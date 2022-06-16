For Honor update 2.36 full patch notes – Pirate, Conqueror, and Shaolin reworks

As long-time players can attest, For Honor is never perfectly balanced, but rather always in a state of flux, with certain characters towering over others in the competitive meta. Putting outliers back where they belong on the power curve is a delicate dance that Ubisoft has to perform on regular basis. While update 2.36 only touches three characters and one Feat, it is pretty sweeping in the changes it brings. Below are the For Honor update 2.36 patch notes, as well as an overview of the reworks for Shaolin, Conqueror, and Pirate.

For Honor Pirate, Conqueror, and Shaolin reworks

The first character targetted by this For Honor patch is Pirate, and the balance changes are mostly nerfs. Pirate players had enjoyed access to a couple of strong tactics that have very little counterplay, and Ubisoft is fixing the character’s abilities accordingly. The Grand Cavalier heavy animation is now roughly 10% longer, and Walk the Plank has been nerfed across almost every metric. It has a shorter range, it’s slower, and using it to set up Pistol Blast grants the target more Revenge meter.

Conqueror and Shaolin are being treated to much more sweeping and nuanced reworks in For Honor update 2.36, and emerge on the other side with noticeably different skillsets. Conqueror is no longer a single-purpose defensive powerhouse, and while it retains its strengths when outnumbered, it now has more options in one-on-one fights. Shaolin now has more ways to get into Qi Stance, and should have a more distinct identity on the For Honor roster. Overall, both characters’ reworks open up new ways to play them, although it may take some time for For Honor players to come to grips with the changes.

For Honor update 2.36 full patch notes

Below are the complete For Honor update 2.36 patch notes, including the developer notes. If you are interested in the technical side of the patch, you can review the bug fixes separately.

Pirate

Grand Cavalier (Side Dodge Heavy) are now 600ms (from 533ms)

Walk the Plank Walk the Plank’s range was reduced by 0.5m Walk the Plank’s Top version’s forward movement reduced to be the same as the Side versions Walk the Plank’s pin recovery is now 1500ms (from 1300ms) Pistol Blast from Walk the Plank now feeds 30 revenge (from 5) Pistol Blast from Walk the Plank now costs 6 stamina (from 15) Pistol Blast on block/miss’s range was reduced by 0.5m



Developer’s Comment: These changes are targeted at specific areas where Pirate is outperforming other heroes:

Walk the Plank should no longer be able to combo into itself on wallsplat

Pistol Blast from Walk the Plank should no longer enable 100-0 ganks with revenge not activating

Pistol Blast after Block or Miss has less reach, reducing its ability to track opponents

Grand Cavalier should be more easily reactable in 1v1 situations

Conqueror

Developer’s Comment: Conqueror was problematic in that the hero’s defense was very high but lacked proper offense outside of Shield Bash; we’ve focused on making the hero more viable in both 1v1 and group fight scenarios.

Full Block Stance

Can now be used to cancel the recovery of any attack

Now allows Stamina Regeneration after 300ms

Recovery is now 300ms (from 200ms)

No longer gains less revenge while in Full Block Stance

Stamina is no longer drained when blocking attacks while in Full Block Stance

Can no longer cancel into Zone Attack

Can now initiate Flail Uppercut and Scutage Collection when blocking an attack

Developer’s Comment: Conqueror’s Full Block Stance was difficult to use; it was accessible only from certain states, drained stamina when blocking and gave Conqueror less Revenge while blocking attacks. We’ve adjusted the move so that it can now be used as a recovery cancel to catch opponents performing dodge attacks, as well as gave it better follow-ups to use based on the situation (group fight or 1v1).

Flail Uppercut

Is now performed by pressing Heavy after any Superior Block or Shield Bash

Is no longer Undodgeable

Can now be Parried

Now deals 17 damage (from 20)

Can execute

Developer’s Comment: Flail Uppercut has changed its input through the Testing Grounds, and now ends up back on the Heavy button. It is now also available after performing Shield Bash (both from Dodge and in Chains) to give Conqueror a better followup to Shield Bashes, giving the hero more opportunities to execute opponents and better damage output in 1v1 situations.

