Fortnite Chapter 3, Season 2 end of season event Collision – date, start time, and more

The second season of Fortnite’s third chapter is set to end very soon with a large in-game event titled “Collision.” The specifics of what you’ll be doing during the event aren’t exactly known, outside of the fact that you’ll be fighting for the fate of the Zero Point — a nexus orb responsible for the creation of reality itself, according to Fortnite lore.

However, during the event’s announcement, Epic did reveal quite a few details both about when the event would take place, as well as what’s going away once the event kicks off. Here’s everything we know about Collision.

Fortnite Collision event date and start time

The Collision event will start on June 4 at 1 PM PT / 4 PM ET, but the playlist itself will open up 30 minutes prior. Additionally, if you log in on the day of the event starting at 5 AM PT / 8 AM ET, you’ll receive both a loading screen and a lobby track themed around the event.

There’s no word on when or if other playlists will go offline prior to the event’s start — similar to how they did before the Chapter 2 finale “The End” — but we’ll update this article if Epic provides any further information on that.

The event will require players to be grouped up in squads of four, but don’t worry if you can’t find folks to play with. Epic has confirmed that those without a full squad will simply be grouped with others via matchmaking to form a squad for the event.

It should also be noted that if you’re looking to record/save footage of the event, you’ll need to use your own capture software to do that. Unfortunately, you won’t be able to view a replay of it through the career tab.

What quests and cosmetics will disappear during Collision?

As with other season-ending events, any unfinished quests will disappear once Collision starts. If you’ve got any outstanding seasonal or Resistance quests, we recommend completing those ASAP. If you bought this season’s battle pass — which includes the Doctor Strange outfit — that will also expire during the event, so make sure to redeem whatever rewards you can from it while it’s still active. Luckily, if you have unspent battle stars by the time the season ends, those will automatically be used to redeem the earliest available rewards on the expiring pass.

Of the available active quests, some of the more notable ones are the Prowler quests, which reward you with an outfit modeled after the iconic Spider-Man villain once you’ve completed three of them. This is the only way to unlock the Prowler outfit, as he isn’t currently available in the item shop, nor is there any indication he will be after the new season starts. As such, you’ll want to make sure you complete this quest if you would like to add this character to your roster.

Image via Epic Games

Omni Chip quests, as well as any unspent Omni Chips, will also disappear during the event, so if you want to fully customize your Omni Sword, you’ll want to complete these quests right away. Fortunately, the Omni Chip quests are fairly simple; they boil down to finding three Omni Chips at a variety of named locations on the island.

While most quests will disappear, don’t worry if you have a ton of unfinished quests obtained through paid quest packs. Epic has confirmed that both quests and rewards acquired through paid packs, such as the Golden Touch quest pack, will carry over to season three.

What happens after Fortnite’s Collision event?

Collision will bring season two to a close, and season three is expected to start soon after the event’s end. If prior events are anything to go by, there will very likely be a period of downtime between seasons where you won’t be able to play the game, but it’s unknown how long this will last. The downtime after Fortnite’s “The End” event in December 2021 lasted less than 24 hours, but there have been inter-season downtimes that have lasted much longer.

Epic has been a bit quiet on what’s next for the battle royale, but as is commonly the case with upcoming Fortnite content, leakers might have already revealed a few of the new season’s surprises. An alleged battle pass leak seemingly revealed that both Darth Vader and Indiana Jones would soon board the Battle Bus. With season three coming in a few days, we should know the truth soon enough.