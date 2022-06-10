Every Glider skin in Fortnite – Complete Glider skin list

Although Fortnite players may see and use Gliders less than any other cosmetic in-game, they are debatably the most unique of them all. This is because players have the option to fly on everything from Star Wars‘ Millennium Falcon to Doctor Strange’s Mandala Disc to even a paper airplane. As there are over 400 to ride on, here’s every Glider that has made its way to the battle royale so far.

Firstly, players seeking out Gliders from the Item Shop should know that their prices are mainly dictated by their rarity. Uncommon Gliders are the cheapest of the bunch — only known to run at 500 V-Bucks — while Rare Gliders go for a steeper 800 V-Bucks. Meanwhile, Epic variants are mostly listed at 1,200 V-Bucks, while Series and Legendary can cost as high as 1,500 V-Bucks. You can discover all Gliders below, in order of their rarity.

All Common Gliders

Image via Epic Games

Currently, there are just 26 Common Gliders, but each is actually rare in its own right. This is due to the Gliders being rewarded to those who’ve won a Battle Royale match during a particular season in the past. However, there are a few that are obtainable through Fortnite’s Save The World mode.

Battle Bloom

Beach Umbrella

Bounty ‘Brella

Classified

Downpour

Escapist

Fortilla Flier

Foundational ‘Brella

Founder’s Glider

Founder’s Umbrella

Glider

Gunn-Brella

Holographic

Invasion

One Shot

Palm Leaf

Paper Parasol

Seven Signet

Snowfall

Snowflake

Storm Sail

The Umbrella

Webrella

Wet Paint

X

All Uncommon Gliders

Image via Epic Games

Aerial Assault One

Banana Bomber

Base Jumper

Blaze

Candy Plane

Carbon

Chaos

Checker

Cinder

Cold Front

Crossfire

Cruiser

Custom Cruiser

Dauntless Dragon

Downshift

Dumpster Flier

Engage

Equilibrium

Field Flyer

Fighter Kite

Flair Fare

Fluorescent Flier

Flying Fish

Fossil Flyer

Gingersled

Globetrotter

Glow Rider

Goalbound

Helium

Home Run

Hot Rod

Hyper

Jingle Wing

Jolly Roger

Mainframe

Mako

Mecha Team Glider

Meltdown

Midnight Glidemast

Modern

New World Flyer

Payload

Petunia

Picnic

Plunder

Purrfect

Raptor

Rhinestone Rider

Roadtrip

Rose Rider

Royale Air

Royale X

Rush

Scarlet Strike

Sir Glider the Brave

Sky Sail

Sky Stripe

Snow Squall

Solid Strider

Squad Sail

Stealth

Strom Crash

Storm Sigil

Surefire

Swirly Soarer

Tailwind Twister

Targeted

The O.G.

