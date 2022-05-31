FIFA 22: Latest FUT TOTS leaks include top Serie A players to be included in upcoming promo

The Ligue 1 Team of the Season (TOTS) promo in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team is entering its final days, and that means a chance to look ahead. The next and final major football league to be included in the TOTS event is the Serie A, and that time will come later this week in FUT. And much like in past weeks, leaks have already given us an indication as to whom will be a part of the event.

The Serie A TOTS promo will feature, as one might expect, some big names. That’s according to FUT leaker @FutSherriff, as some of the names that will be available throughout the next week have already been reportedly leaked.

One name that is expected to be in the Serie A Team of the Season is Piemonte Calcio (Juventus) back Juan Cuadrado. Cuadrado has been one of the more popular base items in FUT, which shouldn’t be a shock if one looks at his Pace rating. For this event, FIFA appears to be giving the Columbian back a 99 Pace figure.

Cuadrado’s teammate, Paulo Dybala, will also be a part of the Serie A Team of the Season. This will almost certainly be Dybala’s last TOTS card as a member of Juventus. The Argentinian attacker will leave the club this summer on a free transfer.

🚨Dybala 🇦🇷 is added to come in Serie A TOTS✅



Stats expected 🥤



— Fut Sheriff (@FutSheriff) May 31, 2022

Star midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic will also reportedly receive a big upgrade for the TOTS event. Milinkovic-Savic is expected to receive a 93 OVR item, one that features 92 Passing and 97 Dribbling.

Milinkovic-Savic’s teammate with Latium (Lazio), Ciro Immobile, will join him.

And, as football fans might expect, the Serie A champion AC Milan will be well represented over the Serie A week. Midfielders Sandro Tonali, Franck Yannick Kessie, and goalkeeper Mike Maignan will all reportedly have new cards released on the week that begins on Friday.

🚨 Tonali 🇮🇹 is coming in Serie A TOTS✅



Stats Expected 🥤



— Fut Sheriff (@FutSheriff) May 31, 2022

🚨Kessie 🇨🇮 is added to come via SBC✅



Stats predicted 🫡



— Fut Sheriff (@FutSheriff) May 31, 2022

The Serie A Team of the Season promo in FIFA 22 is slated to begin on June 3.