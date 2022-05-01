Final Fantasy XIV server populations (May 2022)

When considering jumping into Final Fantasy XIV to play with your friends, you have multiple servers to pick from. We will always recommend you select a server where you and your friends can play, but knowing how many other players are actively playing can make the decision easier if a server’s population is important to you. In this guide, we will cover all server populations for Final Fantasy XIV for May 2022.

We’ve rounded up all of the total characters in each respective server. These characters are at various points in the game, which can mean some are still at the start while a handful of others have reached the end of the game. You’ll find characters throughout each realm and expansion the game offers, giving you plenty of opportunities to find assistance and friends to play with within all areas of content.

All Final Fantasy XIV server populations

American realms

Realm Total Characters Adamantoise 507,027 Balmung 289,869 Behemoth 485,446 Brynhildr 662,638 Cactuar 402,606 Coeurl 576,536 Diabolos 618,462 Excalibur 432,63 Exodus 616,000 Faerie 471,467 Famfrit 664,214 Gilgamesh 350,705 Goblin 609,796 Hyperion 457,600 Jenova 467,615 Lamia 636,062 Leviathan 433,983 Malboro 680,372 Mateus 531,019 Midgardsormr 502,621 Sargatanas 466,424 Siren 558,110 Ultros 579,329 Zalera 614,740

Japanese realms

Realm Total Characters Aegis 172,723 Alexander 147,264 Anima 154,543 Asura 176,929 tomos 186,432 Bahamut 143,867 Belias 206,110 Carbuncle 171,326 Chocobo 144,313 Durandal 149,142 Fenrir 133,362 Garuda 161,411 Gungnir 157,133 Hades 165,426 Ifrit 152,438 Ixion 152,263 Kujata 225,348 Mandragora 148,392 Masamune 165,664 Pandaemonium 186,999 Ramuh 193,106 Ridill 154,492 Shinryu 141,270 Tiamat 139,216 Titan 174,268 Tonberry 217,447 Typhon 221,331 Ultima 167,138 Unicorn 191,449 Valefor 176,957 Yojimbo 193,549 Zeromus 187,874

European realms

Realm Total Characters Cerberus 591,820 Lich 871,342 Louisoix 691,201 Moogle 636,043 Odin 577,214 Omega 586,003 Phoenix 632,896 Ragnarok 522,530 Shiva 617,669 Spriggan 544,937 Twintania 568,629 Zodiark 864,182

Oceanic realms