Forza Horizon 5 Series 8 Autumn playlist – How to solve Weekly Photo Challenge, rewards, and more

It’s the second week of Series 8 in Forza Horizon 5, as Mexico once again moves to the fall season. The German vehicle-themed Series continues to roll on, with this latest playlist allowing users to partake in new challenges, and obtain two rare cars: the 2021 911 GT3 and the M-B SSK. So, what’s on the docket for this week’s playlist? Let’s take a look.

All Forza Horizon 5 Series 8 Autumn playlist challenges

#Forzathaon Weekly Challenges

Own and drive the 2015 Audi S1

Earn 10 stars at PR Stunts in Audi S1

Maintain speed of 150 MPH (242 kp/h) for 10 seconds in Audi S1

Win four Dirt Scramble events in Audi S1

Complete all four and you will get five points, along with 80 Forzathon points.

#Forzathon Daily Challenges

Complete Round 3 of any Horizon Arcade in any German vehicle

Play an EventLab from the Creative Hub in any German vehicle

Drive above 150 MPH (241.4 km/h) for 15 seconds in any German vehicle

Bank 100,000 Skill Score in any BMW

Earn 10 Speed Skill in the 2020 Porsche Taycan Turbo S

Win a Street Race in any Volkswagen

Earn nine stars at Speed Traps in any Mercedes-AMG

A new challenge unlocks every day. Players will receive one point and 10 Forzathon Shop points for each of them they complete.

Weekly Race Challenges

Horizon Arcade – Complete any Horizon Arcade theme (reward is 3 pts.)

– Complete any Horizon Arcade theme (reward is 3 pts.) Complete “Stock Showdown: BMW MS Coupe” event in The Trial (need to make the Hall of Fame in order to unlock – rewards are 10 pts. and BMW 18)

(need to make the Hall of Fame in order to unlock – rewards are 10 pts. and BMW 18) Complete EventLab challenge (rewards are 2009 Audi RS 6 and 3 pts.)

(rewards are 2009 Audi RS 6 and 3 pts.) Complete Danger Sign challenge (rewards are Super Wheelspin and 2 pts.)

(rewards are Super Wheelspin and 2 pts.) Complete Speed Trap challenge (rewards are Super Wheelspin and 2 pts.)

(rewards are Super Wheelspin and 2 pts.) Complete Trailblazer challenge (rewards are Super Wheelspin and 2 pts.)

(rewards are Super Wheelspin and 2 pts.) Complete three Seasonal Championships (rewards are BMW M3-GTR, Porsche Cayenne, Clothing Reward and 5 pts. each (15 pts. in total))

Weekly Challenges

Photo Challenge – Photograph the 1989 Porsche 944 Turbo at Aeródromo en La Selva (rewards are Emote reward and 2 pts.)

Monthly Challenges

Arch of Mulege Circuit – Post a clean lap to complete (reward is 4 pts.)

20 points are needed for the 2021 911 GT3. 40 points will yield the M-B SSK.

This set of challenges will expire on June 9.