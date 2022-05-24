Full goals list in Wobbledogs – Achievements and Trophies
Here’s every challenge you can complete in Wobbledogs.
Wobbledogs is a pet simulator, where you are tasked with keeping and playing with a variety of different dogs. The unique thing about Wobbledogs is that these dogs are constantly mutating depending on a number of different factors. The game physically simulates every aspect of the dogs, including their guts, to ensure wacky mutations can happen during the game. Players are tasked with creating the best possible environment for the dogs, unlocking new furniture and other items along the way. Wobbledogs seems to have some serious depth to it, based on the massive achievement list it has.
Every Achievement in Wobbledogs
Wobbledogs is currently only available on Steam, where is has a whopping 72 achievements. No ports have been announced, but if Wobbledogs makes the jump to PlayStation and/or Xbox, expect this list to be the same.
- A Bit More Wobbly: Hatch a dog missing only its front left leg
- A Long Day’s Work: Play for 10 hours
- All Grown Up: Raise a dog from pup to adult
- Ancient: Raise a dog that lives long enough to become Ancient
- Big: Hatch or mutate a very large dog
- Bigheaded: Hatch or mutate a dog with a very large head
- Cramped: Have 10 dogs in the world at once
- Crrrrack!: Crack open a Dog Core
- Dirt Eater: Eat 10 clumps of dirt
- Don’t Slip: Clean up a puddle
- Down To Earth: Dig 10 holes
- Dry As A Bone: Clean up 100 puddles
- Egg Hobbyist: Collect 10 eggs
- Egg Maniac: Collect 50 eggs
- Egg Novice: Collect an egg
- Excavator: Dig 50 holes
- Extra Help: Raise a dog with no legs from pup to adult
- Extruded: Hatch or mutate a dog with a very tall body
- Fabulous Prizes: Open 10 capsules
- Flat: Hatch or mutate a flattened dog
- Getting Busy: Dig a hole
- Getting Into It: Play for an hour
- Good Dirt Living: Construct a den from dirt
- Green Thumb: Plant 10 seeds
- Gross: Clean up some poop
- Gut Expert: Complete your flora field guide
- I’ll Always Remember You: Memorialize a fallen dog
- Keepin’ It Clean: Clean up 10 puddles
- Leggy: Hatch or mutate a dog with more than 4 legs
- Long: Hatch or mutate a very long dog
- Love Machine: Breed dogs 10 separate times
- Made With Love: Pet a cocoon to increase its mutation rate
- Massive Litter: Get a massive litter in the breeding simulation
- Matchmaker: Breed a pair of dogs for the first time
- Meticulous: Discover every flora
- More Babies: Hatch 10 eggs
- More of Them!: Hatch or mutate a dog with multiple tails
- Negative Reinforcement: Hit the negative reinforcement cap for any property
- New Baby: Hatch an egg
- Oh No: Pet a dog who hates it
- One Winged Angel: Hatch a dog with only one wing
- Out Of This World: Decorate a room with space-themed carpeting and wallpaper
- Peabrained: Hatch or mutate a dog with a very small head
- Pop!: Open a capsule
- Positive Reinforcement: Hit the positive reinforcement cap for any property
- Quick Learner: Complete the tutorial
- Recycling: Have a ghost dog produce ectoplasm
- Remodel: Upgrade a den
- Researcher: Discover 10 different types of gut flora
- Safe Keeping: Bury an object
- Scary!: Have a ghost show up
- Seriously Unstable: Crossbreed dogs at 0% stability
- Short: Hatch or mutate a dog with a very short body
- Sickening: Throw up
- Small: Hatch or mutate a very small dog
- Small Beginnings: Plant a seed
- So Many Babies: Hatch 50 eggs
- So Many Plants: Plant 20 seeds
- Someone’s Gotta Do It: Clean up 100 poops
- Spacious: Fully expand a den chamber
- Spindly: Hatch or mutate a dog with very long legs
- Take to The Skies!: Hatch a dog with wings
- Taking Care of Business: Clean up 10 poops
- That’s The Stuff: Pet a dog
- Time Well Spent: Play for 5 hours
- Tiny Litter: Get a tiny litter in the breeding simulation
- Tragedy: Witness death
- Two Faced: Hatch or mutate a dog with multiple heads
- Um…: Eat some poop
- What’s This?: Hatch or mutate a dog with a tail
- Wide: Hatch or mutate a very wide dog
- Worm: Hatch a dog with no legs