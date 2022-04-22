FIFA 22: How to complete UEFA Road to the Final Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain SBC – Requirements and solutions

Liverpool has made it to the UEFA Champions League semifinals, with the first leg of its upcoming matchup with Villarreal coming on April 27. In preparation of that match, Liverpool fans and FIFA 22 owners can now complete a special UEFA Road to the Final Squad Building Challenge for a limited time. The reward for this challenge is an 89 OVR player item of Liverpool midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain. So, how can you complete this SBC? Let’s take a look.

How to complete Road to the Final Oxlade-Chamberlain SBC

Screenshot by DoubleXP

In order to complete this challenge, FIFA players will need to complete three different lineups. Each has its own unique set of requirements.

The requirements are as follows:

Liverpool

Starting players – 11

Liverpool players – Min. 1

Team of the Week players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 84

Team Chemistry – Min. 70

England

Starting players – Min. 1

England players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 86

Team Chemistry – Min. 65

Premier League

Starting players – Min. 1

Premier League players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 87

Team Chemistry – Min. 55

Solutions

This SBC, in total, will cost around 350,000 Coins. Here are a few solutions that could help you out:

Liverpool

LST: ST Andre Silva (84 OVR)

ST Andre Silva (84 OVR) RST: ST Andrej Kramaric (83 OVR)

ST Andrej Kramaric (83 OVR) CAM: CAM Lars Stindl (82 OVR)

CAM Lars Stindl (82 OVR) LCM: CM Marcel Sabitzer (84 OVR)

CM Marcel Sabitzer (84 OVR) RCM: GK Lucas Hradecky (83 OVR)

GK Lucas Hradecky (83 OVR) RCM: CDM Axel Witsel (83 OVR)

CDM Axel Witsel (83 OVR) LB: LWB Angelino (83 OVR)

LWB Angelino (83 OVR) LCB: CB Matthias Ginter (84 OVR)

CB Matthias Ginter (84 OVR) RCB: CB Joel Matip (83 OVR)

CB Joel Matip (83 OVR) RB: TOTW LW Mehdi Taremi (86 OVR)

TOTW LW Mehdi Taremi (86 OVR) GK: GK Jan Sommer (85 OVR)

England

ST: ST Jamie Vardy (86 OVR)

ST Jamie Vardy (86 OVR) LW: LW Jack Grealish (84 OVR)

LW Jack Grealish (84 OVR) RW: RW Riyad Mahrez (86 OVR)

RW Riyad Mahrez (86 OVR) CM: CAM Bruno Fernandes (88 OVR)

CAM Bruno Fernandes (88 OVR) LCDM: CDM Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (83 OVR)

CDM Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (83 OVR) RCDM: CAM Mason Mount (83 OVR)

CAM Mason Mount (83 OVR) LB: LWB Angelino (83 OVR)

LWB Angelino (83 OVR) LCB: CB Joel Matip (83 OVR)

CB Joel Matip (83 OVR) RCB: GK Jordan Pickford (83 OVR)

GK Jordan Pickford (83 OVR) RB: RM Jadon Sancho (87 OVR)

RM Jadon Sancho (87 OVR) GK: GK Ederson (89 OVR)

Premier League

LST: ST Zlatan Ibrahimovic (84 OVR)

ST Zlatan Ibrahimovic (84 OVR) RST: ST Wout Weghorst (83 OVR)

ST Wout Weghorst (83 OVR) LM: LW Jack Grealish (84 OVR)

LW Jack Grealish (84 OVR) RM: RW Mo Salah (89 OVR)

RW Mo Salah (89 OVR) LCDM: CDM N’Golo Kante (90 OVR)

CDM N’Golo Kante (90 OVR) RCDM: CM Paul Pogba (87 OVR)

CM Paul Pogba (87 OVR) LB: LB Andrew Robertson (87 OVR)

LB Andrew Robertson (87 OVR) LCB: LW Dusan Tadic (84 OVR)

LW Dusan Tadic (84 OVR) RCB: CDM Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (83 OVR)

CDM Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (83 OVR) RB: RM Jadon Sancho (87 OVR)

RM Jadon Sancho (87 OVR) GK: GK Hugo Lloris (85 OVR)

This challenge will expire on April 26.