Forza Horizon 5 Series 6 Spring playlist – How to complete ‘Fine Tuned’ Treasure Hunt, rewards, and more
The last stretch for Series 6.
It’s the last week of Series 6 in Forza Horizon, and Spring has returned in Mexico. For this week, players will be able to add several different cars to their collections, including the two Series rewards: the 650S Spider and the Aventador SVJ. So, what’s on the docket for the final week in Series 6? Let’s take a look.
All Forza Horizon 5 Series 6 Winter playlist challenges
#Forzathaon Weekly Challenges
- Own and drive the 1963 Volkswagen Type 2 De Luxe
- Take a photo of the De Luxe
- Complete an EventLab in the De Luxe
- Win a B Class Cross Country race with the De Luxe
Complete all four and you will get five points, along with 160 Forzathon points.
#Forzathon Daily Challenges
- Spend 50,000 CR on upgrades
- Paint the wing of any American vehicle
- Complete a Super7
- Earn nine Stars at Speed Traps in any vehicle to ‘X’ class
- Play an Event Blueprint in any Dodge vehicle
- Take a picture of the Horizon Tour Mural in the Horizon Festival Mexico
- Paint your vehicle’s rims
A new challenge unlocks every day. Players will receive one point and 20 Forzathon Shop points for each of them they complete.
Weekly Race Challenges
- Complete “Red vs. Blue” event in The Trial (need to make the Hall of Fame in order to unlock – rewards are 10 pts. and Clothing Reward)
- Complete two EventLab challenges (rewards are 2013 Audi R8, Car Horn Reward, and 6 pts. in total)
- Complete Danger Sign challenge (rewards are Super Wheelspin and 2 pts.)
- Complete Speed Trap challenge (rewards are Super Wheelspin and 2 pts.)
- Complete Trailblazer challenge (rewards are Super Wheelspin and 2 pts.)
- Complete Seasonal Championship (rewards are 1970 Challenger and 5 pts.)
- Horizon Tour Co-Op Championships (reward is 3 pts.)
Weekly Challenges
- Treasure Hunt – “Don’t try to sprint before you found your tunes, it’s hard to win.” (rewards are 3 pts. and 100 Forzathon points)
- Photo Challenge – Photo the 2013 Toyota 86 at the Senkoe’s Mural in Playa Azul (rewards are Clothing Reward and 2 pts.)
- Horizon Open – Earn 10 Clean Racing Skills in Horizon Open Custom Races (rewards are Super Wheelspin and 2 pts.)
- Horizon Open – Complete a Cross Country Racing Horizon Open Custom Race (rewards are BMW X5 M and 2 pts.)
The Treasure Hunt is very simple for this week. As the hint suggests, tune a car, and then enter and win a Sprint race. Then, the chest will be discovered. You’ll be able to find it in Playa Azul, right beneath a small bridge.
Monthly
- Horizon Story – Complete the Drift Club story and get all 18 stars (rewards are Ford Mach-E 1400 and 3 pts.)
- Emerald Circuit – Post a clean lap in Versus (Online) to complete (reward is 4 pts.)
20 points are needed for the 650S Spider. 40 points will yield the Aventador SVJ.
This set of challenges will expire on April 28.