NEW MOVE: Scutage Collection

Performed by pressing Light after any Superior Block or Shield Bash

Deals 15 damage

Costs 9 Stamina

360-degree trajectory

466ms to hit locked target, 566ms total duration (like most Zone Attacks, it can hit opponents after hitting its main target)

Developer’s Comment: We’re introducing a new move to Conqueror to help the hero perform better in outnumbered situations – Scutage Collection can be used both after any Superior Block (including Full Block Stance and when Dodging) as well as after any Shield Bash; this lets Conqueror hit nearby opponents when surrounded (instead of being stuck with only Flail Uppercut).

Zone Attack

Now deals 15 damage (from 8)

Can no longer be held

No longer has Superior Block

Now initiates chains

Developer’s Comment: Conqueror’s Zone Attack was too defensive; players could use it in response to attacks at parry timing and either block the attack or hit the feint to Guard Break or light attack. In addition, holding Zone Attack was only truly useful due to the Superior Block function, and made Conqueror especially too strong and annoying in the minion lane. We’ve removed these properties but also improved how Zone Attack performs by making it do more damage, making it initiate chains and giving it better hitboxes to hit people around the hero better.

Opener Heavy Attacks

Top version now deals 27 damage (from 24)

Side versions now deal 24 damage (from 22)

Charged versions are now all 700ms (from 800ms for top)

Charged versions now need to charge for 600ms to gain Unblockable (from 1000ms)

Charged versions now deal 28 damage (from 32 for top and 30 for side)

Removed Superior Block property

Conqueror can no longer Block while charging Heavy Attack

Removed soft feint to Shield Uppercut

Can now be feinted

Developer’s Comment: We’ve standardized the damage on Conqueror’s top and side uncharged versions so they are in-line with other heroes. We’ve also lowered the amount of time Conqueror needs to charge the Heavies to make them easier to use. We’ve also removed the Superior Block property from this move; this property used to let Conqueror option select attacks.

Chained Heavy Attacks

Top Chained Heavy attack is now 800ms (from 900ms)

All sides are now Unblockable

Improved weapon trajectories on side versions to have more reach

Removed soft feint to Shield Uppercut

Can now be feinted

Developer’s Comment: Conqueror’s Chained Heavy attacks did not prove to be threatening enough; by giving them the Unblockable property, they gain much more pressure. Their ability to be feinted now also lets Conqueror do feint-to-Guard Break to beat dodges and rolls, and their improved trajectories should help Conqueror perform better in outnumbered situations.

Further, the Unblockable heavies are meant to put more of Conqueror’s focus onto using the flail itself for offense.

Shield Bash from Dodge

No longer drains stamina

No longer pauses stamina regeneration

Now chains to Flail Uppercut or Scutage Collection on hit

Shield Bash mixup (Used in chains)

No longer drains stamina

No longer pauses stamina regeneration

Now chains to Flail Uppercut or Scutage Collection on hit

Now costs 10 stamina

Can now be feinted

Developer’s Comment: We’ve removed the ability for Conqueror’s Shield Bash to drain and pause stamina to make the attack fairer; previously, Conqueror could keep opponents out of stamina for a long period of time with Shield Bash. This is no longer the case. To compensate, Shield Bash now has better, dedicated follow-ups for both 1v1 and outnumbered situations, and the chained version can now be feinted for better mix-ups in 1v1.

Shaolin

Developer’s Comment: Shaolin’s revamp focuses on improving the hero’s flow, as well as getting better openers and more ways to get into Qi Stance.

