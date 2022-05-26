Forza Horizon 5 Series 8 Summer playlist – How to solve ‘Power Up’ Treasure Hunt, rewards, and more

We’ve moved to Series 8 in Forza Horizon 5, and that means a fresh month of challenges and event. For the first week of Series 8, we move to the summer season. This one will have a German flair to it, as this week features a number of Germany-manufactured rewards, plus challenges that features Mercedes-Benz and Volkswagen cars. So, what exactly needs to be done this week? Let’s take a look at the challenges, including a Treasure Hunt for the first week of Series 8.

All Forza Horizon 5 Series 8 Summer playlist challenges

#Forzathaon Weekly Challenges

Own and drive the 2012 Mercedes-Benz SLK 55 AMG

Take a photo of SLK 55 AMG

Earn 9 stars at Speed Traps in SLK 55 AMG

Bank 100,000 Skill Score with SLK 55 AMG

Complete all four and you will get five points, along with 80 Forzathon points.

#Forzathon Daily Challenges

Own and drive any German vehicle

Win two Road Racing Events in any German vehicle

Earn 20 Drift or E-Drift Skills in the #98 BMW 325i

Take a picture of any Mercedes-Benz

Earn five stars at Danger Signs in the 1970 Porsche 914/6

Drive 10 miles (16.1 km.) in the 2019 BMW 24 Roadster

Earn three Skillboard Skills by hitting a Billboard in any German vehicle

A new challenge unlocks every day. Players will receive one point and 10 Forzathon Shop points for each of them they complete.

Weekly Race Challenges

Complete “Stock Showdown: Mercedes-Benz 190E” event in The Trial (need to make the Hall of Fame in order to unlock – rewards are 10 pts. and M-B C63)

(need to make the Hall of Fame in order to unlock – rewards are 10 pts. and M-B C63) Complete EventLab challenge (rewards are Emote reward and 3 pts.)

(rewards are Emote reward and 3 pts.) Complete Seasonal Playground Games (rewards are 2010 VW Golf R and 3 pts.)

(rewards are 2010 VW Golf R and 3 pts.) Complete Danger Sign challenge (rewards are Super Wheelspin and 2 pts.)

(rewards are Super Wheelspin and 2 pts.) Complete Speed Zone challenge (rewards are Super Wheelspin and 2 pts.)

(rewards are Super Wheelspin and 2 pts.) Complete Drift Zone challenge (rewards are Super Wheelspin and 2 pts.)

(rewards are Super Wheelspin and 2 pts.) Complete two Seasonal Championships (rewards are 2019 911 GT3 RS, M-B 190E, and 5 pts. each)

Weekly Challenges

Treasure Hunt – ‘It’s time to get electric in the clover zone!’ (rewards are 100 Forzathon points and 3 pts.)

– ‘It’s time to get electric in the clover zone!’ (rewards are 100 Forzathon points and 3 pts.) Photo Challenge – Photograph the 2010 Volkswagen Golf R (obtained via Playground Game challenge) at Club de Ópalo de Fuego (rewards are Clothing reward and 2 pts.)

– Photograph the 2010 Volkswagen Golf R (obtained via Playground Game challenge) at Club de Ópalo de Fuego (rewards are Clothing reward and 2 pts.) Horizon Open – Win any Horizon Open Racing Event in a Ford (rewards are 2013 BMW M6 and 2 pts.)

In order to solve this treasure hunt, you will need the 2020 Porsche Taycon Turbo S. Then, head over to the Trebol Speed Zone. This area is right on the main highway of the game, right near the Horizon Street Scene Outpost.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Then, get at least one star at the Speed Zone. Once that is done, head over to this area down below. This is where the chest is located. It can be found directly under the electric tower that is right near the Highland Climb Street Scene event.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

20 points are needed for the Porsche 959. 40 points will yield the 2012 911 GT3 RS4.

This set of challenges will expire on June 2.