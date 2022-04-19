Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 Week 5 seasonal quests and challenges

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 Week 5 is somehow already upon us, and its weekly challenges have finally been unraveled. Like in previous weeks, each of the seven quests offers 20,000 XP, totaling to a whopping 140,000 XP if you complete them all. Here’s what you can expect to accomplish in Week 5’s seasonal quests.

Oddly enough, most of the quests revolve around dealing damage with Chapter 3 Season 2’s newest weapons, such as the Anvil Rocket Launcher, the Heavy Sniper, and the Ranger Shotgun. Meanwhile, others will send players to battle locations, like Coney Crossroads, to take out enemies and heal the Resistance’s army.

All Chapter 3 Season 2 Week 5 quests

Headshot IO forces with a sniper at Command Cavern or a battle location (0/3)

Hit an opponent twice using the Ranger Shotgun, without receiving damage (0/1)

Destroy structures with a Light Machine Gun (0/10)

Heal The Seven forces with Med Mist at a battle location (0/1)

Damage an opponent within 10 seconds of mantling (0/1)

Fall 10 stories or more without taking damage (0/1)

Damage opponent vehicles with the Heavy Sniper (0/600)

As always, we’ll be supplying links above to in-depth guides that should make your chase for XP a breeze. Happy XP hunting!