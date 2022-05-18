Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 Week 9 is just a few hours away, but all the challenges and quests coming to it have already been leaked by the renowned data miner @FN_Assist. Following the previous release patterns, the Week 9 challenges will go live on May 19 at 6:00 am PT/9:00 am ET/2:00 pm BST.

The Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 Week 9 will consist of nine different challenges, and this time around, players are asked to call an Air Strike, burst Tires on IO Vehicles, search Red Tool Boxes, and more. Similar to the previous batch of quests, players can earn 20,000 XP from each mission. Therefore, all the missions combined offer up to 180,000 level up XP this week.

So without further ado, let’s look at all Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 Week 9 seasonal quests and challenges.

All Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 Week 9 challenges

Image via Epic Games

The majority of Fortnite Week 9 challenges are self-explanatory and easy to complete. However, we have linked some guides for the complicated quests to help you score the level-up XP in a short time.

It’s worth noting that the above-listed seasonal challenges are available until May 26. Thus make sure to work through them before they get expired.