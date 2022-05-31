FIFA 22: How to complete TOTS Téji Savanier SBC – Requirements and solutions
From Montpellier.
On May 31, EA Sports and the FIFA 22 team released another Squad Building Challenge, as part of the Ligue 1 Team of the Season (TOTS) promo. This latest SBC features a 91 OVR TOTS player item of Montpellier midfielder Téji Savanier, one that has 4* Skill Moves and 4* Weak Foot. So, how can you complete this challenge? Let’s take a look at the requirements, plus some solutions that should be helpful.
How to complete TOTS Sevanier SBC
To complete this SBC, FIFA players will need to complete two different lineups. Each has its own unique set of requirements.
The requirements are as follows:
France
- Starting players – 11
- France players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 83
- Team Chemistry – Min. 70
Ligue 1
- Starting players – 11
- Ligue 1 players – Min. 1
- TOTW or TOTS players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 86
- Team Chemistry – Min. 60
Solutions
This SBC, in total, will cost around 100,000 Coins.
Here’s a look at some potential solutions:
France
- ST: ST Edin Dzeko (83 OVR)
- LM: LM Robin Gosens (83 OVR)
- RM: RW Marco Asensio (83 OVR)
- LCM: CF Henrikh Mkhitaryan (83 OVR)
- MCM: CM Arthur (83 OVR)
- RCM: CM Fabian Ruiz (82 OVR)
- LB: LB Lucas Hernandez (83 OVR)
- LCB: CB Simon Kjær (83 OVR)
- RCB: CB Francesco Acerbi (83 OVR)
- RB: ST Alvaro Morata (83 OVR)
- GK: GK Salvatore Sirigu (82 OVR)
Ligue 1
- ST: ST Alvaro Morata (83 OVR)
- LW: LM Robin Gosens (83 OVR)
- RW: RW Marco Asensio (83 OVR)
- CM: CM Arthur (83 OVR)
- LCDM: CF Henrikh Mkhitaryan (83 OVR)
- RCDM: CDM Franck Yannick Kessie (84 OVR)
- LB: LB Alex Sandro (83 OVR)
- LCB: CB Sergio Ramos (88 OVR)
- RCB: CB Simon Kjær (83 OVR)
- RB: ST Zlatan Ibrahimovic (84 OVR)
- GK: GK Gianluigi Donnarumma (89 OVR)
Card information via FUTBIN. This challenge will expire on June 7.