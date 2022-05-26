FIFA 22: How to complete TOTS Thomas Lemar SBC – Requirements and solutions
The FIFA 22 LaLiga Team of the Season (TOTS) promo is nearly complete, but the content is not done just yet. On May 26, EA Sports and the FIFA 22 team dropped a new Squad Building Challenge, with the main reward being a 92 OVR player item of Atletico de Madrid midfielder Thomas Lemar. So, how can you add this card to your collection? Let’s take a look.
How to complete TOTS Lemar SBC
In order to complete this challenge, FIFA 22 players will need to complete three different lineups. Each has its own unique set of requirements.
The requirements are as follows:
France
- Starting players – 11
- France players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 82
- Team Chemistry – Min. 70
Top Form
- Starting players – 11
- TOTW or TOTS players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 85
- Team Chemistry – Min. 60
LaLiga
- Starting players – 11
- LaLiga players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 87
- Team Chemistry – Min. 45
Solutions
This SBC, in total, will cost around 200,000 Coins. Here are a few solutions that could help you out:
France
- LST: ST Edin Dzeko (83 OVR)
- RST: ST Duvan Zapata (83 OVR)
- LM: LM Nani (81 OVR)
- RM: RW Hirving Lozano (81 OVR)
- LCM: CM Adrien Rabiot (81 OVR)
- RCM: CDM Manuel Locatelli (82 OVR)
- LB: LM Ante Rebic (82 OVR)
- LCB: LWB Christian Ansaldi (78 OVR)
- RCB: CB Simon Kjær (83 OVR)
- RB: RM Hans Hateboer (80 OVR)
- GK: GK Salvatore Sirigu (82 OVR)
Top Form
- LST: ST ST Edinson Cavani (85 OVR)
- RST: ST Jamie Vardy (86 OVR)
- CAM: CAM Bernardo Silva (86 OVR)
- LCM: CM Mateo Kovacic (83 OVR)
- MCM: CDM Fernandinho (83 OVR)
- RCM: CDM Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (83 OVR)
- LB: LW Dusan Tadic (84 OVR)
- LCB: CB Joel Matip (83 OVR)
- RCB: CB Simon Kjær (83 OVR)
- RB: TOTS GK Stojkovic (88 OVR)
- GK: GK Emiliano Martinez (84 OVR)
LaLiga
- LST: ST Edin Dzeko (83 OVR)
- RST: ST Romelu Lukaku (88 OVR)
- LCAM: LM Robin Gosens (83 OVR)
- RCAM: CAM Bruno Fernandes (88 OVR)
- LCDM: CM Arthur (83 OVR)
- RCDM: LM Thomas Lemar (83 OVR)
- LB: TOTS LF Ricardo Horta (89 OVR)
- LCB: CB Francesco Acerbi (83 OVR)
- RCB: CB Stefan Savic (84 OVR)
- RB: CB Ruben Dias (87 OVR)
- GK: GK Jan Oblak (91 OVR)
Card information via FUTBIN. This challenge will expire on June 2.