, how can you add one of Villarreal’s finest to your roster? Let’s take a look.

How to complete TOTS Parejo Objectives challenge

Screenshot by DoubleXP

In order to complete this challenge, you must complete four separate objectives. All of these objectives must be completed in the Live FUT Friendly: Community Challenge. Friendlies are online exhibition matches that have no bearing on your overall record, but you will need to win some games in order to complete this challenge.

To find the friendlies in FIFA 22, scroll over to the Play tab at the FUT hub using RB/R1, and then select Friendlies. From there, select Play Online to locate the friendly called Community Challenge.

The four objectives are as follows:

Precise Parejo – Score two Outside of the Box goals in the Live FUT Friendly: Community Challenge (rewards are Gold Pack and 300 XP)

– Score two Outside of the Box goals in the Live FUT Friendly: Community Challenge (rewards are Gold Pack and 300 XP) Central Intelligence – Assist four goals using CMs in the Live FUT Friendly: Community Challenge (rewards are 75+ OVR Rated Rare Player and 300 XP)

– Assist four goals using CMs in the Live FUT Friendly: Community Challenge (rewards are 75+ OVR Rated Rare Player and 300 XP) Way to Win – Win four matches in the Live FUT Friendly: Community Challenge (rewards are Premium Gold Pack and 300 XP)

– Win four matches in the Live FUT Friendly: Community Challenge (rewards are Premium Gold Pack and 300 XP) Spanish Scoring – Score using Spanish players in eight separate matches in Live FUT Friendly: Community Challenge (rewards are Electrum Players Pack and 50 XP)

Complete all four, and you will receive the 90 OVR Parejo and 300 XP.

The team requirements for the Live FUT Friendly: Community Challenge are as follows:

Leagues: Min. 7

Loan Players: Max. 1

There’s no overall limit for this Friendly, so be prepared to see some high-rated teams. The key for this challenge will be the nation links, for a few reasons. One, this is a Classic Match friendly. With no max Chemistry available, nation links will boost team chemistry. Second, you will need to use Spanish players, in order to complete the ‘Spanish Scoring’ objectives.

Players like Dani Olmo (Bundesliga), Sergio Ramos (Ligue 1), Aymeric Laporte and Thiago (Premier League), Morata and Brahim Diaz (Serie A), and Mikel Oyarzabal (LaLiga) should be players to target for this particular event. Other options include Pol Llonch from the Eredivisie, and Alejandro Pozuelo from the MLS. Both have upgraded Season storyline cards, with the former just being released on April 28.

This challenge is slated to expire on May 6.