Forza Horizon 5 Series 6 Spring playlist – How to complete ‘Fine Tuned’ Treasure Hunt, rewards, and more

The last stretch for Series 6.

Screenshot by Gamepur

It’s the last week of Series 6 in Forza Horizon, and Spring has returned in Mexico. For this week, players will be able to add several different cars to their collections, including the two Series rewards: the 650S Spider and the Aventador SVJ. So, what’s on the docket for the final week in Series 6? Let’s take a look.

All Forza Horizon 5 Series 6 Winter playlist challenges

#Forzathaon Weekly Challenges

  • Own and drive the 1963 Volkswagen Type 2 De Luxe
  • Take a photo of the De Luxe
  • Complete an EventLab in the De Luxe
  • Win a B Class Cross Country race with the De Luxe

Complete all four and you will get five points, along with 160 Forzathon points.

#Forzathon Daily Challenges

  • Spend 50,000 CR on upgrades
  • Paint the wing of any American vehicle
  • Complete a Super7
  • Earn nine Stars at Speed Traps in any vehicle to ‘X’ class
  • Play an Event Blueprint in any Dodge vehicle
  • Take a picture of the Horizon Tour Mural in the Horizon Festival Mexico
  • Paint your vehicle’s rims

A new challenge unlocks every day. Players will receive one point and 20 Forzathon Shop points for each of them they complete.

Weekly Race Challenges

  • Complete “Red vs. Blue” event in The Trial (need to make the Hall of Fame in order to unlock – rewards are 10 pts. and Clothing Reward)
  • Complete two EventLab challenges (rewards are 2013 Audi R8, Car Horn Reward, and 6 pts. in total)
  • Complete Danger Sign challenge (rewards are Super Wheelspin and 2 pts.)
  • Complete Speed Trap challenge (rewards are Super Wheelspin and 2 pts.)
  • Complete Trailblazer challenge (rewards are Super Wheelspin and 2 pts.)
  • Complete Seasonal Championship (rewards are 1970 Challenger and 5 pts.)
  • Horizon Tour Co-Op Championships (reward is 3 pts.)

Weekly Challenges

  • Treasure Hunt – “Don’t try to sprint before you found your tunes, it’s hard to win.” (rewards are 3 pts. and 100 Forzathon points)
  • Photo Challenge – Photo the 2013 Toyota 86 at the Senkoe’s Mural in Playa Azul (rewards are Clothing Reward and 2 pts.)
  • Horizon Open – Earn 10 Clean Racing Skills in Horizon Open Custom Races (rewards are Super Wheelspin and 2 pts.)
  • Horizon Open – Complete a Cross Country Racing Horizon Open Custom Race (rewards are BMW X5 M and 2 pts.)

The Treasure Hunt is very simple for this week. As the hint suggests, tune a car, and then enter and win a Sprint race. Then, the chest will be discovered. You’ll be able to find it in Playa Azul, right beneath a small bridge.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Monthly

  • Horizon Story – Complete the Drift Club story and get all 18 stars (rewards are Ford Mach-E 1400 and 3 pts.)
  • Emerald Circuit – Post a clean lap in Versus (Online) to complete (reward is 4 pts.)

20 points are needed for the 650S Spider. 40 points will yield the Aventador SVJ.

This set of challenges will expire on April 28.

