Forza Horizon 5 Series 7 Autumn playlist – How to complete Weekly Photo Challenge, rewards, and more

Series 7 in Forza Horizon 5 is all about celebrating the Cinco de Mayo holiday, so it’s fitting that the Weekly Playlist gets a refresh on that day. The Autumn season, and the latest Weekly Challenge playlist in Forza Horizon 5, officially went live on May 5. The new set includes an EventLab challenge, a new Weekly Photo Challenge, and two cars that can be obtained for acquiring points throughout the week. So, what are the rewards and challenges? Let’s take a look.

All Forza Horizon 5 Series 7 Autumn playlist challenges

#Forzathaon Weekly Challenges

Own and drive the 2017 Ford F-150 Raptor

Win any Cross Country event with F-150 Raptor

Earn nine stars from Trailblazers in F-150 Raptor

Earn a total Skill Score of 500,000 in F-150 Raptor

Complete all four and you will get five points, along with 80 Forzathon points.

#Forzathon Daily Challenges

Drive a total of 10 miles (16 km.) in Road Racing Events

Smash 25 items in 30 seconds

Earn three stars from any Danger Sign

Unlock a Car Mastery

Win a Street Race in a Vans & Utility car

Earn three Air Skills in Cross Country events

Buy a car from the Auction House

A new challenge unlocks every day. Players will receive one point and 10 Forzathon Shop points for each of them they complete.

Weekly Race Challenges

Complete Horizon Arcade Mini Games – Complete any Horizon Arcade theme (reward is 3 pts.)

– Complete any Horizon Arcade theme (reward is 3 pts.) Complete “Rallying Around Mexico” event in The Trial (need to make the Hall of Fame in order to unlock – rewards are 10 pts. and Hoonigan RS200)

(need to make the Hall of Fame in order to unlock – rewards are 10 pts. and Hoonigan RS200) Complete EventLab challenge (rewards are Mini X-Raid and 3 pts.)

(rewards are Mini X-Raid and 3 pts.) Complete Seasonal Playground Games (rewards are Clothing Reward and 3 pts.)

(rewards are Clothing Reward and 3 pts.) Complete Speed Trap challenge (rewards are Nissan R390 and 2 pts.)

(rewards are Nissan R390 and 2 pts.) Complete Speed Zone challenge (rewards are Super Wheelspin and 2 pts.)

(rewards are Super Wheelspin and 2 pts.) Complete Trailblazer challenge (rewards are Super Wheelspin and 2 pts.)

(rewards are Super Wheelspin and 2 pts.) Complete two Seasonal Championships (rewards are Car Horn,1973 Nissan GT-R, and 5 pts.)

Weekly Challenges

Photo Challenge – Photograph any Cult Car in Teotihuacan (rewards are Clothing Reward and 2 pts.)

– Photograph any Cult Car in Teotihuacan (rewards are Clothing Reward and 2 pts.) Horizon Open – Infect three players in Infected or Survival Playground Games (rewards are Forza Link and 2 pts.)

Monthly

Playa Azul Circuit – Post a clean lap in Versus (Online) to complete (reward is 4 pts.)

20 points are needed for the Ferrari Cali T. 40 points will yield the 2015 Jaguar XKR-S.

This set of challenges will expire on May 12.