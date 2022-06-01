Full Diablo Immortal servers list
Find the best server for you.
Diablo is a series that made its start and grew on the PC platform. Being one of the definitive dungeon crawling experiences over the years has ensured that the series knows how to handle numerous people playing it at the same time. Blizzard Entertainment knows how to handle servers for the most part. Regardless if you are playing Diablo Immortal on your PC or phone, you can change servers to find a better connection for you and your friends. Here is the full list of servers in Diablo Immortal.
Related: Can you play Diablo Immortal with a controller? Answered
Full Diablo Immortal server list
North America
- Albrecht
- Amber Blades
- Arcane Sanctuary
- Arkaine’s Valor
- Black Abyss
- Breath of the Dying
- Burning Hells
- Caldesann
- Call to Arms
- Chains of Honor
- Crescent Moon
- Cult of Damnation
- Darkening of Tristram
- Deckard Cain
- Doombringer
- Dry Steppes
- End of Days
- Eternal Conflict
- Eternal Crown
- Greed
- Hadriel
- Halls of the Blind
- Hand of Justice
- Heart of the Oak
- Helliquary
- Iceburn Tear
- Lysander
- Kanai
- Khalim’s Will
- Mask of Jeram
- Meshif
- Old Growth
- Pandemonium
- Plains of Despair
- Prime Evils
- Purus the Decimator
- Risen Dead
- Sand Scorpions
- Sandro the Mouth
- Silver Spire
- Sin War
- Soul Siphon
- Stormshield
- Star of Azkaranth
- The Curator
- The Fallen
- The Gidbinn
- The Last Vestige
- The Malus
- The Soulstones
- The Triune
- The Worldstone
- Town Portal
- Tree of Inifuss
- Ureh
- Wailing Beast
- Wirt
- Zoltun Kulle
South America
- Akara
- Asylla
- Belial
- Bul-Kathos
- Elzix
- Flavie
- Gorgothra
- Izilech
- Jondo
- Mephisto
- Navair
- Oza
- Rathma
- Viz-jaq’taar
- Viz-Jun
- Xul
Europe
- Akeba
- Ammuit
- Angiris Council
- Archbishop Lazarus
- Arreat Summit
- Blood Rose
- Cathan
- Cathedral of Light
- Charsi
- Crystal Arch
- Dark Exile
- Dark Wanderer
- Diamond Gates
- Dravec
- El’Druin
- Esu
- Fara
- Gharbad the Weak
- Hemlir
- Itherael
- Leoric
- Oblivion Knight
- Sea of Light
- Segithis
- Sescheron
- Sightless Eye
- Skarn
- Stone of Jordan
- Stygian Fury
- Tabri
- Talus’ar
- Talva Silvertongue
- The Ancients
- The Borderlands
- The Butcher
- The Countess
- The Hellforge
- The Martyr
- The Unspoken
- The Void
- Thorned Hulk
- Throne of Destruction
- Trade Consortium
- Vizjerei
- Wood Wraith
- Yshari Sanctum
- Zatham
Oceania
- Baal
- Bloodsworn
East Asia
- Askari
- Cydaea
- Daedessa
- Ennead
- Griswold
- Harlequin Crest
- Kashya
- Lethes
- Namari
- Que-Hegan
- Rayek
- Sargoth
- Tal Rasha
- Tassi
- Vataos
- Zaka