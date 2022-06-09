Every Emote and dance in Fortnite – Full Emoticon list
Figure out which Emote or Emoticon you should add to your collection next.
Longtime Fortnite players know that having a diverse set of Emotes and Emoticons is crucial when celebrating victories and well-earned eliminations. That said, cosmetic collectors will have a tough time trying to track them all down. For one, a large number of these cosmetics were only made available in older Battle Passes. Meanwhile, others belong to special series bundles that rarely make their way to the Item Shop. To see what may be missing from your collection, here’s every Emote and Emoticon that has come to Fortnite.
Those interested in purchasing an Emote should keep in mind that their price on the Item Shop is dependent on their rarity. For instance, you’ll find most Uncommon, Rare, and Series Emotes range from 100 to 500 V-Bucks, while Epic Emotes are known to run players 800 V-Bucks. However, players wanting a Legendary Emote can only find this rarity in Battle Passes. You can discover every Emote below, in order of their rarity.
All Common Emotes
- B.R.U.T.A.L. Dab
- Dance Moves
All Uncommon Emotes
- A Warrior Prepares
- Air Horn
- Amazing Cube
- And the Crowd Goes Wild
- Battle Call
- Be Seeing You
- Bean Bag
- Bear Hug
- Beckon
- Beep Beep
- Behold!
- Bloomin’ Bouquet
- Breaking Point
- Breezy
- Bring It
- Brush Your Shoulders
- Buckets
- Bulletproof
- Bully
- Burpee
- Burst Case Scenario
- Butter Buddy
- C’mere
- Call Me
- Cap Kick
- Cheer
- Choice Knit
- Clap
- Clean Sweep
- Click!
- Coin Flip
- Dabstand
- Deep Dab
- Denied
- Dip
- Distracted
- Dunk On ‘Em
- Egg Drop Scoop
- Eureka!
- Face Palm
- Featherweight
- Finger Guns
- Finger Wag
- Fist Pump
- Flex On ‘Em
- Flippin’ Away
- Focused
- Gentleman’s Dab
- Get Loose
- Go Home!
- Go! Go! Go!
- Golf Clap
- Ground Pound
- Gun Show
- Hang Loose
- Hang On
- Harmony
- Have a Seat
- Hello Friend
- Hot Stuff
- Howl
- I Ain’t Afraid
- I Declare!
- IDK
- It Is Finished
- It’s Good
- It’s… You?
- Jazz Hands
- Job Well Done
- Jubilation
- Jumbo Popcorn
- Jumping Jacks
- Kiss the Cup
- Light Up
- Lights Up
- Lock It Up
- Mind Blown
- MWAHAHA
- My Idol!
- Nailed It
- Neo’s Bullet Time
- Nod Head
- Noisemaker
- On Your Mark…
- On Your Marks…
- Out With the Old
- Paddle Royale
- Page-Turner
- Party Favor
- Party Hips
- Peace Out
- Penalty
- Phew!
- Phone Wave
- Phono Follies
- Pirouette
- Pizza Party
- Point Finger
- Poof
- Prickly Pose
- Punched Up
- Rage Quit
- Raise the Cup
- Raise the Roof
- Ramen Break
- Ready When You Are
- Red Card
- Regal Wave
- Respect
- Respect the Peace
- Revel
- Rim Shot
- Rock Paper Scissors
- Rootin’ Tootin’
- Sackin’
- Sad Claps
- Salute
- Sand Walk
- Sasquatchin’
- Scorecard
- Shadow Boxer
- Shadow Spar
- Shake Head
- Shaolin Sip
- Shaolin Sit-Up
- Sharpshooter
- Shuriken Spinner
- Sing Along
- Sit
- Slow Clap
- Snackin’
- So Square
- Sparkler
- Sproing!
- Staff Stand
- Statuesque
- Steamed
- Storm Salutation
- Stormy
- Summoning Jutsu
- Sweaty
- T-Pose
- Take 14
- Take the Cake
- Take the Elf
- Take a ‘Bow
- Taxi
- Tea Time
- Team Burger
- Team Mech
- Team Monster
- Team Space
- Team Tomato
- The Crane Kick
- Thumbs Down
- Thumbs Up
- Time Out
- Tiniest Violin
- Toasty
- Tra La La
- Trinity’s Kick
- True Love
- Unwrapped
- Update Journal
- Vulcan Salute
- Waddle Away
- Waterworks
- Wave
- Wavy T
- Welcome!
