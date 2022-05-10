Full Apex Legends Season 13: Saviors Battle Pass Contents – Cosmetics and more
You can’t put a premium on looking good.
Apex Legends has launched Season 13: Saviors, complete with a large variety of game fixes and a new playable legend. The ranking system was reworked entirely, and in addition to these updates, a whole new battle pass full of new cosmetics was available for players to earn. This guide will break down every new reward in the free and premium season 13 pass.
Season 13: Saviors Battle Pass unlocks
|Battle Pass Level
|Premium Cosmetics
|Free Cosmetics
|1
|Gilded Grappler Epic Pathfinder skin
Lava Queen: Epic Mad Maggie skin
Firewall: Epic Newcastle skin
Wyrmborn: Legendary Car skin
Epic XP Boost
|Pre-Orders now open!: Rare transition
|2
|Three, Two, One: Epic Newcastle Skydive emote
|3
|Legendary Apex pack
|4
|120 Crafting Metals
|Savior: Epic Music pack
|5
|100 Apex Coins
|100 Apex Coins
|6
|Epic XP Boost
|7
|You were all sizzle and no steak: Rare Mad Maggie Kill quip
|Shredding the Dead: Rare Sentinel Skin
|8
|Lava Drill: Epic Weapon charm
|Season 13 Wins as Mad Maggie: tracker
|9
|Scaled Tapestry: Rare Havoc skin
|Season 13 Kills as Gibraltar: tracker
|10
|Burning Embrace: Epic Mad Maggie frame
|Season 13 Kills as Wraith: tracker
|11
|Eat This, Eggs!: Epic Universal Holo
|Rare Apex pack
|12
|Rare Apex pack
|13
|120 Crafting Metals
|Lion Tamer: Rare Mozambique Skin
|14
|Epic XP Boost
|15
|Inside the Outlands; Episode 1082.5: Rare Transition
|Scales & Stripes: Rare Charge Rifle skin
|16
|Brudda in Arms: Epic Gibraltar Frame
|17
|Saint’s End: Rare R-301 skin
|Season 13 Wins as Fuse: tracker
|18
|All the Tales Are True: Epic Universal Holo
|Season 13 Wins as Mirage: tracker
|19
|Side Hustle: Epic Emote
|Season 13 Wins as Revenant: tracker
|20
|120 Crafting Metals
|21
|100 Apex Coins
|Fate Sealer: Rare Bocek skin
|22
|Epic XP Boost
|23
|Wins as Fuse: tracker
|Season 13 Kills as Bloodhound: tracker
|24
|Damage Done as Fuse: tracker
|25
|Sir Fitzroy: Legendary Fuse skin
|Season 13 Wins as Lifeline: tracker
|26
|Kills as Fuse: tracker
|Season 13 Wins as Newcastle: tracker
|27
|Regal Seals: Rare Kraber skin
|Rare Apex pack
|28
|120 Crafting Metals
|29
|100 Apex Coins
|Guardian’s Battlecrest: Rare RE-45 skin
|30
|Epic XP Boost
|31
|By Your Hand, Through Me: Rare Bloodhound quip
|Season 13 Wins as Seer: tracker
|32
|Charm of Nature: Epic Weapon charm
|33
|Fantastic Tails: Rare Triple Take Skin
|Season 13 Wins as Ash: tracker
|34
|Cold Sparks: Epic bloodhound Frame
|Season 13 Wins as Horizon: tracker
|35
|Fire at Will: Epic Universal Holo
|Rare Apex pack
|36
|Rare Apex pack
|37
|120 Crafting Metals
|Singed Sight: Rare 30-30 skin
|38
|Epic XP Boost
|39
|Real Heroes Get Back Up: Rare Newcastle kill quip
|Season 13 Wins as Octane: tracker
|40
|Crest Ascension: Epic Weapon charm
|41
|Retro Ball: Rare Volt skin
|Season 13 Wins as Wattson: tracker
|42
|The Hot Seat: Epic Newcastle Frame
|Season 13 Wins as Pathfinder: tracker
|43
|You Can’t Choose Your Family: Epic Universal Holo
|Rare Apex Pack
|44
|120 Crafting Metals
|45
|100 Apex Coins
|Scaled Silhouette: Rare Peacekeeper Skin
|46
|Epic XP Boost
|47
|Imbued Fury: Rare Wingman Skin
|Season 13 Wins as Loba: tracker
|48
