FIFA 22: How to complete TOTS Silver Stars Michal Sadilek Objectives challenge
Add another TOTS card to your collection.
In addition to a new FIFA 22 Team of the Week, a fresh Silver Stars Objectives challenge was added to FUT on May 4. For this week, users can now grind toward a 74 OVR Team of the Season (TOTS) player item of midfielder Michal Sadilek. So, how can you obtain the FC Twente midfielder? Let’s take a look at the objectives for this week.
FIFA players will need to complete three objectives. These objectives must be completed within the Live FUT Friendly: Silver Lounge. The Silver Lounge is a type of friendly — which has no bearing on your club record or contract status of your players — in which users must play with a team full of Silver cards, and just Silver cards.
To find the Live FUT Friendly: Silver Lounge:
- Go to the FUT hub.
- Scroll to ‘Play,’ and then select the Friendlies option.
- Pick the Play Online tab, and locate the Silver Lounge.
Here are the objectives that must be completed this week for the TOTS Sadilek:
- Win 3 – Win three matches in the Live FUT Friendly: Silver Lounge (reward is 150 XP)
- Score 8 – Score eight goals in the Live FUT Friendly: Silver Lounge (reward is 150 XP)
- Assist 6 – Assist six goals in the Live FUT Friendly: Silver Lounge (reward is 150 XP)
Players who complete all three will receive 150 XP and the untradeable 74 OVR Sadilek player item.
This challenge expires on May 11.