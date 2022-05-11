Full Citizen Sleeper Achievements and Trophies List

Citizen Sleeper is a brand-new, narrative-focused RPG, where you take on the role of a sleeper, a human consciousness in an artificial body. You are aboard a lawless space station as a run-away worker, meeting new people and struggling to earn money and survive. Actions in the game are determined by digital dice rolls and the story you get to see is based on which character’s stories you follow. While there are some important choices you need to make at the start of the game, like picking which class you should be, many of the most important choices come later in the game. Here is every achievement and trophy you can earn in Citizen Sleeper.

Citizen Sleeper all Achievements and Trophies

There are 27 achievements in Citizen Sleeper on both Xbox and Steam. Citizen Sleeper is currently not on PlayStation platforms, but if it gets ported down the line, the list will likely be the same but with the addition of a Platinum trophy.