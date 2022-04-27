Pokémon Go Fest 2022 is a two-day weekend where participants have the opportunity to capture multiple rare and elusive Pokémon throughout the day. Each of the two days features a different focus and making sure to know that schedule gives you a better idea of what to focus on during the event to reap the most rewards. In this guide, we will cover the full event schedule for Pokémon Go Fest 2022.

Pokémon Go Fest day one

The Pokémon Go Fest 2022 event will be happening from June 4 to 5. The first day will feature rotating habitats with multiple Pokémon swapping out every hour. Here’s the breakdown of the rotation schedule.

City Habitat: Alolan Grimer, Baltoy, Bronzor, Golett, Gothita, Hitmonchan, Litten, Magnemite, Pidove, Trash Cloak Burmy, and Trubbish

Plains Habitat: Buizel, Drilbur, Dunsparce, Girafarig, Larvitar, Litleo, Numel, Patrat, Rufflet, Shelmet, and Trapinch

Rainforest Habitat: Binacle, Chimchar, Barrablast, Mudkip, Rowlet, Seedot, Shroomish, Skrelp, Slakoth, Turtwig, and Venipede

Tundra Habitat: Bermite, Cubchoo, Meditite, Omanyte, Piplup, Popplio, Spheal, Swinub, Vanillite, Wailmer, and Wingull

You can expect to find these Pokémon appearing during their habitat hours, and these habitats will be rotating each hour during the Pokémon Go Fest 2022 event. Other Pokémon are set to appear during these times, and many of them will have increased shiny chances, such as Shroomish, Numel, Karrablast, Shelmet, and even Axew, all of which are making their shiny debut. Shaymin will also be making its debut as the Pokémon Go Fest mythical Pokémon as a reward for completing the Special Research ticket.

If you use incense during these times, you’ll receive the chance to catch additional Pokémon for each habitat.

City: Galarian Weezing, Klink, Unown B, Unown G, Unown O, and Unown U

Plains: Axew, Torkoal, Unown B, Unown G, Unown O, and Unown U

Rainforest: Pancham, Tropius, Unown B, Unown G, Unown O, and Unown U

Tundra: Galarian Darumaka, Galarian Mr. Mime, Unown B, Unown G, Unown O, and Unown U

If you’re hunting down one of these Unown, Torkoal, or Axew, we highly recommend ensuring you have incense at the ready.

Pokémon Go Fest day two

On the second day, June 5, for Pokémon Go Fest 2022, multiple five-star raids will be available featuring many legendary Pokémon. The day will also feature a Team Rocket event, where Giovanni will likely appear with a shadow Pokémon. In addition to this, there will be an exclusive raid Pokémon you can find during the event. All participants can spin Photo Discs at Gyms to receive in-person raid passes to work together with friends to take down any local raids that appear.

You’ll want to make sure you purchase a ticket before joining Pokémon Go Fest 2022. Each day features multiple rewards, starting from 10 AM to 6 PM in your local time.