Forza Horizon 5 Series 7 Summer playlist – How to complete ‘Fireflies Treasure Hunt, rewards, and more

Series 7 in Forza Horizon 5 has arrived. This new season will celebrate the Cinco de Mayo holiday in Mexico, and comes with new cards, and new challenges. The first week of Series 7 takes place in the Summer, and it includes two unlockable cars via the Weekly Playlist, and a Treasure Hunt. So, how can you get the two main rewards this week. plus the other unlockable cars? Let’s take a look.

All Forza Horizon 5 Series 7 Summer playlist challenges

#Forzathaon Weekly Challenges

Own and drive the 1983 Volkswagen Golf GT1

Win any Street Race with Golf GT1

Earn 5 stars total from Speed Zones with Golf GT1

Earn an Ultimate Skill Chain in Golf GT1

Complete all four and you will get five points, along with 160 Forzathon points.

#Forzathon Daily Challenges

Earn five Drift Skills in any Horizon Story Chapter

Send a Gift Drop

Earn nine stars in total from Trailblazers

Drive above 150 MPH (242 KM/H) for 15 seconds in any car

Post a clean lap on any Rivals event

Smash three picnic tables

Win a Drag Race in a Modern Sports Car

A new challenge unlocks every day. Players will receive one point and 20 Forzathon Shop points for each of them they complete.

Weekly Race Challenges

Complete “Aid of the Party” event in The Trial (need to make the Hall of Fame in order to unlock – rewards are 10 pts. and Clothing Reward)

(need to make the Hall of Fame in order to unlock – rewards are 10 pts. and Clothing Reward) Complete EventLab challenge (rewards are Lambo LM 002 and 3 pts.)

(rewards are Lambo LM 002 and 3 pts.) Complete Danger Sign challenge (rewards are Super Wheelspin and 2 pts.)

(rewards are Super Wheelspin and 2 pts.) Complete Speed Trap challenge (rewards are Super Wheelspin and 2 pts.)

(rewards are Super Wheelspin and 2 pts.) Complete Drift Zone challenge (rewards are Super Wheelspin and 2 pts.)

(rewards are Super Wheelspin and 2 pts.) Complete three Seasonal Championships (rewards are 2008 BMW M3, Car Horn, #14 Ford Fiesta, and 5 pts.)

Weekly Challenges

Treasure Hunt – “Fly the Fire like a bird to collect five stars” (rewards are 3 pts. and 100 Forzathon points)

– “Fly the Fire like a bird to collect five stars” (rewards are 3 pts. and 100 Forzathon points) Photo Challenge – Photograph any car in Guanajuato decorated for Cinco de Mayo (rewards are Clothing Reward and 2 pts.)

– Photograph any car in Guanajuato decorated for Cinco de Mayo (rewards are Clothing Reward and 2 pts.) Horizon Open – Maintain a speed of at least 100 MPH (161 KM/H) in any Horizon Open Custom Race for 10 seconds (rewards are 50,000 CR and 2 pts.)

The Treasure Hunt is very simple for this week. As the hint suggests, you’ll need a Pontiac Firebird. One car that will work for this challenge is the 1977 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am. Then, record five stars at Danger Signs to unlock the chest. Be mindful, though, that you will want to tune this car and move it to a higher class, like S1.

The chest can be found at the Riviera Maya.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Monthly

Playa Azul Circuit – Post a clean lap in Versus (Online) to complete (reward is 4 pts.)

20 points are needed for the Ferrari 250 GT. 40 points will yield the 1971 Ford Mustang.

This set of challenges will expire on May 5.