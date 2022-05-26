FIFA 22: How to complete TOTS Thomas Lemar SBC – Requirements and solutions

The FIFA 22 LaLiga Team of the Season (TOTS) promo is nearly complete, but the content is not done just yet. On May 26, EA Sports and the FIFA 22 team dropped a new Squad Building Challenge, with the main reward being a 92 OVR player item of Atletico de Madrid midfielder Thomas Lemar. So, how can you add this card to your collection? Let’s take a look.

How to complete TOTS Lemar SBC

Screenshot by DoubleXP

In order to complete this challenge, FIFA 22 players will need to complete three different lineups. Each has its own unique set of requirements.

Related: FIFA 22: How to complete TOTS Iago Aspas SBC – Requirements and solutions

The requirements are as follows:

France

Starting players – 11

France players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 82

Team Chemistry – Min. 70

Top Form

Starting players – 11

TOTW or TOTS players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 85

Team Chemistry – Min. 60

LaLiga

Starting players – 11

LaLiga players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 87

Team Chemistry – Min. 45

Solutions

This SBC, in total, will cost around 200,000 Coins. Here are a few solutions that could help you out:

France

LST: ST Edin Dzeko (83 OVR)

ST Edin Dzeko (83 OVR) RST: ST Duvan Zapata (83 OVR)

ST Duvan Zapata (83 OVR) LM: LM Nani (81 OVR)

LM Nani (81 OVR) RM: RW Hirving Lozano (81 OVR)

RW Hirving Lozano (81 OVR) LCM: CM Adrien Rabiot (81 OVR)

CM Adrien Rabiot (81 OVR) RCM: CDM Manuel Locatelli (82 OVR)

CDM Manuel Locatelli (82 OVR) LB: LM Ante Rebic (82 OVR)

LM Ante Rebic (82 OVR) LCB: LWB Christian Ansaldi (78 OVR)

LWB Christian Ansaldi (78 OVR) RCB: CB Simon Kjær (83 OVR)

CB Simon Kjær (83 OVR) RB: RM Hans Hateboer (80 OVR)

RM Hans Hateboer (80 OVR) GK: GK Salvatore Sirigu (82 OVR)

Top Form

LST: ST ST Edinson Cavani (85 OVR)

ST ST Edinson Cavani (85 OVR) RST: ST Jamie Vardy (86 OVR)

ST Jamie Vardy (86 OVR) CAM: CAM Bernardo Silva (86 OVR)

CAM Bernardo Silva (86 OVR) LCM: CM Mateo Kovacic (83 OVR)

CM Mateo Kovacic (83 OVR) MCM: CDM Fernandinho (83 OVR)

CDM Fernandinho (83 OVR) RCM: CDM Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (83 OVR)

CDM Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (83 OVR) LB: LW Dusan Tadic (84 OVR)

LW Dusan Tadic (84 OVR) LCB: CB Joel Matip (83 OVR)

CB Joel Matip (83 OVR) RCB: CB Simon Kjær (83 OVR)

CB Simon Kjær (83 OVR) RB: TOTS GK Stojkovic (88 OVR)

TOTS GK Stojkovic (88 OVR) GK: GK Emiliano Martinez (84 OVR)

LaLiga

LST: ST Edin Dzeko (83 OVR)

ST Edin Dzeko (83 OVR) RST: ST Romelu Lukaku (88 OVR)

ST Romelu Lukaku (88 OVR) LCAM: LM Robin Gosens (83 OVR)

LM Robin Gosens (83 OVR) RCAM: CAM Bruno Fernandes (88 OVR)

CAM Bruno Fernandes (88 OVR) LCDM: CM Arthur (83 OVR)

CM Arthur (83 OVR) RCDM: LM Thomas Lemar (83 OVR)

LM Thomas Lemar (83 OVR) LB: TOTS LF Ricardo Horta (89 OVR)

TOTS LF Ricardo Horta (89 OVR) LCB: CB Francesco Acerbi (83 OVR)

CB Francesco Acerbi (83 OVR) RCB: CB Stefan Savic (84 OVR)

CB Stefan Savic (84 OVR) RB: CB Ruben Dias (87 OVR)

CB Ruben Dias (87 OVR) GK: GK Jan Oblak (91 OVR)

Card information via FUTBIN. This challenge will expire on June 2.