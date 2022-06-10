Every Glider skin in Fortnite – Complete Glider skin list
From the most basic to the rarest, here’s every Glider skin available in Fortnite.
Although Fortnite players may see and use Gliders less than any other cosmetic in-game, they are debatably the most unique of them all. This is because players have the option to fly on everything from Star Wars‘ Millennium Falcon to Doctor Strange’s Mandala Disc to even a paper airplane. As there are over 400 to ride on, here’s every Glider that has made its way to the battle royale so far.
Firstly, players seeking out Gliders from the Item Shop should know that their prices are mainly dictated by their rarity. Uncommon Gliders are the cheapest of the bunch — only known to run at 500 V-Bucks — while Rare Gliders go for a steeper 800 V-Bucks. Meanwhile, Epic variants are mostly listed at 1,200 V-Bucks, while Series and Legendary can cost as high as 1,500 V-Bucks. You can discover all Gliders below, in order of their rarity.
All Common Gliders
Currently, there are just 26 Common Gliders, but each is actually rare in its own right. This is due to the Gliders being rewarded to those who’ve won a Battle Royale match during a particular season in the past. However, there are a few that are obtainable through Fortnite’s Save The World mode.
- Battle Bloom
- Beach Umbrella
- Bounty ‘Brella
- Classified
- Downpour
- Escapist
- Fortilla Flier
- Foundational ‘Brella
- Founder’s Glider
- Founder’s Umbrella
- Glider
- Gunn-Brella
- Holographic
- Invasion
- One Shot
- Palm Leaf
- Paper Parasol
- Seven Signet
- Snowfall
- Snowflake
- Storm Sail
- The Umbrella
- Webrella
- Wet Paint
- X
All Uncommon Gliders
- Aerial Assault One
- Banana Bomber
- Base Jumper
- Blaze
- Candy Plane
- Carbon
- Chaos
- Checker
- Cinder
- Cold Front
- Crossfire
- Cruiser
- Custom Cruiser
- Dauntless Dragon
- Downshift
- Dumpster Flier
- Engage
- Equilibrium
- Field Flyer
- Fighter Kite
- Flair Fare
- Fluorescent Flier
- Flying Fish
- Fossil Flyer
- Gingersled
- Globetrotter
- Glow Rider
- Goalbound
- Helium
- Home Run
- Hot Rod
- Hyper
- Jingle Wing
- Jolly Roger
- Mainframe
- Mako
- Mecha Team Glider
- Meltdown
- Midnight Glidemast
- Modern
- New World Flyer
- Payload
- Petunia
- Picnic
- Plunder
- Purrfect
- Raptor
- Rhinestone Rider
- Roadtrip
- Rose Rider
- Royale Air
- Royale X
- Rush
- Scarlet Strike
- Sir Glider the Brave
- Sky Sail
- Sky Stripe
- Snow Squall
- Solid Strider
- Squad Sail
- Stealth
- Strom Crash
- Storm Sigil
- Surefire
- Swirly Soarer
- Tailwind Twister
- Targeted
- The O.G.
- Touchdown
- Tree Topper
- Triumph
- Tush
- Warthog
- Wasp
- Wild Blast
- Wild Streak
- Windbreaker
- Winter Wing
- Winter Wrapper
- Winter’s Wish
- Xile
All Rare Glider
- 2020
- Batso
- Big Haul
- Bladey Bird
- Blue Streak
- Blue Viper
- Boomer
- Boosted Groundsurfer
- Camp Cruiser
- Celestia
- Chain Surfer
- Coral Cruiser
- Covered Crusader
- Cozy Coaster
- Crashing Satellite
- Crimson Wish
- Crop Duster
- Crystal Carriage
- Cuddle Cruiser
- Custom Flier
- Dark Forerunner
- Dawn’s Promise
- Disruptor
- Diverge
- Driftstream
- Drip Dropper
- Dual Defiant
- Echo Jet
- Elite Recon
- Equalizer
- Feathered Flyer
- Fishy Flier
- Flapjack Flyer
- Flappy
- Flappy Flyer
- Flutterbug
- Flux Flier
- Flying Carp
- Forerunner
- Fuel
- Glidurrr
- Goo Glider
- Googly
- Green Eagle
- Gum Drop
- Half Shell
- Heartspan
- Horned Strike
- Hyperboard
- IO Field Flyer
- IO Stealth
- Ice Cream Cruiser
- Ion
- K.O. Cruiser
- Kabuto
- Lamplight
- Libre
- Light Cycle
- Llamacorn Express
- Lockstep
- Mash
- Megabat
- Multipoint Edge
- Nite Flight
- Oktoberfeast
- Ornithopter
- Paper Plane
- Para-Pluie
- Parasail Purse
- Pivot
- Pixel Pilot
- Poofy Parasail
- Pop Dropper
- Prismatic
- Rainbow Rider
- Retaliator
- Rift Rider
- Safecracker
- Shadow Stalker
- Shimmy Surfer
- Sky Serpent
- Sky Serpents
- Sky Trawler
- Snowblades
- Soaring Cipher
- Spikey Jet
- Spray Sail
- Stage Dive
- Star Strider
- Starcross
- Starry Flight
- Stealth Pivot
- Stratosphere
- Stunt Cycle
- Sugar Crush
- Sunny’s Lander
- Sunrise
- Tactical Sleigh
- Tech Turbine
- The Imagined Wingspan
- Tie-Dye Flyer
- Top Sail
- Toxic Flash
- Treefall
- Voyager
- Wyvern X77
- Water Wings
- Wind Crawler
- Winter’s Thorn
- Wooly Mammoth
- Zephyr
All Epic Gliders
- Airlift
- Arcana
- Articulated Blade Wing
- Assault Bomber
- Aurora
- Bear Force One
- Blade Raven
- Bombs Away!
