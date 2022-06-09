Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 Week 1 seasonal quests and challenges

Weekly challenges and their XP rewards are debatably one of the easiest and fastest ways to level up Fortnite’s Battle Passes. For Week 1 in Chapter 3 Season 3, there is a set of seven quests that mainly revolve around visiting and interacting with some of the newer features on the map. That said, there are a few objectives even longtime fans may get stumped on.

Firstly, it is worth mentioning that weekly challenges in Chapter 3 Season 3 will only grant you 15,000 XP — down from 20,000 XP last season. These quests still make for perfect ways to level up, though, as completing all seven will ultimately net you 105,000 XP. This is also because most are as simple as collecting three Reality Seeds and searching chests in Condo Canyon or Tilted Towers. Meanwhile, there a couple others that provide for much more of a challenge. For instance, this inaugural week asks players to track down and dance at three crashed IO Airships. You can find all Week 1 seasonal quests listed below.

All Chapter 3 Season 3 Week 1 challenges in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3

Collect Reality Seeds (0/3)

Damage opponents with a DMR (0/200)

Mod a Whiplash with Off-Road tires and a Cow Catcher, then destroy structures (0/50)

Dance at different crashed IO Airships (0/3)

Gain shields by bouncing on Slurp Bouncer mushrooms (0/10)

Search chests at Condo Canyon or Titled Towers (0/5)

Visit the Zero Point in a motorboat (0/1)

As always, we will be linking the challenges above to guides that will help you get to their XP reward much faster. In the meantime, players chasing after Darth Vader on the Battle Pass have a number of additional ways to quickly level up. For one, those who complete milestones can also earn XP, while players inside of Creative mode get thousands of XP every 15 minutes.