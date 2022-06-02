Forza Horizon 5 Series 8 Autumn playlist – How to solve Weekly Photo Challenge, rewards, and more
New week, new challenges and new cars.
It’s the second week of Series 8 in Forza Horizon 5, as Mexico once again moves to the fall season. The German vehicle-themed Series continues to roll on, with this latest playlist allowing users to partake in new challenges, and obtain two rare cars: the 2021 911 GT3 and the M-B SSK. So, what’s on the docket for this week’s playlist? Let’s take a look.
All Forza Horizon 5 Series 8 Autumn playlist challenges
#Forzathaon Weekly Challenges
- Own and drive the 2015 Audi S1
- Earn 10 stars at PR Stunts in Audi S1
- Maintain speed of 150 MPH (242 kp/h) for 10 seconds in Audi S1
- Win four Dirt Scramble events in Audi S1
Complete all four and you will get five points, along with 80 Forzathon points.
#Forzathon Daily Challenges
- Complete Round 3 of any Horizon Arcade in any German vehicle
- Play an EventLab from the Creative Hub in any German vehicle
- Drive above 150 MPH (241.4 km/h) for 15 seconds in any German vehicle
- Bank 100,000 Skill Score in any BMW
- Earn 10 Speed Skill in the 2020 Porsche Taycan Turbo S
- Win a Street Race in any Volkswagen
- Earn nine stars at Speed Traps in any Mercedes-AMG
A new challenge unlocks every day. Players will receive one point and 10 Forzathon Shop points for each of them they complete.
Weekly Race Challenges
- Horizon Arcade – Complete any Horizon Arcade theme (reward is 3 pts.)
- Complete “Stock Showdown: BMW MS Coupe” event in The Trial (need to make the Hall of Fame in order to unlock – rewards are 10 pts. and BMW 18)
- Complete EventLab challenge (rewards are 2009 Audi RS 6 and 3 pts.)
- Complete Danger Sign challenge (rewards are Super Wheelspin and 2 pts.)
- Complete Speed Trap challenge (rewards are Super Wheelspin and 2 pts.)
- Complete Trailblazer challenge (rewards are Super Wheelspin and 2 pts.)
- Complete three Seasonal Championships (rewards are BMW M3-GTR, Porsche Cayenne, Clothing Reward and 5 pts. each (15 pts. in total))
Weekly Challenges
- Photo Challenge – Photograph the 1989 Porsche 944 Turbo at Aeródromo en La Selva (rewards are Emote reward and 2 pts.)
Monthly Challenges
- Arch of Mulege Circuit – Post a clean lap to complete (reward is 4 pts.)
20 points are needed for the 2021 911 GT3. 40 points will yield the M-B SSK.
This set of challenges will expire on June 9.