- Wu-Tang is Forever
- XOXO
- Yay!
- Zombie Shambles
- [Insert Laughter Here]
All Rare Emotes
- Accolades
- Advanced Math
- Air Shredder
- Around the Clock
- Backstroke
- Baller
- Balletic
- Ballsy
- Banner Wave
- Best Mates
- Bhangra Boogie
- Billy Bounce
- Blowin’ Up
- Blowing Bubbles
- Bobbin’
- Bold Stance
- Bombastic
- Boneless
- Boots N Cats
- Bouncer
- Buckle Up
- Bunny Hop
- Business Hips
- Busy
- Butterfly Knife
- Calculated
- Capoeira
- Cardistry
- Cartwheelin’
- Cat Flip
- Chess Master
- Chicken
- Chugga-Chugga
- Clean Groove
- Cluck Strut
- Confused
- Conga
- Crabby
- Crazy Feet
- Criss Cross
- Dab
- Dagger Dance
- Deep End
- Disc Spinner
- Double Up
- Dragon Stance
- Dream Feet
- Dribblin’
- Droop
- Drum Major
- Eagle
- Electro Swing
- Extraterrestrial
- Fanciful
- Fancy Feet
- Fancy Footwork
- Fandangle
- Feelin’ Jaunty
- Fierce
- Flapper
- Flippin’ Incredible
- Flippin’ Sexy
- Floss
- Flux
- Freemix
- Fright Funk
- Full Tilt
- Get Funky
- Get Schwifty
- Glitter
- Glitter-Up
- Glyphic
- Good Guy
- Guitar Walk
- Hand Signals
- Headbanger
- Heart Sign
- High Five
- Hitchhiker
- Hootenanny
- Hoppity
- Hot Marat
- Hula Hoopin’
- Hyper Protocol
- Hype
- Indy’s Dustoff
- Infectious
- Infinite Dab
- Introducing…
- Island Vibes
- It’s Complicated
- It’s Go Time!
- Jamboree
- Jaywalking
- Jitterbug
- Jugglin’
- Jump Jets
- Keyed Up
- Kick Ups
- Kiss Kiss
- Kite!
- Knee Slapper
- Laid Back Shuffle
- Laugh It Up
- Lavish
- Lazy Shuffle
- Leapin’
- Lil’ Bounce
- Lil’ Ed-209
- Lil’ Mower
- Lil’ Treat
- Living Large
- Llama Conga
- Love It!
- Lunar Charge
- Make it Plaintain
- Make it Rain
- Mashed Potato
- Members Only
- Mic Drop
- Mime Time
- Moon Bounce
- Nana Nana
- No Sweat
- Office Chariot
- Old School
- On the Hook
- Orange Justice
- Overdrive
- Pandemonium
- Paws & Claws
- Pick It Up
- Pickin’
- Point It Out
- Pony Up
- Popcorn
- Praise the Tomato
- Primo Moves
- Pump it Up
- Pumpernickel
- Pure Salt
- Raining Doubloons
- Rambunctious
- Rawr
- Ribbon Dancer
- Ride the Pony
- Ring it On
- Rocket Spinner
- Rolly Rider
- Running Man
- Sad Trombone
- Savor the W
- Scenario
- Segway Tour
- Shanty For a Squad
- Shimmer
- Showstopper
- Side Hustle
- Ska-Stra-Terrestrial
- Slap Happy
- Slick
- Slitherin’
- Snoozefest
- Snow Day
- Snowshaker
- Something Stinks
- Spike It
- Spring-Loaded
- Sprinkler
- Spyglass
- Square Up
- Squash and Stretch
- Step it Up
- Stride
- Strut
- Sugar Rush
- Swipe It
- Switchstep
- Syrup Slinger
- Taco Time
- Tai Chi
- Take the L
- The Look
- The Worm
- Tidy
- Tippy Tap
- Treat Yourself
- Tsssss
- Twist
- Unicycle
- Unification
- Verve
- Very Sneaky
- Vibin’
- Vibrant Vibin’
- Well Rounded
- Where is Matt?
- Whirlwind
- Wiggle
- Windmill Floss
- Witchway
- Work It
- Work It Out
- You’re Awesome
- Zany
- Zombified
- Que Panda El Cunico!
