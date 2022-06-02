Will Final Fantasy VII Remake be on Xbox?

It’s been more than two years since Final Fantasy VII Remake launched for the PlayStation 4. Since then, it’s made the jump to PlayStation 5 and PC, even being enhanced and receiving an expansion titled Episode Intermission. Xbox owners, on the other hand, have had to make do with nothing. But will the celebrated Final Fantasy VII Remake eventually make it to Xbox platforms?

Is Final Fantasy VII Remake coming to Xbox?

Officially speaking, neither Square Enix nor Microsoft have commented on Final Fantasy VII Remake releasing for Xbox. At the same time however, there’s been nothing to say that it won’t be ported to the platform.

There is speculation among fans that it could not only happen, but be formally announced this year. Not only has Square Enix filed a new trademark for Final Fantasy VII Intergrade (the name of the enhanced re-release), director Tetsuya Nomura has teased new announcements for the original Final Fantasy VII’s 25th anniversary.

It’s also been noted that Final Fantasy VII Remake is no longer listed on the PlayStation Store as a PlayStation exclusive. Considering it was still on there even after its PC port was announced and released, some fans take this to mean that an Xbox port is on the way.

The fact that Xbox has a big showcase during what would have been E3 season (had E3 2022 not been canceled) has only further fanned the flames and has some convinced the port will be announced then. If such a port is announced, we fully expect it to launch before the end of the year.

It's been spotted that Final Fantasy 7 Remake is no longer being listed in the PlayStation Console Exclusive section of the store.



Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade will have been out for 1 year on June 10th.



Xbox Bethesda Showcase takes place June 12th🤔 pic.twitter.com/dZGTht4kDB — JayWood2010 (@JayWood2010) June 1, 2022

Releasing Final Fantasy VII Remake for Xbox would make sense for Square Enix. The Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S are certainly capable of running it and getting the game in even more players’ hands means more money to be made — not to mention many other Final Fantasy games have come to Xbox over the years.

However, Square Enix and Sony have a notably close working relationship. The Final Fantasy series is heavily associated with PlayStation due to so many entries (like the original Final Fantasy VII) releasing exclusively for PlayStation consoles. This has continued to this day, with Final Fantasy XVI so far only scheduled for a PS5 release.

