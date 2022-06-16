Forza Horizon 5 Series 8 Spring playlist – How to solve Weekly Photo Challenge, rewards, and more
The end of Series 8 is near.
It’s the final week of Series 8 in Forza Horizon 5, as the final playlist until the start of Series 9 was released on June 16. This week offers a new set of challenges in Mexico and gives players another opportunity to obtain the game’s cover car: the Mercedes-AMG One.
All Forza Horizon 5 Series 8 Spring playlist challenges
So, what exactly needs to be done for this week? Let’s take a look.
#Forzathaon Weekly Challenges
- Own and drive the 2003 Volkswagen Golf R32
- Win two Road Racing Events with Golf R32
- Earn six stars at Danger Signs in Golf R32
- Earn 10 Speed skills in Golf R32
Complete all four, and you will get five points and 160 Forzathon points.
#Forzathon Daily Challenges
- Reach 250 MPH (403 KM/H) in any German vehicle
- Earn 20 Air Skills in any Volkwagen Buggy
- Win a Drag Race in German Super Saloon
- Smash 20 Cacti in any German vehicle
- Earn five Stars at Trailblazers in any Audi
- Take a picture of any Mercedes-AMG
- Win a Dirt Racing Event in an AWD German vehicle
A new challenge unlocks every day. Players will receive one point and 20 Forzathon Shop points for each of them they complete.
Weekly Race Challenges
- Complete “Stock Showdown: Audi Quattro” event in The Trial (need to make the Hall of Fame in order to unlock – rewards are 10 pts. and Audi R8 V10 Plus)
- Complete EventLab challenge (rewards are Porsche 718 GTS and 3 pts.)
- Complete Speed Trap challenge (rewards are Super Wheelspin and 2 pts.)
- Complete Drift Zone challenge (rewards are Super Wheelspin and 2 pts.)
- Complete Trailblazer challenge (rewards are Super Wheelspin and 2 pts.)
- Complete three Seasonal Championships (rewards are M-B SLS AMG, Audi Quattro, Car Horn reward and 5 pts. each (15 pts. in total))
- Complete Horizon Tour Co-Op Championships (reward is 3 pts.)
Weekly Challenges
- Photo Challenge – Photograph the 2003 BMW M5 at the Gran Puente (rewards are Car Horn reward and 2 pts.)
Monthly Challenges
- Arch of Mulege Circuit – Post a clean lap to complete (reward is 4 pts.)
20 points are needed for the 2018 RS 4 Avant. 40 points will yield the Mercedes-AMG One.
This set of challenges will expire on June 23.