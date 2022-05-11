Full Citizen Sleeper Achievements and Trophies List
Here’s all the achievements and trophies you can earn in Citizen Sleeper.
Citizen Sleeper is a brand-new, narrative-focused RPG, where you take on the role of a sleeper, a human consciousness in an artificial body. You are aboard a lawless space station as a run-away worker, meeting new people and struggling to earn money and survive. Actions in the game are determined by digital dice rolls and the story you get to see is based on which character’s stories you follow. While there are some important choices you need to make at the start of the game, like picking which class you should be, many of the most important choices come later in the game. Here is every achievement and trophy you can earn in Citizen Sleeper.
Citizen Sleeper all Achievements and Trophies
There are 27 achievements in Citizen Sleeper on both Xbox and Steam. Citizen Sleeper is currently not on PlayStation platforms, but if it gets ported down the line, the list will likely be the same but with the addition of a Platinum trophy.
- A Long Journey To A Small Unknown Planet: Leave The Eye carried by someone else’s dream.
- Bay View: Buy into the Hub’s competitive repair market.
- Communist: Communist, noun. Someone who joins a commune.
- Fellow Traveller: Find a gift from someone like you. Hidden away.
- For A Few Chits More: Witness a lifetime of bad decisions catching up with someone.
- Free Spirit: Help a friend distill their future.
- Good Robot: Help a friend and have fun with Bun-bun.
- Grow Vast And Strange: Accept the offer, break the thread, and join the chorus.
- Grow Your Own: Become self-sufficient through botany.
- Icebreaker: Crack the toughest security system on The Eye.
- Insert Mind: What’s the weirdest thing you’ve ever gotten out of a vending machine?
- Left Behind: Let them go.
- Loot Boxes: Steal three shipments just to see what’s inside.
- Mindcraft: Build a shipmind from fragments.
- Paid Off: Clear the debt and return a favor for your first friend on the Eye.
- Planned Obsolescence: Buy yourself some extra time, one vial at a time.
- Remote Control: Stop the signal.
- Solo Ticket: Nothing will get in the way of your escape. Apart from you.
- Spore Catcher: Putting those sample collecting skills to good use.
- Squatter Rights: Find a place and make it yours.
- Starward Passage: Set off to the Starward belt, with a friend outrunning their shadow.
- Story Eater: Trade food and stories with a local.
- The Bad End: Find an old crew mate at the edge of the rim.
- The Fixed Stars: Everything can be repaired with enough time and effort.
- The Running Game: Do whatever it takes to get that ticket.
- The Three Body Problem: Stay in the orbit of others.
- Warmth And Light: Turn away and follow the thread back home.