Every Emote and dance in Fortnite – Full Emoticon list

Longtime Fortnite players know that having a diverse set of Emotes and Emoticons is crucial when celebrating victories and well-earned eliminations. That said, cosmetic collectors will have a tough time trying to track them all down. For one, a large number of these cosmetics were only made available in older Battle Passes. Meanwhile, others belong to special series bundles that rarely make their way to the Item Shop. To see what may be missing from your collection, here’s every Emote and Emoticon that has come to Fortnite.

Those interested in purchasing an Emote should keep in mind that their price on the Item Shop is dependent on their rarity. For instance, you’ll find most Uncommon, Rare, and Series Emotes range from 100 to 500 V-Bucks, while Epic Emotes are known to run players 800 V-Bucks. However, players wanting a Legendary Emote can only find this rarity in Battle Passes. You can discover every Emote below, in order of their rarity.

All Common Emotes

B.R.U.T.A.L. Dab

Dance Moves

All Uncommon Emotes

A Warrior Prepares

Air Horn

Amazing Cube

And the Crowd Goes Wild

Battle Call

Be Seeing You

Bean Bag

Bear Hug

Beckon

Beep Beep

Behold!

Bloomin’ Bouquet

Breaking Point

Breezy

Bring It

Brush Your Shoulders

Buckets

Bulletproof

Bully

Burpee

Burst Case Scenario

Butter Buddy

C’mere

Call Me

Cap Kick

Cheer

Choice Knit

Clap

Clean Sweep

Click!

Coin Flip

Dabstand

Deep Dab

Denied

Dip

Distracted

Dunk On ‘Em

Egg Drop Scoop

Eureka!

Face Palm

Featherweight

Finger Guns

Finger Wag

Fist Pump

Flex On ‘Em

Flippin’ Away

Focused

Gentleman’s Dab

Get Loose

Go Home!

Go! Go! Go!

Golf Clap

Ground Pound

Gun Show

Hang Loose

Hang On

Harmony

Have a Seat

Hello Friend

Hot Stuff

Howl

I Ain’t Afraid

I Declare!

IDK

It Is Finished

It’s Good

It’s… You?

Jazz Hands

Job Well Done

Jubilation

Jumbo Popcorn

Jumping Jacks

Kiss the Cup

Light Up

Lights Up

Lock It Up

Mind Blown

MWAHAHA

My Idol!

Nailed It

Neo’s Bullet Time

Nod Head

Noisemaker

On Your Mark…

On Your Marks…

Out With the Old

Paddle Royale

Page-Turner

Party Favor

Party Hips

Peace Out

Penalty

Phew!

Phone Wave

Phono Follies

Pirouette

Pizza Party

Point Finger

Poof

Prickly Pose

Punched Up

Rage Quit

Raise the Cup

Raise the Roof

Ramen Break

Ready When You Are

Red Card

Regal Wave

Respect

Respect the Peace

Revel

Rim Shot

Rock Paper Scissors

Rootin’ Tootin’

Sackin’

Sad Claps

Salute

Sand Walk

Sasquatchin’

Scorecard

Shadow Boxer

Shadow Spar

Shake Head

Shaolin Sip

Shaolin Sit-Up

Sharpshooter

Shuriken Spinner

Sing Along

Sit

Slow Clap

Snackin’

So Square

Sparkler

Sproing!

Staff Stand

Statuesque

Steamed

Storm Salutation

Stormy

Summoning Jutsu

Sweaty

T-Pose

Take 14

Take the Cake

Take the Elf

Take a ‘Bow

Taxi

Tea Time

Team Burger

Team Mech

Team Monster

Team Space

Team Tomato

The Crane Kick

Thumbs Down

Thumbs Up

Time Out

Tiniest Violin

Toasty

Tra La La

Trinity’s Kick

True Love

Unwrapped

Update Journal

Vulcan Salute

Waddle Away

Waterworks

Wave

Wavy T

Welcome!

Wu-Tang is Forever

XOXO

Yay!

