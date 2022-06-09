Forza Horizon 5 Series 8 Winter playlist – How to solve ‘High Jump’ Treasure Hunt, rewards, and more

It’s winter in Mexico, or at least it is right now in Forza Horizon 5. The latest playlist in Forza Horizon 5 went live on June 9, marking the third for Series 8. This one features a number of new events, a brand new Treasure Hunt challenge, and two cars that have been set as the weekly rewards: the M-B AMG GT and the #185 Porsche 959. So, what do you need to do in order to get these cars? Let’s take a look.

All Forza Horizon 5 Series 8 Autumn playlist challenges

#Forzathaon Weekly Challenges

Own and drive the 2008 BMW 24 M Coupe

Take a photo o BMW 24 M Coupe

Win three Road Racing Events in BMW 24 M Coupe

Earn 20 Drift or E-Drift Skills in BMW 24 M Coupe

Complete all four and you will get five points, along with 160 Forzathon points.

#Forzathon Daily Challenges

Drive 13 miles (20.83 km) in any German vehicle

Win a Dirt Racing event in the 1984 Opel Manta 400

Earn 20 Wreckage Skills in any German Sports Utility Hero

Complete a Horizon Open Custom Race in any BMW

Earn nine stars at Speed Zones in any Porsche

Smash a Goal Post in any German vehicle

Jump 1,000 ft. (305 m) in a 1987 Mercedes-Benz AMG Hammer Coupe

A new challenge unlocks every day. Players will receive one point and 20 Forzathon Shop points for each of them they complete.

Weekly Race Challenges

Complete “Stock Showdown: Porsche #65 911 Desert” event in The Trial (need to make the Hall of Fame in order to unlock – rewards are 10 pts. and 2012 911 GT2 RS)

(need to make the Hall of Fame in order to unlock – rewards are 10 pts. and 2012 911 GT2 RS) Complete EventLab challenge (rewards are 1982 911 Turbo and 3 pts.)

(rewards are 1982 911 Turbo and 3 pts.) Complete Seasonal Playground Games (rewards are Emote reward and 3 pts.)

(rewards are Emote reward and 3 pts.) Complete Danger Sign challenge (rewards are Super Wheelspin and 2 pts.)

(rewards are Super Wheelspin and 2 pts.) Complete Speed Trap challenge (rewards are Super Wheelspin and 2 pts.)

(rewards are Super Wheelspin and 2 pts.) Complete Speed Zone challenge (rewards are Super Wheelspin and 2 pts.)

(rewards are Super Wheelspin and 2 pts.) Complete two Seasonal Championships (rewards are 2014 911 Turbo, AMG Hammer Coupe, and 5 pts. each (10 pts. in total))

Weekly Challenges

Treasure Hunt – “Couped up? Let’s up the ante by seeing the Heights of Mulege!” (rewards are 100 #Forzathon points and 3 pts.)

– “Couped up? Let’s up the ante by seeing the Heights of Mulege!” (rewards are 100 #Forzathon points and 3 pts.) Photo Challenge – Photograph the 2015 Audi TTS Coupe at Estadio Horizon (rewards are Clothing reward and 2 pts.)

– Photograph the 2015 Audi TTS Coupe at Estadio Horizon (rewards are Clothing reward and 2 pts.) The Eliminator – Finish 30th or better (rewards are Opel Manta 400 and 2 pts.)

For this week’s treasure hunt, head over toward Mulege. Near the city is the Heights of Mulege Danger Sign, and you will want to go there with a 2016 Mercedes AMG C 63 S Coupe. Other Coupe cars do not work for this challenge, as this is something we have tried. Here’s a look at where the Danger Sign is located.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Get at least a star here, although you will probably get at least two so long as you head up the hill at the right speed. Make sure to stick that landing, as well. Then, head toward the Sierra Verde Dam to collect the Treasure Chest. Here is its location:

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Monthly Challenges

Arch of Mulege Circuit – Post a clean lap to complete (reward is 4 pts.)

20 points are needed for the M-B AMG GT. 40 points will yield the #185 Porsche 959.

This set of challenges will expire on June 16.