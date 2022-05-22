FIFA 22: How to complete TOTS Pedrinho SBC – Requirements and solutions

On May 22, EA Sports and the FIFA 22 team released the Liga Portugal Team of the Season (TOTS) players. Many of these players can be obtained through packs, but others through challenges. One player and card that falls in the latter category is Gil Vicente midfielder Pedrinho. A new 90 OVR player item of Pedrinho can now be obtained in Football Ultimate Team for a limited time, and here’s what you need to do in order to add it your collection.

How to complete TOTS Pedrinho SBC

To complete this SBC, FIFA players will need to complete just one starting lineup of 11 players. This lineup, set to the 4-2-2-2 formation, must meet the following requirements:

Starting players – 11

Portugal players – Min. 1

TOTW or TOTS players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 84

Team Chemistry – Min. 75

Solutions

This SBC should only cost around 30,000-35,000 Coins, depending on platform. That’s a very reasonable price for a 90 OVR midfielder that is well-balanced. Pedrinho has, as one would expect, strong Pace, Shooting, and Attributes. But, it also does have pretty solid defense attributes, given the position. Keep in mind, though, that this 90 OVR card does only have 3* Skill Moves and Weak Foot ratings.

Here’s a look at a potential solution that’s worth checking out:

LST: ST Andre Silva (84 OVR)

ST Andre Silva (84 OVR) RST: ST Andrej Kramaric (83 OVR)

ST Andrej Kramaric (83 OVR) LCAM: CAM Marco Reus (85 OVR)

CAM Marco Reus (85 OVR) RCAM: CAM Christopher Nkunku (81 OVR)

CAM Christopher Nkunku (81 OVR) LCDM: CDM Axel Witsel (83 OVR)

CDM Axel Witsel (83 OVR) RCDM: CDM Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (83 OVR)

CDM Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (83 OVR) LB: LB Lucas Hernandez (83 OVR)

LB Lucas Hernandez (83 OVR) LCB: LWB Angelino (83 OVR)

LWB Angelino (83 OVR) RCB: TOTW CB Jonathan Tah (86 OVR)

TOTW CB Jonathan Tah (86 OVR) RB: RWB Nordi Mukiele (81 OVR)

RWB Nordi Mukiele (81 OVR) GK: GK Jan Sommer (85 OVR)

Card information via FUTBIN. This challenge will expire on May 29.