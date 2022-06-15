Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 Week 2 seasonal quests and challenges

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 offers some incredible Battle Pass rewards in the likes of Darth Vader and Malik, and players should be turning their attention to Week 2’s seasonal quests and challenges to help obtain these skins. This latest batch of challenges isn’t as demanding as most others so far and mainly asks that players experiment with the season’s newest mechanics and gear. Here’s everything you can expect to do from the Chapter 3 Season 3 Week 2 quests.

Like last week, Week 2 delivers seven new challenges that reward 15,000 XP each — meaning a grand total of 105,000 XP is up for grabs. It is certainly a steal, as they’ll have you perform simple tasks like achieving headshots with the new Two-Shot Shotgun and weeding a Reality Sapling just five times. Meanwhile, a few others revolve around using the unvaulted Baller vehicles to enter wind tunnels and push boulders off of hills. You can find every challenge and their specific requirements below.

All Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 Week 2 challenges

Headshot opponents with the Two-Shot Shotgun (0/5)

Pick weeds around Reality Saplings (0/5)

Launch in the air using Geysers (0/3)

Swing 50 meters or more with the Grapple Glove without touching the ground (0/10)

Enter the wind tunnel in a Baller at The Screwballer (0/1)

Eliminate enemy players with ranged weapons of Epic rarity or better (0/2)

Boost into a Runaway Boulder and dislodge it with a Baller (0/1)

Although most challenges should be a breeze, we will be providing links above to guides focusing on the more complicated quests. We also recommend speaking to NPCs that can be hired as teammates, as these characters will be able to protect you from opponents while you complete each objective.