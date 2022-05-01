Final Fantasy XIV server populations (May 2022)

What are the server numbers like in Final Fantasy XIV?

When considering jumping into Final Fantasy XIV to play with your friends, you have multiple servers to pick from. We will always recommend you select a server where you and your friends can play, but knowing how many other players are actively playing can make the decision easier if a server’s population is important to you. In this guide, we will cover all server populations for Final Fantasy XIV for May 2022.

We’ve rounded up all of the total characters in each respective server. These characters are at various points in the game, which can mean some are still at the start while a handful of others have reached the end of the game. You’ll find characters throughout each realm and expansion the game offers, giving you plenty of opportunities to find assistance and friends to play with within all areas of content.

All Final Fantasy XIV server populations

American realms

RealmTotal Characters
Adamantoise507,027
Balmung289,869
Behemoth485,446
Brynhildr662,638
Cactuar402,606
Coeurl576,536
Diabolos618,462
Excalibur432,63
Exodus616,000
Faerie471,467
Famfrit664,214
Gilgamesh350,705
Goblin609,796
Hyperion457,600
Jenova467,615
Lamia636,062
Leviathan433,983
Malboro680,372
Mateus531,019
Midgardsormr502,621
Sargatanas466,424
Siren558,110
Ultros579,329
Zalera614,740

Japanese realms

RealmTotal Characters
Aegis172,723
Alexander147,264
Anima154,543
Asura176,929
tomos186,432
Bahamut143,867
Belias206,110
Carbuncle171,326
Chocobo144,313
Durandal149,142
Fenrir133,362
Garuda161,411
Gungnir157,133
Hades165,426
Ifrit152,438
Ixion152,263
Kujata225,348
Mandragora148,392
Masamune165,664
Pandaemonium186,999
Ramuh193,106
Ridill154,492
Shinryu141,270
Tiamat139,216
Titan174,268
Tonberry217,447
Typhon221,331
Ultima167,138
Unicorn191,449
Valefor176,957
Yojimbo193,549
Zeromus187,874

European realms

RealmTotal Characters
Cerberus591,820
Lich871,342
Louisoix691,201
Moogle636,043
Odin577,214
Omega586,003
Phoenix632,896
Ragnarok522,530
Shiva617,669
Spriggan544,937
Twintania568,629
Zodiark864,182

Oceanic realms

RealmTotal Characters
Bismarck17,226
Ravana25,881
Sephirot26,935
Sophia32,002
Zurvan12,179

