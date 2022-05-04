FIFA 22: How to complete TOTS Silver Stars Michal Sadilek Objectives challenge

In addition to a new FIFA 22 Team of the Week, a fresh Silver Stars Objectives challenge was added to FUT on May 4. For this week, users can now grind toward a 74 OVR Team of the Season (TOTS) player item of midfielder Michal Sadilek. So, how can you obtain the FC Twente midfielder? Let’s take a look at the objectives for this week.

FIFA players will need to complete three objectives. These objectives must be completed within the Live FUT Friendly: Silver Lounge. The Silver Lounge is a type of friendly — which has no bearing on your club record or contract status of your players — in which users must play with a team full of Silver cards, and just Silver cards.

To find the Live FUT Friendly: Silver Lounge:

Go to the FUT hub.

Scroll to ‘Play,’ and then select the Friendlies option.

Pick the Play Online tab, and locate the Silver Lounge.

Here are the objectives that must be completed this week for the TOTS Sadilek:

Win 3 – Win three matches in the Live FUT Friendly: Silver Lounge (reward is 150 XP)

– Win three matches in the Live FUT Friendly: Silver Lounge (reward is 150 XP) Score 8 – Score eight goals in the Live FUT Friendly: Silver Lounge (reward is 150 XP)

– Score eight goals in the Live FUT Friendly: Silver Lounge (reward is 150 XP) Assist 6 – Assist six goals in the Live FUT Friendly: Silver Lounge (reward is 150 XP)

Players who complete all three will receive 150 XP and the untradeable 74 OVR Sadilek player item.

This challenge expires on May 11.