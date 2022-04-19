Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 Week 5 seasonal quests and challenges

Damage, fall, heal, and repeat.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 Week 5 is somehow already upon us, and its weekly challenges have finally been unraveled. Like in previous weeks, each of the seven quests offers 20,000 XP, totaling to a whopping 140,000 XP if you complete them all. Here’s what you can expect to accomplish in Week 5’s seasonal quests.

Oddly enough, most of the quests revolve around dealing damage with Chapter 3 Season 2’s newest weapons, such as the Anvil Rocket Launcher, the Heavy Sniper, and the Ranger Shotgun. Meanwhile, others will send players to battle locations, like Coney Crossroads, to take out enemies and heal the Resistance’s army.

All Chapter 3 Season 2 Week 5 quests

As always, we’ll be supplying links above to in-depth guides that should make your chase for XP a breeze. Happy XP hunting!

