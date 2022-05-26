Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 Week 10 seasonal quests and challenges

With just days until the next chapter, seasonal quests and challenges in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 have never been more crucial for finishing out its Battle Pass. Players also shouldn’t forget that any Battle Stasr earned can go to the bonus rewards, such as Vivid and Tempest styles for Doctor Strange, Erisa, and Tsuki 2.0. Week 10 delivers another set of seven challenges with most tasking players to head to locations controlled by the Imagined Order to destroy or use their equipment. Here’s everything you’ll be accomplishing during Week 10.

Like previous weekly challenges, each quest will gift 20,000 XP, ultimately lending you the opportunity of collecting 140,000 XP if all seven are completed. Surprisingly enough, this Week 10 batch doesn’t appear to have too many difficult quests, as some are as simply as entering a vehicle shortly after landing and using the Med-Mist healing spray while sliding. Players should be careful performing a few of these objectives with four challenges taking place at heavily guarded IO territories. For instance, one will require that you go to either The Collider or Command Cavern to repair a turret with a Repair Torch.

All Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 Week 10 challenges

Repair any turret using the Repair Torch (0/300)

Deploy a tent at a Seven Outpost (0/1)

Use a Med-Mist while sliding (0/1)

Use a mounted turret to damage opponents in vehicles (0/1200)

Enter a vehicle within 10 seconds of landing (0/1)

Fly into The Collider’s energy field (0/1)

Emote on top of an IO Outpost (0/1)

Most of this week’s quests should take players just a single match to complete. However, those having trouble with the more difficult tasks can find links to guides above that should make finishing them a breeze.