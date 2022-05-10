FIFA 22: How to complete TOTS Phil Foden SBC – Requirements and solutions
The young Man City star gets a fresh look in FIFA 22.
Manchester City midfielder Phil Foden has positioned himself to be a key player in the club’s future, but he’s already an impressive footballer, to say the least. On May 10, EA Sports and the FIFA 22 team awarded the young English superstar with a 92 OVR Team of the Season (TOTS) player item, in commemoration of a strong 2021-22 season. This card is obtainable via a limited-time SBC, and here’s what you need to do, in order to get it done.
How to complete TOTS Foden SBC
In order to complete this challenge, FIFA players will need to complete three different lineups. Each has its own unique set of requirements.
The requirements are as follows:
Tactical Emulation
- Starting players – 11
- Manchester City players – Min. 1
- Team of the Week players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 84
- Team Chemistry – Min. 70
Premier League
- Starting players – 11
- Premier League players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 87
- Team Chemistry – Min. 55
88-Rated Squad
- Starting players – 11
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 88
- Team Chemistry – Min. 40
Solutions
This SBC, in total, will cost around 400,000 Coins. Here are a few solutions that could help you out:
Tactical Emulation
- ST: ST Zlatan Ibrahimovic (84 OVR)
- LM: LM Robin Gosens (83 OVR)
- RM: LM Ante Rebic (82 OVR)
- CAM: CAM Hakan Çalhanoğlu (82 OVR)
- LCM: CDM Marcelo Brozovic (84 OVR)
- RCM: CM Christian Eriksen (82 OVR)
- LB: TOTW LWB Christian Gunter (86 OVR)
- LCB: CB Simon Kjær (83 OVR)
- RCB: CDM Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (83 OVR)
- RB: LW Jack Grealish (84 OVR)
- GK: GK Kasper Schmeichel (85 OVR)
Premier League
- ST: ST Ciro Immobile (87 OVR)
- LCAM: GK Mike Maignan (84 OVR)
- MCAM: CAM Thomas Muller (87 OVR)
- RCAM: CM Marco Verratti (87 OVR)
- LCDM: CM Leon Goretzka (87 OVR)
- RCDM: CDM Joshua Kimmich (89 OVR)
- LB: LWB Angelino (83 OVR)
- LCB: CB Matthias Ginter (84 OVR)
- RCB: CB Sebastian Coates (83 OVR)
- RB: LW Jack Grealish (84 OVR)
- GK: GK Manuel Neuer (90 OVR)
88-Rated Squad
- LST: TOTS ST Sebastian Haller (91 OVR)
- RST: ST Zlatan Ibrahimovic (84 OVR)
- LM: TOTS LW Luis Sinisterra (89 OVR)
- RM: RW Carlos Vela (83 OVR)
- LCDM: TOTS CM Orkun Kökçü (91 OVR)
- RCDM: ST Andrej Kramaric (83 OVR)
- LB: LW Dusan Tadic (84 OVR)
- LCB: TOTS CDM Ibrahim Sangaré (92 OVR)
- RCB: ST Andre Silva (84 OVR)
- RB: CB Sebastian Coates (83 OVR)
- GK: GK Koen Casteels (86 OVR)
Related: FIFA 22: How to complete TOTS Harry Kane SBC – Requirements and solutions
Card information via FUTBIN. This challenge will expire on May 17.