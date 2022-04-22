FIFA 22: How to complete UEFA Road to the Final Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain SBC – Requirements and solutions
Liverpool is near the Final.
Liverpool has made it to the UEFA Champions League semifinals, with the first leg of its upcoming matchup with Villarreal coming on April 27. In preparation of that match, Liverpool fans and FIFA 22 owners can now complete a special UEFA Road to the Final Squad Building Challenge for a limited time. The reward for this challenge is an 89 OVR player item of Liverpool midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain. So, how can you complete this SBC? Let’s take a look.
How to complete Road to the Final Oxlade-Chamberlain SBC
In order to complete this challenge, FIFA players will need to complete three different lineups. Each has its own unique set of requirements.
The requirements are as follows:
Liverpool
- Starting players – 11
- Liverpool players – Min. 1
- Team of the Week players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 84
- Team Chemistry – Min. 70
England
- Starting players – Min. 1
- England players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 86
- Team Chemistry – Min. 65
Premier League
- Starting players – Min. 1
- Premier League players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 87
- Team Chemistry – Min. 55
Solutions
This SBC, in total, will cost around 350,000 Coins. Here are a few solutions that could help you out:
Liverpool
- LST: ST Andre Silva (84 OVR)
- RST: ST Andrej Kramaric (83 OVR)
- CAM: CAM Lars Stindl (82 OVR)
- LCM: CM Marcel Sabitzer (84 OVR)
- RCM: GK Lucas Hradecky (83 OVR)
- RCM: CDM Axel Witsel (83 OVR)
- LB: LWB Angelino (83 OVR)
- LCB: CB Matthias Ginter (84 OVR)
- RCB: CB Joel Matip (83 OVR)
- RB: TOTW LW Mehdi Taremi (86 OVR)
- GK: GK Jan Sommer (85 OVR)
England
- ST: ST Jamie Vardy (86 OVR)
- LW: LW Jack Grealish (84 OVR)
- RW: RW Riyad Mahrez (86 OVR)
- CM: CAM Bruno Fernandes (88 OVR)
- LCDM: CDM Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (83 OVR)
- RCDM: CAM Mason Mount (83 OVR)
- LB: LWB Angelino (83 OVR)
- LCB: CB Joel Matip (83 OVR)
- RCB: GK Jordan Pickford (83 OVR)
- RB: RM Jadon Sancho (87 OVR)
- GK: GK Ederson (89 OVR)
Premier League
- LST: ST Zlatan Ibrahimovic (84 OVR)
- RST: ST Wout Weghorst (83 OVR)
- LM: LW Jack Grealish (84 OVR)
- RM: RW Mo Salah (89 OVR)
- LCDM: CDM N’Golo Kante (90 OVR)
- RCDM: CM Paul Pogba (87 OVR)
- LB: LB Andrew Robertson (87 OVR)
- LCB: LW Dusan Tadic (84 OVR)
- RCB: CDM Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (83 OVR)
- RB: RM Jadon Sancho (87 OVR)
- GK: GK Hugo Lloris (85 OVR)
This challenge will expire on April 26.