All Epic Emotes
- Bag of Essentials
- Battle Stances!
- Blade Breaker
- Boing!
- Boobytrapped
- Boogie Down
- Boom!
- Boomin’
- Brain Candy
- Breakdown
- Breakin’
- Breakneck
- Cheer Up
- Crackdown
- Crowning Achievement
- Cyberdyne Salute
- Cyclo Curl
- Dance Therapy
- Daydream
- Disco Fever
- Drop the Bass
- Electro Shuffle
- Extracurricularmor
- Fire Spinner
- Flame Shake
- Flamenco
- Free Flow
- Freestylin’
- Freewheelin’
- Fresh
- Glowsticks
- Go Cat Go
- Groove Jam
- Hand-Forged
- Hoop Master
- Hula
- Intensity
- Lance Dance
- Lil’ Monster
- Lil’ Rover
- Lil’ Saucer
- Llama Bell
- Llamacadabra
- Monkey Mosh
- Morph Juice
- Ollie Bounce
- Peely Pulse
- Phone it in
- Planetary Vibe
- Pop Lock
- Reanimated
- Ride Along
- Rock Out
- Rocket Rodeo
- Roman Candle
- Shake it Up
- Short Fuse
- Sign Spinner
- Signature Shuffle
- Sizzlin’
- Smooth Moves
- Spin Out
- Springy
- Squat Kick
- Star Power
- Swole Cat
- The Heartbreaker
- The Rick Dance
- The Robot
- True Heart
- Turbocharged
- Vengeful Wish
- Vivacious
- Witchcraft
- Xeno Menace
- Xylo-bone
- Zom-Beam
All Legendary Emotes
- Arm-y Guy
- Bio-Helment Online
- Dream Stance
- Hero’s Beacon
- Levitate
- Sideways Shift
- Tactical Visor Toggle
- Tower Guard
- Unchained
- Unzipped
All Series Emotes
DC Series Emotes
- Azarath Metrion Zinthos!
- Bat Signal
- Bracelets of Hephaestus
- Go Ape
- Martial Arts Master
- Quick Bite
- Secret Identity
- Whipcrack
Frozen Series Emotes
- Power Roar
Gaming Legends Series Emotes
- Assassin’s Strike
- Blanka Backflip
- Brolly Stroll
- Cannon Strike
- Distraction Dance
- Evasive Maneuvers
- Flash Kick
- Freezing Burst
- Heart-rizon
- Knife Tricks
- Lightning Kick!
- Lil’ Octane
- Lil’ Warthog
- Pac-Brained
- Punching Practice
- Victory Sway
- Shoryuken!
- Viking War Cry
Icon Series Emotes
- Bim Bam Boom
- Blinding Lights
- Board Flair
- Bounce Berry
- Bring It Around
- Build Up
- Business Up Front
- Chicken Wing It
- Controller Crew
- Crazyboy
- Crossbounce
- Dance Money
- Don’t Start Now
- Dynamic Shuffle
- Everybody Loves Me
- Fishin’
- Freedom Wheels
- Frolic
- Gangnam Style
- Get Gone
- Get Griddy
- Gloss
- Go Mufasa
- Hang Loose Celebration
- Head Banger
- Hey Now!
- Hit It
- How Sweet!
- I Like To Move It
- I’m Diamond
- In Da Party
- It’s Dynamite!
- It’s a Vibe
- Jabba Switchway
- Just Keep Breathin’
- Keep It Mello
- Koi Dance
- Last Forever
- Lazer Blast
- Lazer Flex
- Leave the Door Open
- Leilt Elomr
- Lil’ Diplodoculus
- Lil’ Floaticorn
- Lunch Break
- Marsh Walk
- Maximum Bounce
- My World
- Never Gonna
- Ninja Style
- Onda Onda
- Out West
- PWR Punch
- Pele’s Air Punch
- Poki
- Pull Up
- Pump Up the Jam
- Rage
- Roller Vibes
- Rollie
- Rushin’ Around
- Savage
- Say So
- Serve Stance
- Shake and Slash
- Shake and Split
- SHHH.