Zombie Shambles

[Insert Laughter Here]

All Rare Emotes

Accolades

Advanced Math

Air Shredder

Around the Clock

Backstroke

Baller

Balletic

Ballsy

Banner Wave

Best Mates

Bhangra Boogie

Billy Bounce

Blowin’ Up

Blowing Bubbles

Bobbin’

Bold Stance

Bombastic

Boneless

Boots N Cats

Bouncer

Buckle Up

Bunny Hop

Business Hips

Busy

Butterfly Knife

Calculated

Capoeira

Cardistry

Cartwheelin’

Cat Flip

Chess Master

Chicken

Chugga-Chugga

Clean Groove

Cluck Strut

Confused

Conga

Crabby

Crazy Feet

Criss Cross

Dab

Dagger Dance

Deep End

Disc Spinner

Double Up

Dragon Stance

Dream Feet

Dribblin’

Droop

Drum Major

Eagle

Electro Swing

Extraterrestrial

Fanciful

Fancy Feet

Fancy Footwork

Fandangle

Feelin’ Jaunty

Fierce

Flapper

Flippin’ Incredible

Flippin’ Sexy

Floss

Flux

Freemix

Fright Funk

Full Tilt

Get Funky

Get Schwifty

Glitter

Glitter-Up

Glyphic

Good Guy

Guitar Walk

Hand Signals

Headbanger

Heart Sign

High Five

Hitchhiker

Hootenanny

Hoppity

Hot Marat

Hula Hoopin’

Hyper Protocol

Hype

Indy’s Dustoff

Infectious

Infinite Dab

Introducing…

Island Vibes

It’s Complicated

It’s Go Time!

Jamboree

Jaywalking

Jitterbug

Jugglin’

Jump Jets

Keyed Up

Kick Ups

Kiss Kiss

Kite!

Knee Slapper

Laid Back Shuffle

Laugh It Up

Lavish

Lazy Shuffle

Leapin’

Lil’ Bounce

Lil’ Ed-209

Lil’ Mower

Lil’ Treat

Living Large

Llama Conga

Love It!

Lunar Charge

Make it Plaintain

Make it Rain

Mashed Potato

Members Only

Mic Drop

Mime Time

Moon Bounce

Nana Nana

No Sweat

Office Chariot

Old School

On the Hook

Orange Justice

Overdrive

Pandemonium

Paws & Claws

Pick It Up

Pickin’

Point It Out

Pony Up

Popcorn

Praise the Tomato

Primo Moves

Pump it Up

Pumpernickel

Pure Salt

Raining Doubloons

Rambunctious

Rawr

Ribbon Dancer

Ride the Pony

Ring it On

Rocket Spinner

Rolly Rider

Running Man

Sad Trombone

Savor the W

Scenario

Segway Tour

Shanty For a Squad

Shimmer

Showstopper

Side Hustle

Ska-Stra-Terrestrial

Slap Happy

Slick

Slitherin’

Snoozefest

Snow Day

Snowshaker

Something Stinks

Spike It

Spring-Loaded

Sprinkler

Spyglass

Square Up

Squash and Stretch

Step it Up

Stride

Strut

Sugar Rush

Swipe It

Switchstep

Syrup Slinger

Taco Time

Tai Chi

Take the L

The Look

The Worm

Tidy

Tippy Tap

Treat Yourself

Tsssss

Twist

Unicycle

Unification

Verve

Very Sneaky

Vibin’

Vibrant Vibin’

Well Rounded

Where is Matt?

Whirlwind

Wiggle

Windmill Floss

Witchway

Work It

Work It Out

You’re Awesome

Zany

Zombified

Que Panda El Cunico!

All Epic Emotes

Bag of Essentials

Battle Stances!

Blade Breaker

Boing!

Boobytrapped

Boogie Down

Boom!

Boomin’

Brain Candy

Breakdown

Breakin’

Breakneck

Cheer Up

Crackdown

Crowning Achievement

Cyberdyne Salute

Cyclo Curl

Dance Therapy

Daydream

Disco Fever

Drop the Bass

Electro Shuffle

Extracurricularmor

Fire Spinner

Flame Shake

Flamenco

Free Flow

Freestylin’

Freewheelin’

