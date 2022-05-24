Full goals list in Wobbledogs – Achievements and Trophies

Wobbledogs is a pet simulator, where you are tasked with keeping and playing with a variety of different dogs. The unique thing about Wobbledogs is that these dogs are constantly mutating depending on a number of different factors. The game physically simulates every aspect of the dogs, including their guts, to ensure wacky mutations can happen during the game. Players are tasked with creating the best possible environment for the dogs, unlocking new furniture and other items along the way. Wobbledogs seems to have some serious depth to it, based on the massive achievement list it has.

Every Achievement in Wobbledogs

Wobbledogs is currently only available on Steam, where is has a whopping 72 achievements. No ports have been announced, but if Wobbledogs makes the jump to PlayStation and/or Xbox, expect this list to be the same.