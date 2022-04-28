Forza Horizon 5 Series 7 Summer playlist – How to complete ‘Fireflies Treasure Hunt, rewards, and more
A new Series is here.
Series 7 in Forza Horizon 5 has arrived. This new season will celebrate the Cinco de Mayo holiday in Mexico, and comes with new cards, and new challenges. The first week of Series 7 takes place in the Summer, and it includes two unlockable cars via the Weekly Playlist, and a Treasure Hunt. So, how can you get the two main rewards this week. plus the other unlockable cars? Let’s take a look.
All Forza Horizon 5 Series 7 Summer playlist challenges
#Forzathaon Weekly Challenges
- Own and drive the 1983 Volkswagen Golf GT1
- Win any Street Race with Golf GT1
- Earn 5 stars total from Speed Zones with Golf GT1
- Earn an Ultimate Skill Chain in Golf GT1
Complete all four and you will get five points, along with 160 Forzathon points.
#Forzathon Daily Challenges
- Earn five Drift Skills in any Horizon Story Chapter
- Send a Gift Drop
- Earn nine stars in total from Trailblazers
- Drive above 150 MPH (242 KM/H) for 15 seconds in any car
- Post a clean lap on any Rivals event
- Smash three picnic tables
- Win a Drag Race in a Modern Sports Car
A new challenge unlocks every day. Players will receive one point and 20 Forzathon Shop points for each of them they complete.
Weekly Race Challenges
- Complete “Aid of the Party” event in The Trial (need to make the Hall of Fame in order to unlock – rewards are 10 pts. and Clothing Reward)
- Complete EventLab challenge (rewards are Lambo LM 002 and 3 pts.)
- Complete Danger Sign challenge (rewards are Super Wheelspin and 2 pts.)
- Complete Speed Trap challenge (rewards are Super Wheelspin and 2 pts.)
- Complete Drift Zone challenge (rewards are Super Wheelspin and 2 pts.)
- Complete three Seasonal Championships (rewards are 2008 BMW M3, Car Horn, #14 Ford Fiesta, and 5 pts.)
Weekly Challenges
- Treasure Hunt – “Fly the Fire like a bird to collect five stars” (rewards are 3 pts. and 100 Forzathon points)
- Photo Challenge – Photograph any car in Guanajuato decorated for Cinco de Mayo (rewards are Clothing Reward and 2 pts.)
- Horizon Open – Maintain a speed of at least 100 MPH (161 KM/H) in any Horizon Open Custom Race for 10 seconds (rewards are 50,000 CR and 2 pts.)
The Treasure Hunt is very simple for this week. As the hint suggests, you’ll need a Pontiac Firebird. One car that will work for this challenge is the 1977 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am. Then, record five stars at Danger Signs to unlock the chest. Be mindful, though, that you will want to tune this car and move it to a higher class, like S1.
The chest can be found at the Riviera Maya.
Monthly
- Playa Azul Circuit – Post a clean lap in Versus (Online) to complete (reward is 4 pts.)
20 points are needed for the Ferrari 250 GT. 40 points will yield the 1971 Ford Mustang.
This set of challenges will expire on May 5.