Final Fantasy XIV server populations (May 2022)

When considering jumping into Final Fantasy XIV to play with your friends, you have multiple servers to pick from. We will always recommend you select a server where you and your friends can play, but knowing how many other players are actively playing can make the decision easier if a server’s population is important to you. In this guide, we will cover all server populations for Final Fantasy XIV for May 2022.
We’ve rounded up all of the total characters in each respective server. These characters are at various points in the game, which can mean some are still at the start while a handful of others have reached the end of the game. You’ll find characters throughout each realm and expansion the game offers, giving you plenty of opportunities to find assistance and friends to play with within all areas of content.