FIFA 22: How to complete TOTS Vincenzo Grifo Objectives challenge

It’s the Bundesliga’s time to shine in FIFA 22 Football Ultimate Team. The Bundesliga Team of the Season (TOTS) promo is now live in FUT, and it comes with new obtainable cards. One such card features one of the circuit’s better midfielders, in SC Freiburg midfielder Vincenzo Grifo. A new 90 OVR card of Grifo is now available for a limited time in FIFA 22, and here’s what you can do in order to obtain it.

How to complete TOTS Grifo Objectives challenge

Screenshot by DoubleXP

In order to complete this challenge, you must complete four separate objectives. All of these objectives can be completed in Squad Battles. Here, users will compete against the computer and take on user-created FUT teams from around the world. Users can also use Rivals to get these missions done.

The four objectives are as follows:

German Clipper – Score eight goals using players with min. 4* Skill Moves in Squad Battles matches on min. Professional difficulty (or Rivals) (rewards are Gold Pack and 300 XP)

– Score eight goals using players with min. 4* Skill Moves in Squad Battles matches on min. Professional difficulty (or Rivals) (rewards are Gold Pack and 300 XP) Throughroad – Assist eight goals with Through Balls using Bundesliga players in two separate Squad Battles matches on min. World Class difficulty (or Rivals) (rewards are 75+ OVR Rated Rare Player and 300 XP)

– Assist eight goals with Through Balls using Bundesliga players in two separate Squad Battles matches on min. World Class difficulty (or Rivals) (rewards are 75+ OVR Rated Rare Player and 300 XP) Bundesleader – Score using Bundesliga players in five separate Squad Battles matches on min. Professional difficulty (or Rivals) (rewards are Premium Gold Pack and 300 XP)

– Score using Bundesliga players in five separate Squad Battles matches on min. Professional difficulty (or Rivals) (rewards are Premium Gold Pack and 300 XP) Nod to the Nation – Win eight matches in Squad Battles on min. Professional difficulty (or Rivals) with 11 Italian players in your starting squad (rewards are 62 OVR TOTS Swap Token, Electrum Players Pack, and 300 XP)

Complete all four, and you will receive the 90 OVR Grifo and 300 XP.

The second and third Objectives challenges have no nation, Skill Moves, or Weak Foot requirements, as all that needs to be done is accumulate goals and assists with Bundesliga players. So, put your best Bundesliga-themed team forward in Squad Battles, to get those done.

Now, the trick will be the first and fourth objectives. ‘German Clipper’ requires 4* Skill Moves players, so Bundesliga players like Robert Lewandowski and POTM Christopher Nkunku will do the trick.

But then there’s the ‘Nod to the Nation’ objective, which requires 11 Italian players in the staring lineup. Since only two Bundesliga players (Vincenzo Grifo and the FUT Fantasy Daniel Caliguri) are both Italian and from the Bundesliga, this means that you’ll have to use others to get this one done. There are plenty Italian links with 4* Skill Moves, like Marco Verratti, FUT Captains Lorenzo Pellegrini, and Federico Chiesa cards. But, it will require a bit more work, as far as team building goes.

Card information via FUTBIN. This challenge is slated to expire on May 20.