|Wins as Bloodhound: tracker
|Season 13 Wins as Valkyrie: tracker
|49
|Kills as Bloodhound: tracker
|Season 13 Wins as Crypto: tracker
|50
|Feral’s Future: Legendary Bloodhound skin
|Season 13 Wins as Caustic: tracker
|51
|Damage Done as Bloodhound: tracker
|Rare Apex pack
|52
|Margaret Kohere’s Lessons: Rare Transition
|53
|120 Crafting Metals
|Royal Crest: Epic Weapon Charm
|54
|Epic XP Boost
|55
|Apexgamesdaily Presents: Rare Transition
|Season 13 Wins as Bangalore: tracker
|56
|We’re Not Here to Shag Spiders: Rare Fuse Kill quip
|Season 13 Kills as Bangalore: tracker
|57
|Lordly Helm: Epic Weapon Charm
|Season 13 Kills as Caustic: tracker
|58
|Gilded Lineage: Rare Flatline Skin
|Season 13 Kills as Crypto: tracker
|59
|Tower Defense: Epic Fuse Frame
|Blue Dragon: Rare Crypto Skin
|60
|Roger That Boss: Epic Universal Holo
|61
|100 Apex Coins
|Serpent’s Blood: Rare Devotion Skin
|62
|Epic XP Boost
|63
|Defender Axe: Epic Weapon Charm
|Season 13 Kills as Valkyrie: tracker
|64
|Highborn: Rare L-Star Skin
|Season 13 Kills as Pathfinder: tracker
|65
|Bottled Fury: Rare Mastiff skin
|Season 13 Kills as Loba: tracker
|66
|Salvonian Drinking Song: Rare transition
|Season 13 Kills as Wattson: tracker
|67
|Epic Apex pack
|Selfish Mistakes: Rare Transition
|68
|The Dragon’s Clutch: Epic Rampage Skin
|69
|100 Apex Coins
|Quicksilver: Rare G7 Scout skin
|70
|Epic XP Boost
|71
|Look on the Brightside – I Won: Rare Pathfinder Kill quip
|Season 13 Kills as Octane: tracker
|72
|I Call Dibs: Epic Weapon Charm
|Season 13 Kills as Horizon: tracker
|73
|Rare Throwback: Rare Hemlok Skin
|Season 13 Kills as Ash: tracker
|74
|Return to Sender: Epic Pathfinder Frame
|Season 13 Kills as Rampart: tracker
|75
|Zip It!: Epic Universal Holo
|Rare Apex pack
|76
|120 Crafting Metals
|77
|100 Apex Coins
|Newcastle: Epic Music Pack
|78
|Rare Apex pack
|79
|Virtual Hero: Rare Alternator Skin
|Season 13 Wins as Rampart: tracker
|80
|Mighty Incisor: Epic Weapon Charm
|Season 13 Kills as Seer: tracker
|81
|No One Looks Up: Epic Universal Holo
|Season 13 Kills as Newcastle: tracker
|82
|Out With the Old, In With The New: Rare Transition
|Season 13 Kills as Lifeline: tracker
|83
|Circling Back: Epic Crypto Skydive Emote
|Nothing Personal: Rare Transition
|84
|120 Crafting Metals
|85
|100 Apex Coins
|Dragon Crest: Rare Prowler Skin
|86
|Rare Apex pack
|87
|Battle Crested: Epic Weapon Charm
|Season 13 Kills as Bloodhound: tracker
|88
|Contained Corruption: Rare R-99 Skin
|Season 13 Kills as Revenant: tracker
|89
|Venom Eggs: Epic Caustic Frame
|Season 13 Kills as Mirage: tracker
|90
|You Can Choose Your Friends: Epic Universal Holo
|Season 13 Kills as Fuse: tracker
|91
|Air Defense: Epic Newcastle Skydive Emote
|Spinal Double Tap: Rare P2020 Skin
|92
|120 Crafting Metals
|93
|100 Apex Coins
|100 Apex Coins
|94
|Rare Apex pack
|95
|100 Apex Coins
|You Seem a Bit Dense: Rare Horizon Kill Quip
|96
|Finders Keepers: Epic Weapon charm
|Season 13 Kills as Wraith: tracker
|97
|Terrible Twos: Epic emote
|Rare Apex Pack
|98
|Wings of Wraith: Rare Longbow Skin
|Season 13 Kills as Gibraltar: tracker
|99
|I Thought You Were Someone else: Rare Mirage Kill quip
|Season 13 Kills as Mad Maggie: tracker
|100
|Winter Soul: Legendary Spitfire Skin
|100 Apex Coins
|110
|Molten Soul: Legendary Spitfire Skin
|Saviors Level Season 13: Legendary Badge