- Bone Patrol
- Booty Buoy
- Brella
- Brite Blimp
- Bubbloon
- Caged Swiftwing
- Cheyenne Dropship
- Chop Dropper
- Choppa
- Cloud Strike
- Coaxial Blue
- Coaxial Copter
- Comet Crasher
- Conquest
- Convergence
- Corrupted Tendrils
- Crazy Eight
- Crypt Cruiser
- Cube Cruiser
- Cyclone
- Dark Engine
- Deep Space Lander
- Dirigible
- Discovery
- Divine Dragon
- Ecto-Dragon
- Eggar
- Enchanted Lifebloom
- Extra Cheese
- Field Wraith
- Flavor-Dusted Sparklewings
- Flying Saucer
- Get Down!
- Glow Wings
- Golden Look Board
- Graven’s Wings
- Hang Time
- Hatchling
- Hex Hut
- High Octane
- Hunter’s Skyblade
- Intrepid
- Junk Bucket
- Junkjet
- Kata Tech Burstwing
- Krampus’ Little Helper
- Kurama
- Magic Wings
- Man O’ War
- Master Mix
- Metalmark
- Meteor Skimmer
- Nautilus
- Ollie
- Orbital Shuttle
- Planetary Probe
- Propeller Perry
- Pterodactyl
- Rick’s UFO Cruiser
- Rickety Runner
- Rocket Science
- Rotor
- Rusty Rider
- Servo
- Shadow Puppet
- Skellefish
- Skelly Sailer
- Sky Ray
- Slipstream
- Snowmando Board
- Sovereign Griffin
- Sparkle Strider
- Spirit
- Splashdown
- Split Wing
- Storm Eye
- Swarm
- Terminus
- The Rocket Wing
- The Soaring Crescent
- Turbo Spin
- Venus Flyer
- Viceroy Mark I
- Weeping Crow
- Whale Sailer
- White Squall
- Wings of Valor
- Zyg Ray
All Legendary Gliders
- Burning Beast
- Cerberus
- Cloud Llama Board
- Dragon Rider
- Eagle’s Form
- Falcon
- Frostwing
- Fusion Coil
- Hot Ride
- Laser Chomp
- Ohm
- Queen’s Procession
- Royale Dragon
- Sail Shark
- Sentinel
- Skellon
- Spire Fire
- Steelwing
- Wheel of Daggers
All special Series Gilders
Dark Series Gliders
- Dark Glyph
DC Series Gliders
- Batglider
- Batman Zero Wing
- Batman’s Exo-Glider
- Batwing
- Catwing
- Deathstroke Destroyer
- Golden Eagle Wings
- Kal-El’s Cape
- Soaring Soul-Self
- Wings of Madness
Frozen Series Gliders
- Frozen Feathers
- Icebound Wing
Gaming Legends Series Gliders
- Diamond Pony
- Glinthawk
- Guardian Shield
- Kayari Buta
- Salvaged Chute
- Skiff
- Sumo Torpedo
- UNSC Pelican
- V-Trigger Vector
- Wolf-Kissed Longboat
Icon Series Gliders
- Aerial Acrobat
- Ali-Tech Plasmawings
- Astroworld Cyclone
- Balvin Cruiser
- Chrome Cloudcruiser
- Cuddly Cloudcruiser
- Cursed Hazeboard
- I.R.I.S. Daydream
- Mello Rider
- Nunbola
- Rainbow Cloudcruiser
- Sweetener Sailshards
- The Queen’s Cloudcarriage
- Wingspan
Lava Series Gliders
- Lavawing
Marvel Series Gliders
- Aerial Archer
- Arcane Energy Glider
- Avengers Quinjet
- Chitauri Chariot
- Dark Symbiote
- Dayflier
- Dragocorn
- First-Strike Infiltration Glider
- Gathering Storm
- Ghost Glider
- Goblin Glider
- Godslayer Glideboard
- Mandala Disc
- Mark 90 Flight Pack
- Silver Surfer’s Board
- Sky Prowler
- Suit Surfer
- Symbiotic Sail
- The Blackbird
- The Devil’s Wings
- The MCG
- The Milano
- Wakandan Skyrider
- Web-Chute
- Widowmaker
Shadow Series Gliders
- Sky Shadow Glider
Star Wars Series Gliders
- Beskar Umbrella
- Boba Fett’s Starship
- Fennec’s Ship
- First Order Fighter
- Jedi Interceptor
- Lambda-Class Shuttle
- Millennium Falcon
- Razor Chest
- The Whisper
- Vanguard Squadron X-Wing
- Y-Wing