- Slalom Style
- Smeeze
- Snare Solo
- Socks
- Steady
- Stuck
- Survivorsault
- Sway
- Sweet Victory
- The Airplane
- The Flow
- The Macarena
- The Pollo Dance
- The Renegade
- The Silencer
- Three Wise Monkeys
- Toosie Slide
- Triumphant
- Tunak Tun
- Wake Up
- Wanna See Me
Marvel Series Emotes
- Amazing Unmasking
- Arm the Pumpkin
- Battle Brother
- Chimichanga
- Conjure Weapon
- Dance Off
- Daywalker’s Kata
- Deal ‘Em Out
- Gale Force
- Gamma Overload
- God of Thunder
- Grand Salute
- Hands Off!
- Mighty Ant
- Neighborly Hang
- Psychic Energy Manipulation
- Rising Phoenix
- Scootin’
- Shapeshifter
- Slash and Smash
- Snap
- Snikt!
- Suit Up
- Venom Unleashed
- Victory Von Doom
- Wakandan Salute
- We Are Venom
- Widow’s Pirouette
Star Wars Series Emotes
- Dark Side
- Hover-Pram Control
- Imperial March
- Jedi Training
- Obi-Wan’s Message
- Resistance Thumbs Up
- Targeting Computer Online
- This is the Way
- Traitor!
All Emoticons
Unlike Emotes, Emoticons can mainly be obtained from in-game events and Battle Passes. When they are available on the Item Shop, players can typically find these packaged in bundles or quest packs. You can discover every single Emoticon that is in Fortnite below.
- !?!
- …
- ‘Brella Fire
- *BUURRRPP*
- #1
- 1 HP
- 200 IQ
- 200 Meters
- 4 Score
- A+
- Ace
- Acrid
- Alarm
- Ali-A Army
- Alie-yum
- Almost There
- Amazed
- Ancient Mask
- Angel
- Angry Sasuke
- Angry Volcano
- Asguardian
- Assassin Unknown
- Awww
- Baby Seal
- Back N Better
- Bad Apple
- Baited
- Banana Badge
- Bananas
- Bananope
- Bang!
- Battle Bus
- Big Bomb
- Big Brain
- Big Heff
- Birthday Cupcake
- Blaargh!
- Black Cat
- Blue Cyclo
- Bobo’s Watching
- Bonedog
- Bonenana
- Bonfire
- Boogie Bomb
- Book of GG
- Boombox
- Boxer Pup
- Brain Food
- Brawlin’ Bunny
- Buff Bash
- Bullseye
- Bundle Up
- Buono
- Bus Bounce
- Bush
- Call Me J.B.
- Call To Action
- Cameo Needs Loot!
- Camper
- Captain America’s Shield
- Celebrate
- Championship 2020
- Championship 2021
- Charge!
- Checkered Flag
- Chicken
- Clapping
- Cloud Cat
- Clown
- Coming Thru
- Cool Pepper
- Crabby
- Crackshot
- Creepin’ Along
- Cross Swords
- Cuddle Up
- Cuddly
- Cuff ’em
- Cupcake
- Cupcake! (Third Anniversary)
- Cyber Smooch
- Cyclo Swirl
- Dance Party
- Different Tasty Snack
- Disguise
- Distressed!
- Divined Victory
- DJ Yonder
- Doom Juice
- Driftin’
- Dual Reaper
- Dualies
- Durrr Burger
- Durrr!
- Dynamite
- Eek!
- Eggy
- Eh?
- Embarrassed
- Enlightened Warrior
- Eternal Bloom
- Exclamation
- Eye Scream
- F
- Fever Dream
- Field Goal
- Fiery
- Finish Line
- Fish Fest
- Fish Funk
- Fist Bump
- Flail
- Flaming Rage
- Flex
- FNCS 2:3 Emoticon
- FNCS 2:4
- FNCS 2:5
- FNCS 2:8
- Fortnite Birthday!
