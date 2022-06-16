Forza Horizon 5 Series 8 Spring playlist – How to solve Weekly Photo Challenge, rewards, and more

The end of Series 8 is near.

It’s the final week of Series 8 in Forza Horizon 5, as the final playlist until the start of Series 9 was released on June 16. This week offers a new set of challenges in Mexico and gives players another opportunity to obtain the game’s cover car: the Mercedes-AMG One.

All Forza Horizon 5 Series 8 Spring playlist challenges

So, what exactly needs to be done for this week? Let’s take a look.

#Forzathaon Weekly Challenges

  • Own and drive the 2003 Volkswagen Golf R32
  • Win two Road Racing Events with Golf R32
  • Earn six stars at Danger Signs in Golf R32
  • Earn 10 Speed skills in Golf R32

Complete all four, and you will get five points and 160 Forzathon points.

#Forzathon Daily Challenges

  • Reach 250 MPH (403 KM/H) in any German vehicle
  • Earn 20 Air Skills in any Volkwagen Buggy
  • Win a Drag Race in German Super Saloon
  • Smash 20 Cacti in any German vehicle
  • Earn five Stars at Trailblazers in any Audi
  • Take a picture of any Mercedes-AMG
  • Win a Dirt Racing Event in an AWD German vehicle

A new challenge unlocks every day. Players will receive one point and 20 Forzathon Shop points for each of them they complete.

Weekly Race Challenges

  • Complete “Stock Showdown: Audi Quattro” event in The Trial (need to make the Hall of Fame in order to unlock – rewards are 10 pts. and Audi R8 V10 Plus)
  • Complete EventLab challenge (rewards are Porsche 718 GTS and 3 pts.)
  • Complete Speed Trap challenge (rewards are Super Wheelspin and 2 pts.)
  • Complete Drift Zone challenge (rewards are Super Wheelspin and 2 pts.)
  • Complete Trailblazer challenge (rewards are Super Wheelspin and 2 pts.)
  • Complete three Seasonal Championships (rewards are M-B SLS AMG, Audi Quattro, Car Horn reward and 5 pts. each (15 pts. in total))
  • Complete Horizon Tour Co-Op Championships (reward is 3 pts.)

Weekly Challenges

  • Photo Challenge – Photograph the 2003 BMW M5 at the Gran Puente (rewards are Car Horn reward and 2 pts.)

Monthly Challenges

  • Arch of Mulege Circuit – Post a clean lap to complete (reward is 4 pts.)

20 points are needed for the 2018 RS 4 Avant. 40 points will yield the Mercedes-AMG One.

This set of challenges will expire on June 23.