Qi Stance Attacks

Can now cancel Qi Stance with a Dodge

Astonishing Blossom attacks are now 500ms (from 700ms)

Astonishing Blossom attacks are now Enhanced

Top Astonishing Blossom no longer Stuns

Elegant Lotus attacks are now 700ms (from 1000ms from top and 600ms on sides)

Top Elegant Lotus is now Undodgeable (no longer Unblockable)

Sun Kick now chains on miss

Sun Kick Strike is now 400ms (from 300ms)

Sun Kick no longer chains to Sweep

Qi Stance Light, Heavy and Sun Kick Strike now chain to Sun Sweep

Sun Sweep is now 800ms (from 700ms)

Sun Sweep can be feinted

Sun Sweep no longer unbalances allies

Sun Sweep recovery now regains defense in the last 300ms

Sun Sweep now has a dedicated follow-up move

New Move: Sun Sweep Heavy Followup

Sun Sweep Heavy Followup is performed by pressing the Heavy button

Is 700ms

Costs 12 stamina

Deals 24 damage

Initiates chains as well as can enter Qi Stance

Developer’s Comment: We’ve focused on making sure that Qi Stance attacks were more consistent, flowed better with Sweep and lets players perform more Qi Stance attacks than before. The new Sweep can always return to Qi Stance when players correctly read their opponents’ actions, Qi Stance Lights can now be used to initiate the Sweep in a more consistent manner and Qi Stance Top Heavy being Undodgeable means it will be more difficult to get random blocks when attempting to dodge Sun Kick.

Side Dodge Attacks

Now initiate chains

Now can enter Qi Stance

Now have more movement, both front and side

Developer’s Comment: Shaolin’s side dodge attacks often felt stranded; while they are good dodge attacks, Shaolin’s flow stopped when performing these attacks. They now can both initiate chains and enter Qi Stance, giving Shaolin better flow and more opportunities to go on the offensive.

New Move: Flying Monkey Variant

Performed by pressing Guard Break from Front Dodge

Is a 500ms Melee attack

Performed at 300ms to 500ms from Front Dodge

Chains to neutral Light or Heavy attack on hit or miss Light is guaranteed



Developer’s Comment: Shaolin needed a reliable opener to both enter Qi Stance and engage in group fight situations – this move should help Shaolin perform much better in 1v1 situations where it should be easier to enter Qi Stance with this opener.

Light Opener Attacks

Top Light opener is now Enhanced

Side Light opener combos now deal 10-4-4 damage (from 5-5-7)

Side Light opener combos no longer require strict timing to execute

Developer’s Comment: Top Light should now be able to be used more reliably as an soft opener, while the Side Light openers have been updated to have their damage more front-loaded and deal slightly more damage with 2 hits than previously.

Heavy Opener and Chained Attacks

Attack range has been increased for all Opener and Chained Heavy attacks

Improved trajectories on Side Heavy Attacks

All non-Finisher Heavy Attack recoveries have been normalized to 800ms

Developer’s Comment: Shaolin’s Side Heavy Attacks should now more reliably hit external opponents and give Shaolin more pressure in outnumbered situations.

Zone Attack

2nd hit is now 800ms (from 500ms)

3rd hit is now 900ms (from 400ms)

Stamina cost is now 20 for the first hit, 20 for the second and 20 for the third (from 60 for first, 0 for others)

2nd hit now deals 15 damage (from 12)

3rd hit now deals 18 damage

Can now change targets between hits of Zone Attack

Improved trajectories

Fixed an issue which prevented the Zone Attack from properly hitting minions

3rd hit now gains defense in the last 300ms of its recovery

Developer’s Comment: We’ve changed how Shaolin’s Zone Attack functions. Previously, if the 2nd hit landed or was blocked, the 3rd hit was guaranteed to land – we wanted to update this functionality to make it clearer for both Shaolin and their opponents to deal with the attack. All 3 hits are now dodgeable or parryable, but to compensate we’ve increased the damage, improved the trajectories and let the move change targets in between hits for better minion clear and better performance in outnumbered situations.

Bloodlust adjustments

Now gives +20% damage dealt (from +50%)

Now gives -20% damage taken (from -50%)

Cooldown is now 20 seconds (from 30 seconds)

Dev comment: Bloodlust was a very strong Tier 2 feat; by itself it wasn’t the most powerful feat, but combined with other feats (such as Pirate’s unique Tier 3 feat Trick Shot and Valkyrie’s combo of Javelin Toss + Bloodlust + Fire Flask) was too powerful. We’ve decided to reduce its effectiveness so it still is useful, but is no longer a mandatory pick for certain heroes. To compensate for the reduction in effectiveness, we’ve also lowered the cooldown of the feat so it can trigger more often.