Fresh

Glowsticks

Go Cat Go

Groove Jam

Hand-Forged

Hoop Master

Hula

Intensity

Lance Dance

Lil’ Monster

Lil’ Rover

Lil’ Saucer

Llama Bell

Llamacadabra

Monkey Mosh

Morph Juice

Ollie Bounce

Peely Pulse

Phone it in

Planetary Vibe

Pop Lock

Reanimated

Ride Along

Rock Out

Rocket Rodeo

Roman Candle

Shake it Up

Short Fuse

Sign Spinner

Signature Shuffle

Sizzlin’

Smooth Moves

Spin Out

Springy

Squat Kick

Star Power

Swole Cat

The Heartbreaker

The Rick Dance

The Robot

True Heart

Turbocharged

Vengeful Wish

Vivacious

Witchcraft

Xeno Menace

Xylo-bone

Zom-Beam

All Legendary Emotes

Arm-y Guy

Bio-Helment Online

Dream Stance

Hero’s Beacon

Levitate

Sideways Shift

Tactical Visor Toggle

Tower Guard

Unchained

Unzipped

All Series Emotes

DC Series Emotes

Azarath Metrion Zinthos!

Bat Signal

Bracelets of Hephaestus

Go Ape

Martial Arts Master

Quick Bite

Secret Identity

Whipcrack

Frozen Series Emotes

Power Roar

Gaming Legends Series Emotes

Assassin’s Strike

Blanka Backflip

Brolly Stroll

Cannon Strike

Distraction Dance

Evasive Maneuvers

Flash Kick

Freezing Burst

Heart-rizon

Knife Tricks

Lightning Kick!

Lil’ Octane

Lil’ Warthog

Pac-Brained

Punching Practice

Victory Sway

Shoryuken!

Viking War Cry

Icon Series Emotes

Bim Bam Boom

Blinding Lights

Board Flair

Bounce Berry

Bring It Around

Build Up

Business Up Front

Chicken Wing It

Controller Crew

Crazyboy

Crossbounce

Dance Money

Don’t Start Now

Dynamic Shuffle

Everybody Loves Me

Fishin’

Freedom Wheels

Frolic

Gangnam Style

Get Gone

Get Griddy

Gloss

Go Mufasa

Hang Loose Celebration

Head Banger

Hey Now!

Hit It

How Sweet!

I Like To Move It

I’m Diamond

In Da Party

It’s Dynamite!

It’s a Vibe

Jabba Switchway

Just Keep Breathin’

Keep It Mello

Koi Dance

Last Forever

Lazer Blast

Lazer Flex

Leave the Door Open

Leilt Elomr

Lil’ Diplodoculus

Lil’ Floaticorn

Lunch Break

Marsh Walk

Maximum Bounce

My World

Never Gonna

Ninja Style

Onda Onda

Out West

PWR Punch

Pele’s Air Punch

Poki

Pull Up

Pump Up the Jam

Rage

Roller Vibes

Rollie

Rushin’ Around

Savage

Say So

Serve Stance

Shake and Slash

Shake and Split

SHHH.

Slalom Style

Smeeze

Snare Solo

Socks

Steady

Stuck

Survivorsault

Sway

Sweet Victory

The Airplane

The Flow

The Macarena

The Pollo Dance

The Renegade

The Silencer

Three Wise Monkeys

Toosie Slide

Triumphant

Tunak Tun

Wake Up

Wanna See Me

Marvel Series Emotes

Amazing Unmasking

Arm the Pumpkin

Battle Brother

Chimichanga

Conjure Weapon

Dance Off

Daywalker’s Kata

Deal ‘Em Out

Gale Force

Gamma Overload

God of Thunder

Grand Salute

Hands Off!

Mighty Ant

Neighborly Hang

Psychic Energy Manipulation

Rising Phoenix

Scootin’

Shapeshifter

Slash and Smash

Snap

Snikt!

Suit Up

Venom Unleashed

Victory Von Doom

Wakandan Salute

We Are Venom

Widow’s Pirouette

Star Wars Series Emotes

Dark Side

Hover-Pram Control

Imperial March

Jedi Training

Obi-Wan’s Message

Resistance Thumbs Up

Targeting Computer Online

This is the Way

Traitor!

All Emoticons

Unlike Emotes, Emoticons can mainly be obtained from in-game events and Battle Passes. When they are available on the Item Shop, players can typically find these packaged in bundles or quest packs. You can discover every single Emoticon that is in Fortnite below.