Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 Week 9 seasonal quests and challenges
Max out the battle pass before Chapter 3 Season 2 ends.
Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 Week 9 is just a few hours away, but all the challenges and quests coming to it have already been leaked by the renowned data miner @FN_Assist. Following the previous release patterns, the Week 9 challenges will go live on May 19 at 6:00 am PT/9:00 am ET/2:00 pm BST.
The Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 Week 9 will consist of nine different challenges, and this time around, players are asked to call an Air Strike, burst Tires on IO Vehicles, search Red Tool Boxes, and more. Similar to the previous batch of quests, players can earn 20,000 XP from each mission. Therefore, all the missions combined offer up to 180,000 level up XP this week.
So without further ado, let’s look at all Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 Week 9 seasonal quests and challenges.
All Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 Week 9 challenges
- Call in an Air Strike at The Collider or The Fortress (1) – 20,000 XP
- Use an Ascender and Deal Damage to Opponents within 30 Seconds (100) – 20,000 XP
- Shoot Out Tires on IO Vehicles (3) – 20,000 XP
- Hit an Enemy Player with a Ranger Shotgun from Over 50 Meters (1) – 20,000 XP
- Drive a Battle Bus or Fly a Choppa to Command Cavern (1) – 20,000 XP
- Repair a Vehicle at Synapse Station or at Chonker’s Speedway (200 – 20,000 XP
- Emote at Different IO Airship Crash Sites (2) – 20,000 XP
- Upgrade a Drum Shotgun at an Upgrade Bench (1) – 20,000 XP
- Search Red Tool Boxes (2) – 20,000 XP
The majority of Fortnite Week 9 challenges are self-explanatory and easy to complete. However, we have linked some guides for the complicated quests to help you score the level-up XP in a short time.
It’s worth noting that the above-listed seasonal challenges are available until May 26. Thus make sure to work through them before they get expired.