FIFA 22: How to complete TOTS Téji Savanier SBC – Requirements and solutions

On May 31, EA Sports and the FIFA 22 team released another Squad Building Challenge, as part of the Ligue 1 Team of the Season (TOTS) promo. This latest SBC features a 91 OVR TOTS player item of Montpellier midfielder Téji Savanier, one that has 4* Skill Moves and 4* Weak Foot. So, how can you complete this challenge? Let’s take a look at the requirements, plus some solutions that should be helpful.

How to complete TOTS Sevanier SBC

Screenshot by DoubleXP

To complete this SBC, FIFA players will need to complete two different lineups. Each has its own unique set of requirements.

Related: FIFA 22: How to complete TOTS Dante Objectives challenge

The requirements are as follows:

France

Starting players – 11

France players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 83

Team Chemistry – Min. 70

Ligue 1

Starting players – 11

Ligue 1 players – Min. 1

TOTW or TOTS players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 86

Team Chemistry – Min. 60

Solutions

This SBC, in total, will cost around 100,000 Coins.

Here’s a look at some potential solutions:

France

ST: ST Edin Dzeko (83 OVR)

ST Edin Dzeko (83 OVR) LM: LM Robin Gosens (83 OVR)

LM Robin Gosens (83 OVR) RM: RW Marco Asensio (83 OVR)

RW Marco Asensio (83 OVR) LCM: CF Henrikh Mkhitaryan (83 OVR)

CF Henrikh Mkhitaryan (83 OVR) MCM: CM Arthur (83 OVR)

CM Arthur (83 OVR) RCM: CM Fabian Ruiz (82 OVR)

CM Fabian Ruiz (82 OVR) LB: LB Lucas Hernandez (83 OVR)

LB Lucas Hernandez (83 OVR) LCB: CB Simon Kjær (83 OVR)

CB Simon Kjær (83 OVR) RCB: CB Francesco Acerbi (83 OVR)

CB Francesco Acerbi (83 OVR) RB: ST Alvaro Morata (83 OVR)

ST Alvaro Morata (83 OVR) GK: GK Salvatore Sirigu (82 OVR)

Ligue 1

ST: ST Alvaro Morata (83 OVR)

ST Alvaro Morata (83 OVR) LW: LM Robin Gosens (83 OVR)

LM Robin Gosens (83 OVR) RW: RW Marco Asensio (83 OVR)

RW Marco Asensio (83 OVR) CM: CM Arthur (83 OVR)

CM Arthur (83 OVR) LCDM: CF Henrikh Mkhitaryan (83 OVR)

CF Henrikh Mkhitaryan (83 OVR) RCDM: CDM Franck Yannick Kessie (84 OVR)

CDM Franck Yannick Kessie (84 OVR) LB: LB Alex Sandro (83 OVR)

LB Alex Sandro (83 OVR) LCB: CB Sergio Ramos (88 OVR)

CB Sergio Ramos (88 OVR) RCB: CB Simon Kjær (83 OVR)

CB Simon Kjær (83 OVR) RB: ST Zlatan Ibrahimovic (84 OVR)

ST Zlatan Ibrahimovic (84 OVR) GK: GK Gianluigi Donnarumma (89 OVR)

Card information via FUTBIN. This challenge will expire on June 7.