Forza Horizon 5 Series 7 Winter playlist – How to complete ‘On Top of the World’ Treasure Hunt, rewards, and more

A week after the Cinco de Mayo holiday, Playground Games is back for another weekly playlist update in Forza Horizon 5. It’s the third week of Series 7, which means it is time for winter in Mexico. This brings, as usual, new challenges and rewards for completing the week’s events. So, what’s on tap for this week in Forza Horizon 5? Let’s take a look.

All Forza Horizon 5 Series 7 Winter playlist challenges

#Forzathaon Weekly Challenges

Own and drive the 2017 VUHL OSSR

Win any Road Racing event with VUHL OSSR

Reach a top speed of over 170 MPH (273.6 KM/H) and maintain it for 15 seconds with VUHL OSSR

Earn three stars on any Danger Sign with VUHL OSSR

Complete all four and you will get five points, along with 80 Forzathon points.

#Forzathon Daily Challenges

Earn three Clean Racing Skills in a Road Race

Earn three Stars from any Drift Zone

Smash 15 flower stalls

Earn a Skillboard Skill by hitting any Billboard

Reach 140 MPH (225 KM/H) in any Dirt Racing Event

Complete a Drift theme Horizon Arcade in any Drift car

Earn three Stars in any Speed Trap in a Classic Racer

A new challenge unlocks every day. Players will receive one point and 10 Forzathon Shop points for each of them they complete.

Weekly Race Challenges

Complete “Carrera de Resistencia” event in The Trial (need to make the Hall of Fame in order to unlock – rewards are 10 pts. and Clothing Reward)

(need to make the Hall of Fame in order to unlock – rewards are 10 pts. and Clothing Reward) Complete two EventLab challenges (rewards are M-B CLK-GTR FE, Car Horn Reward and 3 pts. each)

(rewards are M-B CLK-GTR FE, Car Horn Reward and 3 pts. each) Complete Seasonal Playground Games (rewards are Clothing Reward and 3 pts.)

(rewards are Clothing Reward and 3 pts.) Complete Danger Sign challenge (rewards are Super Wheelspin and 2 pts.)

(rewards are Super Wheelspin and 2 pts.) Complete Speed Zone challenge (rewards are Super Wheelspin and 2 pts.)

(rewards are Super Wheelspin and 2 pts.) Complete two Seasonal Championships (rewards are 2019 Velociraptor, Alumi Craft C.10, and 5 pts. each)

(rewards are 2019 Velociraptor, Alumi Craft C.10, and 5 pts. each) Horizon Tour Co-Op Championships (reward is 3 pts.)

Weekly Challenges

Treasure Hunt – ‘Anything can break the Stone Door with a 3-Star Rating’ (rewards are 100 Forzathon points and 3 pts.)

– ‘Anything can break the Stone Door with a 3-Star Rating’ (rewards are 100 Forzathon points and 3 pts.) Photo Challenge – Photograph any Hypercar and the Gran Telescopio (rewards are Forza Link and 2 pts.)

– Photograph any Hypercar and the Gran Telescopio (rewards are Forza Link and 2 pts.) Horizon Open – Win any Horizon Open Racing Event in a Ford (rewards are Hoonigan Escort and 2 pts.)

Based off of the hint given by the devs, it’s a good bet that users will need to complete the Puerta Petrea Trailblazer challenge, and get three stars in it. Puerta Petrea translates to “stone door” in English, making it highly likely that this is the solution.

Here’s a look at where this Trailblazer challenge is located:

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Monthly

Playa Azul Circuit – Post a clean lap in Versus (Online) to complete (reward is 4 pts.)

20 points are needed for the Ferrari 512TR. 40 points will yield the MG MG3.

This set of challenges will expire on May 19. This guide will be updated to reflect any future changes.