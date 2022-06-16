Forza Horizon 5 Series 8 Spring playlist – How to solve Weekly Photo Challenge, rewards, and more

It’s the final week of Series 8 in Forza Horizon 5, as the final playlist until the start of Series 9 was released on June 16. This week offers a new set of challenges in Mexico and gives players another opportunity to obtain the game’s cover car: the Mercedes-AMG One.

All Forza Horizon 5 Series 8 Spring playlist challenges

So, what exactly needs to be done for this week? Let’s take a look.

#Forzathaon Weekly Challenges

Own and drive the 2003 Volkswagen Golf R32

Win two Road Racing Events with Golf R32

Earn six stars at Danger Signs in Golf R32

Earn 10 Speed skills in Golf R32

Complete all four, and you will get five points and 160 Forzathon points.

Related: When is the release date for the Forza Horizon 5 Hot Wheels DLC?

#Forzathon Daily Challenges

Reach 250 MPH (403 KM/H) in any German vehicle

Earn 20 Air Skills in any Volkwagen Buggy

Win a Drag Race in German Super Saloon

Smash 20 Cacti in any German vehicle

Earn five Stars at Trailblazers in any Audi

Take a picture of any Mercedes-AMG

Win a Dirt Racing Event in an AWD German vehicle

A new challenge unlocks every day. Players will receive one point and 20 Forzathon Shop points for each of them they complete.

Weekly Race Challenges

Complete “Stock Showdown: Audi Quattro” event in The Trial (need to make the Hall of Fame in order to unlock – rewards are 10 pts. and Audi R8 V10 Plus)

(need to make the Hall of Fame in order to unlock – rewards are 10 pts. and Audi R8 V10 Plus) Complete EventLab challenge (rewards are Porsche 718 GTS and 3 pts.)

(rewards are Porsche 718 GTS and 3 pts.) Complete Speed Trap challenge (rewards are Super Wheelspin and 2 pts.)

(rewards are Super Wheelspin and 2 pts.) Complete Drift Zone challenge (rewards are Super Wheelspin and 2 pts.)

(rewards are Super Wheelspin and 2 pts.) Complete Trailblazer challenge (rewards are Super Wheelspin and 2 pts.)

(rewards are Super Wheelspin and 2 pts.) Complete three Seasonal Championships (rewards are M-B SLS AMG, Audi Quattro, Car Horn reward and 5 pts. each (15 pts. in total))

(rewards are M-B SLS AMG, Audi Quattro, Car Horn reward and 5 pts. each (15 pts. in total)) Complete Horizon Tour Co-Op Championships (reward is 3 pts.)

Weekly Challenges

Photo Challenge – Photograph the 2003 BMW M5 at the Gran Puente (rewards are Car Horn reward and 2 pts.)

Monthly Challenges

Arch of Mulege Circuit – Post a clean lap to complete (reward is 4 pts.)

20 points are needed for the 2018 RS 4 Avant. 40 points will yield the Mercedes-AMG One.

This set of challenges will expire on June 23.