Forza Horizon 5 Series 6 Spring playlist – How to complete ‘Fine Tuned’ Treasure Hunt, rewards, and more

It’s the last week of Series 6 in Forza Horizon, and Spring has returned in Mexico. For this week, players will be able to add several different cars to their collections, including the two Series rewards: the 650S Spider and the Aventador SVJ. So, what’s on the docket for the final week in Series 6? Let’s take a look.

All Forza Horizon 5 Series 6 Winter playlist challenges

#Forzathaon Weekly Challenges

Own and drive the 1963 Volkswagen Type 2 De Luxe

Take a photo of the De Luxe

Complete an EventLab in the De Luxe

Win a B Class Cross Country race with the De Luxe

Complete all four and you will get five points, along with 160 Forzathon points.

#Forzathon Daily Challenges

Spend 50,000 CR on upgrades

Paint the wing of any American vehicle

Complete a Super7

Earn nine Stars at Speed Traps in any vehicle to ‘X’ class

Play an Event Blueprint in any Dodge vehicle

Take a picture of the Horizon Tour Mural in the Horizon Festival Mexico

Paint your vehicle’s rims

A new challenge unlocks every day. Players will receive one point and 20 Forzathon Shop points for each of them they complete.

Weekly Race Challenges

Complete “Red vs. Blue” event in The Trial (need to make the Hall of Fame in order to unlock – rewards are 10 pts. and Clothing Reward)

(need to make the Hall of Fame in order to unlock – rewards are 10 pts. and Clothing Reward) Complete two EventLab challenges (rewards are 2013 Audi R8, Car Horn Reward, and 6 pts. in total)

(rewards are 2013 Audi R8, Car Horn Reward, and 6 pts. in total) Complete Danger Sign challenge (rewards are Super Wheelspin and 2 pts.)

(rewards are Super Wheelspin and 2 pts.) Complete Speed Trap challenge (rewards are Super Wheelspin and 2 pts.)

(rewards are Super Wheelspin and 2 pts.) Complete Trailblazer challenge (rewards are Super Wheelspin and 2 pts.)

(rewards are Super Wheelspin and 2 pts.) Complete Seasonal Championship (rewards are 1970 Challenger and 5 pts.)

(rewards are 1970 Challenger and 5 pts.) Horizon Tour Co-Op Championships (reward is 3 pts.)

Weekly Challenges

Treasure Hunt – “Don’t try to sprint before you found your tunes, it’s hard to win.” (rewards are 3 pts. and 100 Forzathon points)

– “Don’t try to sprint before you found your tunes, it’s hard to win.” (rewards are 3 pts. and 100 Forzathon points) Photo Challenge – Photo the 2013 Toyota 86 at the Senkoe’s Mural in Playa Azul (rewards are Clothing Reward and 2 pts.)

– Photo the 2013 Toyota 86 at the Senkoe’s Mural in Playa Azul (rewards are Clothing Reward and 2 pts.) Horizon Open – Earn 10 Clean Racing Skills in Horizon Open Custom Races (rewards are Super Wheelspin and 2 pts.)

– Earn 10 Clean Racing Skills in Horizon Open Custom Races (rewards are Super Wheelspin and 2 pts.) Horizon Open – Complete a Cross Country Racing Horizon Open Custom Race (rewards are BMW X5 M and 2 pts.)

The Treasure Hunt is very simple for this week. As the hint suggests, tune a car, and then enter and win a Sprint race. Then, the chest will be discovered. You’ll be able to find it in Playa Azul, right beneath a small bridge.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Monthly

Horizon Story – Complete the Drift Club story and get all 18 stars (rewards are Ford Mach-E 1400 and 3 pts.)

– Complete the Drift Club story and get all 18 stars (rewards are Ford Mach-E 1400 and 3 pts.) Emerald Circuit – Post a clean lap in Versus (Online) to complete (reward is 4 pts.)

20 points are needed for the 650S Spider. 40 points will yield the Aventador SVJ.

This set of challenges will expire on April 28.