Touchdown

Tree Topper

Triumph

Tush

Warthog

Wasp

Wild Blast

Wild Streak

Windbreaker

Winter Wing

Winter Wrapper

Winter’s Wish

Xile

All Rare Glider

Image via Epic Games

2020

Batso

Big Haul

Bladey Bird

Blue Streak

Blue Viper

Boomer

Boosted Groundsurfer

Camp Cruiser

Celestia

Chain Surfer

Coral Cruiser

Covered Crusader

Cozy Coaster

Crashing Satellite

Crimson Wish

Crop Duster

Crystal Carriage

Cuddle Cruiser

Custom Flier

Dark Forerunner

Dawn’s Promise

Disruptor

Diverge

Driftstream

Drip Dropper

Dual Defiant

Echo Jet

Elite Recon

Equalizer

Feathered Flyer

Fishy Flier

Flapjack Flyer

Flappy

Flappy Flyer

Flutterbug

Flux Flier

Flying Carp

Forerunner

Fuel

Glidurrr

Goo Glider

Googly

Green Eagle

Gum Drop

Half Shell

Heartspan

Horned Strike

Hyperboard

IO Field Flyer

IO Stealth

Ice Cream Cruiser

Ion

K.O. Cruiser

Kabuto

Lamplight

Libre

Light Cycle

Llamacorn Express

Lockstep

Mash

Megabat

Multipoint Edge

Nite Flight

Oktoberfeast

Ornithopter

Paper Plane

Para-Pluie

Parasail Purse

Pivot

Pixel Pilot

Poofy Parasail

Pop Dropper

Prismatic

Rainbow Rider

Retaliator

Rift Rider

Safecracker

Shadow Stalker

Shimmy Surfer

Sky Serpent

Sky Serpents

Sky Trawler

Snowblades

Soaring Cipher

Spikey Jet

Spray Sail

Stage Dive

Star Strider

Starcross

Starry Flight

Stealth Pivot

Stratosphere

Stunt Cycle

Sugar Crush

Sunny’s Lander

Sunrise

Tactical Sleigh

Tech Turbine

The Imagined Wingspan

Tie-Dye Flyer

Top Sail

Toxic Flash

Treefall

Voyager

Wyvern X77

Water Wings

Wind Crawler

Winter’s Thorn

Wooly Mammoth

Zephyr

All Epic Gliders

Image via Epic Games

Airlift

Arcana

Articulated Blade Wing

Assault Bomber

Aurora

Bear Force One

Blade Raven

Bombs Away!

Bone Patrol

Booty Buoy

Brella

Brite Blimp

Bubbloon

Caged Swiftwing

Cheyenne Dropship

Chop Dropper

Choppa

Cloud Strike

Coaxial Blue

Coaxial Copter

Comet Crasher

Conquest

Convergence

Corrupted Tendrils

Crazy Eight

Crypt Cruiser

Cube Cruiser

Cyclone

Dark Engine

Deep Space Lander

Dirigible

Discovery

Divine Dragon

Ecto-Dragon

Eggar

Enchanted Lifebloom

Extra Cheese

Field Wraith

Flavor-Dusted Sparklewings

Flying Saucer

Get Down!

Glow Wings

Golden Look Board

Graven’s Wings

Hang Time

Hatchling

Hex Hut

High Octane

Hunter’s Skyblade

Intrepid

Junk Bucket

Junkjet

Kata Tech Burstwing

Krampus’ Little Helper

Kurama

Magic Wings

Man O’ War

Master Mix

Metalmark

Meteor Skimmer

Nautilus

Ollie

Orbital Shuttle

Planetary Probe

Propeller Perry

Pterodactyl

Rick’s UFO Cruiser

Rickety Runner

Rocket Science

Rotor

Rusty Rider

Servo

Shadow Puppet

Skellefish

Skelly Sailer

Sky Ray

Slipstream

Snowmando Board

Sovereign Griffin

Sparkle Strider

Spirit

Splashdown

Split Wing

Storm Eye

Swarm

Terminus

The Rocket Wing

The Soaring Crescent

Turbo Spin

Venus Flyer

Viceroy Mark I

Weeping Crow

Whale Sailer

White Squall

Wings of Valor

Zyg Ray

All Legendary Gliders

Image via Epic Games

Burning Beast

Cerberus

Cloud Llama Board

Dragon Rider

Eagle’s Form

Falcon

Frostwing

Fusion Coil

Hot Ride

Laser Chomp

Ohm

Queen’s Procession

Royale Dragon

Sail Shark

Sentinel

Skellon

Spire Fire

Steelwing

Wheel of Daggers

All special Series Gilders

Image via Epic Games

Dark Series Gliders

Dark Glyph

DC Series Gliders

Batglider

Batman Zero Wing

Batman’s Exo-Glider

Batwing

Catwing

Deathstroke Destroyer

Golden Eagle Wings

Kal-El’s Cape

Soaring Soul-Self

Wings of Madness

Frozen Series Gliders

Frozen Feathers

Icebound Wing

Gaming Legends Series Gliders

Diamond Pony

Glinthawk

Guardian Shield

Kayari Buta

Salvaged Chute

Skiff

Sumo Torpedo

UNSC Pelican

V-Trigger Vector

Wolf-Kissed Longboat

Icon Series Gliders

Aerial Acrobat

Ali-Tech Plasmawings

Astroworld Cyclone

Balvin Cruiser

Chrome Cloudcruiser

Cuddly Cloudcruiser

Cursed Hazeboard

I.R.I.S. Daydream

Mello Rider

Nunbola

Rainbow Cloudcruiser

Sweetener Sailshards

The Queen’s Cloudcarriage

Wingspan

Lava Series Gliders

Lavawing

Marvel Series Gliders

Aerial Archer

Arcane Energy Glider

Avengers Quinjet

Chitauri Chariot

Dark Symbiote

Dayflier

Dragocorn

First-Strike Infiltration Glider

Gathering Storm

Ghost Glider

Goblin Glider

Godslayer Glideboard

Mandala Disc

Mark 90 Flight Pack

Silver Surfer’s Board

Sky Prowler

Suit Surfer

Symbiotic Sail

The Blackbird

The Devil’s Wings

The MCG

The Milano

Wakandan Skyrider

Web-Chute

Widowmaker

Shadow Series Gliders

Sky Shadow Glider

Star Wars Series Gliders