- Foul Fawl
- Foundation’s Fortune
- Four-Leaf Clover
- Fox Flair
- Game Ball
- Gama Flex
- GG Cheesed
- GG Chilled
- GG Cubbed
- GG Cuddled
- GG Flamed
- GG Fresh
- GG Gleam
- GG Glow
- GG Gnarly
- GG Goo
- GG Iced
- GG Jellyfish
- GG Potion
- GG Toasted
- GG Wreath
- GGG
- Ghost – Season 6
- Ghost – Season 2
- Ghostly Watcher
- Ghosts of the Past
- Ghoul-d Game
- Giddy Syrup
- Ginger Gunner
- Give It Up
- Go
- GOATICON
- Golden Vision
- Good Game
- Good Grave
- Grim Devotion
- Grootling
- Grr Burger
- Gummed Up
- Gunnar Approved
- Happy Cat
- Happy Heart
- Happy Naruto
- Happy Patty
- Headshot
- Heart Hands
- Heartblast
- Heartbroken
- Heystan-mato
- High Three
- Hoarder
- Horned Heart
- Horseshoe
- Hot Chocolate
- Hot Dawg
- Hot Drop
- I See You
- I’m Here
- Ice Smile
- Icy Heart
- IDK
- In Love
- iOllek
- It’s Perfect
- It’s You
- Jolly Ball
- Jonesin’
- Jonezombie
- Just Between Us
- K.O.
- Kaboom
- King of the Hill
- Kiss
- Knight Slice
- Last Cube Standing
- Last Round
- Let’s Rock
- Life Preserver
- Lights, Camera, Action!
- Little Bird
- Llama Surprise
- LOL
- Love Ranger
- Love Reigns
- Lucky
- Maceball Bats
- Majestic
- Medalist
- Meeet
- Meow
- Merry Marauder
- Mighty Spider
- Miss Fish
- Mistletoe
- Mittens
- Mlem
- MVP
- Mystique Sneak
- Nanner Jam
- Nightmare
- No Scope
- Number 1
- Octo-Pirate
- Oh No!
- Ohm’s Revenge
- Ol’ Cracky
- Ollie Away!
- On Fire
- On the Rise
- Ooze Z
- Orienteer
- Outer Space Handshake
- Palm Tree
- Peace
- Peely Parade
- Penguin
- Perfect Blend – Animated
- Perfect Match
- Pickaxe
- Pizza
- Plasma Caster Reticle
- Play On
- Plotting
- Plunger
- Pool Party
- Positivity
- Potato Aim
- Pot of Gold
- Power of Azarath
- Prickly
- Prowler’s Grasp
- Punky
- Quite Curious
- Rabid
- Rage
- Rainbow
- Rainbowfly
- Raven Clan
- Reboot
- Record Scratch
- Red Cyclo
- Red Knight
- Repaz
- Rex Roar
- RIP
- Rocket League
- Rocket Ride
- Ronin Flame
- Rook’s Eyeroll
- Runaway
- Rust Lord
- Sad Sakura
- Salty
- Sea Shaka
- Season Level 100 – Season 6
- Season Level 100 – Season 7
- Season Level 100 – Season 8
- Season Level 100 – Season 9
- Season Level 100 – Season 10
- Shadow
- Sharkmarine
- Shield Potion
- Shocked Kakashi
- Shrug Ranger
- Skeptical – Animated
- Skulluminated
- Skrrt
- Skull Trooper
- Skully
- Skully Shout
- Slurp GG
- Snail
- Snow Strike
- Snowblaster
- Snowflake
- Snowman
- Sonic Smile
- Sparkle Specialist
- Spicy
- Spidey Senses Tingling!
- Spinner Takes All
- Spire Spirit
- Spirit Eyes
- Stacks
- Star Seer
- Stealth Shot
- Stealthy
- Stellar Sipper
- Stinky
- Stop
- Storm
- Storm Warning
- Subatomic
- Sucker
- Sunshine
- Super Ducky
- Surrender
- Sweaty
- Jones Sweaty
- Taco!
- Tasty
- Tattered
- Teamwork
- Tekniqual Knockout
- Teknique
- The Child
- The Crown
- The Fly
- Thief
- This is the Way
- Thor’s Stormbreaker
- Thumbs Down
- Thumbs Up
- Thwip Thwip!
- To Your Health
- Tomatohead
- Tony-Approved
- Toon-Talkin’
- TP
- Trap
- Trinity Trooper Impact
- Trinity Trooper Overload
- U-Turn
- Undead Digits
- Vader’s Saber
- Victory Laurels
- Victory Royale
- Wary
- Watch Out, Toona Fish!
- Weapon X
- Web
- Wet N Weepy
- Whaaa?!
- What?
- What’s Wrong, Toona Fish?
- Wink
- Winner’s Cup
- Wow
- Wrapped with Love
- Wu-Tang Hands
- Wukong
- ZZZ