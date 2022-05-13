Garena has released the much anticipated Free Fire OB34 Advance Server, through which shortlisted players can try out the new features before their global release. Despite all significant additions, many Free Fire players have their eyes focused on the OB34 APK download link.

However, it’s worth noting that players have to register for the Advance Server to get the activation code. Moreover, the APK file size is around 750 MB, and one must ensure that the device has enough storage space for a swift installation.

Free Fire OB34 Advance Server APK download link

After downloading the file from the above link, follow these steps to install Free Fire OB34 Advance Server:

Go to the File Manager on your device. Locate the file named FFadv_66.23.0_0106_ID and tap on it. Hit the Install button and then open the Free Fire Advanced Server app. Login with your account and enter the activation code to start playing.

The Advance Server closes on May 23, meaning players have around two weeks to experience the new content. Meanwhile, players who will help find and report bugs in the Advance Server will be rewarded with diamonds as a part of Garena’s Bug Hunting program.