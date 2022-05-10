FIFA 22: How to complete TOTS Phil Foden SBC – Requirements and solutions

Manchester City midfielder Phil Foden has positioned himself to be a key player in the club’s future, but he’s already an impressive footballer, to say the least. On May 10, EA Sports and the FIFA 22 team awarded the young English superstar with a 92 OVR Team of the Season (TOTS) player item, in commemoration of a strong 2021-22 season. This card is obtainable via a limited-time SBC, and here’s what you need to do, in order to get it done.

How to complete TOTS Foden SBC

In order to complete this challenge, FIFA players will need to complete three different lineups. Each has its own unique set of requirements.

The requirements are as follows:

Tactical Emulation

Starting players – 11

Manchester City players – Min. 1

Team of the Week players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 84

Team Chemistry – Min. 70

Premier League

Starting players – 11

Premier League players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 87

Team Chemistry – Min. 55

88-Rated Squad

Starting players – 11

Team Overall Rating – Min. 88

Team Chemistry – Min. 40

Solutions

This SBC, in total, will cost around 400,000 Coins. Here are a few solutions that could help you out:

Tactical Emulation

ST: ST Zlatan Ibrahimovic (84 OVR)

ST Zlatan Ibrahimovic (84 OVR) LM: LM Robin Gosens (83 OVR)

LM Robin Gosens (83 OVR) RM: LM Ante Rebic (82 OVR)

LM Ante Rebic (82 OVR) CAM: CAM Hakan Çalhanoğlu (82 OVR)

CAM Hakan Çalhanoğlu (82 OVR) LCM: CDM Marcelo Brozovic (84 OVR)

CDM Marcelo Brozovic (84 OVR) RCM: CM Christian Eriksen (82 OVR)

CM Christian Eriksen (82 OVR) LB: TOTW LWB Christian Gunter (86 OVR)

TOTW LWB Christian Gunter (86 OVR) LCB: CB Simon Kjær (83 OVR)

CB Simon Kjær (83 OVR) RCB: CDM Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (83 OVR)

CDM Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (83 OVR) RB: LW Jack Grealish (84 OVR)

LW Jack Grealish (84 OVR) GK: GK Kasper Schmeichel (85 OVR)

Premier League

ST: ST Ciro Immobile (87 OVR)

ST Ciro Immobile (87 OVR) LCAM: GK Mike Maignan (84 OVR)

GK Mike Maignan (84 OVR) MCAM: CAM Thomas Muller (87 OVR)

CAM Thomas Muller (87 OVR) RCAM: CM Marco Verratti (87 OVR)

CM Marco Verratti (87 OVR) LCDM: CM Leon Goretzka (87 OVR)

CM Leon Goretzka (87 OVR) RCDM: CDM Joshua Kimmich (89 OVR)

CDM Joshua Kimmich (89 OVR) LB: LWB Angelino (83 OVR)

LWB Angelino (83 OVR) LCB: CB Matthias Ginter (84 OVR)

CB Matthias Ginter (84 OVR) RCB: CB Sebastian Coates (83 OVR)

CB Sebastian Coates (83 OVR) RB: LW Jack Grealish (84 OVR)

LW Jack Grealish (84 OVR) GK: GK Manuel Neuer (90 OVR)

88-Rated Squad

LST: TOTS ST Sebastian Haller (91 OVR)

TOTS ST Sebastian Haller (91 OVR) RST: ST Zlatan Ibrahimovic (84 OVR)

ST Zlatan Ibrahimovic (84 OVR) LM: TOTS LW Luis Sinisterra (89 OVR)

TOTS LW Luis Sinisterra (89 OVR) RM: RW Carlos Vela (83 OVR)

RW Carlos Vela (83 OVR) LCDM: TOTS CM Orkun Kökçü (91 OVR)

TOTS CM Orkun Kökçü (91 OVR) RCDM: ST Andrej Kramaric (83 OVR)

ST Andrej Kramaric (83 OVR) LB: LW Dusan Tadic (84 OVR)

LW Dusan Tadic (84 OVR) LCB: TOTS CDM Ibrahim Sangaré (92 OVR)

TOTS CDM Ibrahim Sangaré (92 OVR) RCB: ST Andre Silva (84 OVR)

ST Andre Silva (84 OVR) RB: CB Sebastian Coates (83 OVR)

CB Sebastian Coates (83 OVR) GK: GK Koen Casteels (86 OVR)

Card information via FUTBIN. This challenge will expire on May 17.