Full Diablo Immortal servers list

Diablo is a series that made its start and grew on the PC platform. Being one of the definitive dungeon crawling experiences over the years has ensured that the series knows how to handle numerous people playing it at the same time. Blizzard Entertainment knows how to handle servers for the most part. Regardless if you are playing Diablo Immortal on your PC or phone, you can change servers to find a better connection for you and your friends. Here is the full list of servers in Diablo Immortal.

Full Diablo Immortal server list

North America

Albrecht

Amber Blades

Arcane Sanctuary

Arkaine’s Valor

Black Abyss

Breath of the Dying

Burning Hells

Caldesann

Call to Arms

Chains of Honor

Crescent Moon

Cult of Damnation

Darkening of Tristram

Deckard Cain

Doombringer

Dry Steppes

End of Days

Eternal Conflict

Eternal Crown

Greed

Hadriel

Halls of the Blind

Hand of Justice

Heart of the Oak

Helliquary

Iceburn Tear

Lysander

Kanai

Khalim’s Will

Mask of Jeram

Meshif

Old Growth

Pandemonium

Plains of Despair

Prime Evils

Purus the Decimator

Risen Dead

Sand Scorpions

Sandro the Mouth

Silver Spire

Sin War

Soul Siphon

Stormshield

Star of Azkaranth

The Curator

The Fallen

The Gidbinn

The Last Vestige

The Malus

The Soulstones

The Triune

The Worldstone

Town Portal

Tree of Inifuss

Ureh

Wailing Beast

Wirt

Zoltun Kulle

South America

Akara

Asylla

Belial

Bul-Kathos

Elzix

Flavie

Gorgothra

Izilech

Jondo

Mephisto

Navair

Oza

Rathma

Viz-jaq’taar

Viz-Jun

Xul

Europe

Akeba

Ammuit

Angiris Council

Archbishop Lazarus

Arreat Summit

Blood Rose

Cathan

Cathedral of Light

Charsi

Crystal Arch

Dark Exile

Dark Wanderer

Diamond Gates

Dravec

El’Druin

Esu

Fara

Gharbad the Weak

Hemlir

Itherael

Leoric

Oblivion Knight

Sea of Light

Segithis

Sescheron

Sightless Eye

Skarn

Stone of Jordan

Stygian Fury

Tabri

Talus’ar

Talva Silvertongue

The Ancients

The Borderlands

The Butcher

The Countess

The Hellforge

The Martyr

The Unspoken

The Void

Thorned Hulk

Throne of Destruction

Trade Consortium

Vizjerei

Wood Wraith

Yshari Sanctum

Zatham

Oceania

Baal

Bloodsworn

East Asia