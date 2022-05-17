Frenzied Flame Incantations in Elden Ring – what they are and where to find them

Frenzied Flame Incantations all derive their power from the Three Fingers. Because of this, they all inflict madness buildup, which kills many human enemies instantly as well as preventing them from casting spells. Unfortunately madness is not effective against other enemy types, which limits the utility of the incantations in this category that don’t also deal a significant amount of damage directly. In addition, they deal a small amount of madness buildup to the caster, so be careful not to overdo it.

Like most incantations, these only require Faith to cast. Wielding the Frenzied Flame Seal will boost the damage of Frenzied Flame Incantations. However, it doesn’t boost their madness buildup. As an alternative, you can use the Dragon Communion Seal, which will increase the buildup of status effects.

All Frenzied Flame Incantations

The Flame of Frenzy: This fires several flames at medium range in front of the caster, dealing damage and inflicting madness buildup. The flames are a bit unpredictable, but they fire in a large area, making them useful against groups and in PvP. You can find The Flame of Frenzy at Callu Baptismal Church in the Ailing Village on the Weeping Peninsula. It requires 16 Faith.

This fires several flames at medium range in front of the caster, dealing damage and inflicting madness buildup. The flames are a bit unpredictable, but they fire in a large area, making them useful against groups and in PvP. You can find The Flame of Frenzy at Callu Baptismal Church in the Ailing Village on the Weeping Peninsula. It requires 16 Faith. Inescapable Frenzy: This causes the caster to latch on to a target, dealing significant damage and inflicting madness buildup. Its short range makes this a difficult attack to land, though it deals enough damage to be useful in some situations. You can find Inescapable Frenzy on a corpse near the bottom of the secret chamber you can unlock in Mohg, the Omen’s boss room. The incantation requires 21 Faith.

This causes the caster to latch on to a target, dealing significant damage and inflicting madness buildup. Its short range makes this a difficult attack to land, though it deals enough damage to be useful in some situations. You can find Inescapable Frenzy on a corpse near the bottom of the secret chamber you can unlock in Mohg, the Omen’s boss room. The incantation requires 21 Faith. Frenzied Burst: This fires a burst of flame in front of the caster over a very long range, dealing high damage and inflicting madness buildup, as well as heavy poise damage. Possibly the most versatile incantation in the category, this is a good Faith based alternative to Loretta’s Greatbow, in that it travels quickly and can take foes unaware in both PvP and PvE. You can find Frenzied Burst on a scarab near some frenzied rats south of the Church of Inhibition in Liurnia. It requires 22 Faith.

This fires a burst of flame in front of the caster over a very long range, dealing high damage and inflicting madness buildup, as well as heavy poise damage. Possibly the most versatile incantation in the category, this is a good Faith based alternative to Loretta’s Greatbow, in that it travels quickly and can take foes unaware in both PvP and PvE. You can find Frenzied Burst on a scarab near some frenzied rats south of the Church of Inhibition in Liurnia. It requires 22 Faith. Unendurable Frenzy: This fires many flames in front of the caster, much like The Flame of Frenzy. The difference here is that this incantation can be channeled and cast while moving, making it incredibly potent and difficult to avoid. You can find Unendurable Frenzy in a chest under the Yelough Anix Ruins in the Consecrated Snowfield. It requires 31 Faith.

This fires many flames in front of the caster, much like The Flame of Frenzy. The difference here is that this incantation can be channeled and cast while moving, making it incredibly potent and difficult to avoid. You can find Unendurable Frenzy in a chest under the Yelough Anix Ruins in the Consecrated Snowfield. It requires 31 Faith. Howl of Shabriri: This causes madness buildup in an area around the caster. It also increases the caster’s damage dealt and received, even though there isn’t any mention of this in the item description itself. You can find Howl of Shabriri in a chest in the Frenzy-Flaming Tower near the bottom of the Grand Lift of Dectus. It requires 33 Faith.

Related: How to get the Lord of Frenzied Flame ending in Elden Ring