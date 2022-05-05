Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 Week 7 seasonal quests and challenges

For Week 7 of Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2, the battle royale delivers another set of seven quests for players to gain XP and level up fast in its Battle Pass. Unlike previous weeks, these particular challenges mainly revolve around demolishing the IO Forces’ most lethal pieces of equipment. Here’s every seasonal quest Week 7 has in store for you.

Like previous sets, each of these challenges will reward 20,000 XP upon completion, totaling to a sweet 140,000 XP for anyone who manages to finish them all. Among them, players can expect to be destroying everything from IO turrets to tanks, while also stealing goods for the Seven faction. You’ll also need to be very familiar with the season’s map, as one challenge asks that you visit a whooping five locations in one match. You can find all seven quests and their requirements below.

All Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 Week 7 challenges

As always, we will be providing links above to guides that aid in completing the more grueling challenges of the week. Happy XP hunting!

