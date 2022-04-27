Full Pokémon Go Fest 2022 shiny list
Pokémon Go Fest is a yearly event for the mobile game Pokémon Go. In it, players can encounter rare Pokémon that only show up for specific events, along with several exclusives that will be making their debut, such as the mythical Pokémon Shaymin. For Pokémon Go Fest 2022, several Pokémon will be receiving their shiny versions for the first time, and several others will have boosted chances if you encounter them. In this guide, we’re going to cover the full list of shiny Pokémon appearing in Pokémon Go Fest 2022.
Several Pokémon appearing in Pokémon Go Fest 2022 are receiving their shiny versions for the first time, but many others are returning choices for you to add to your collection. The event will feature boosted spawns. If you purchase a Pokémon Go Fest 2022 ticket, we highly recommend grabbing some incense and lures to increase your chances of finding these Pokémon in the wild, adding their shiny version to your roster.
These are all of the shiny Pokémon appearing in Pokémon Go Fest 2022, broken down into new ones, returning, and how you can catch them.
Shiny Pokémon for Pokémon Go Fest 2022
New shiny Pokémon
- Axew
- Karrablast
- Numel
- Shelmet
- Shroomish
- Unown B
Habitat shiny Pokémon
- Alolan Grimer
- Baltoy
- Bronzor
- Buizel
- Chimchar
- Cubchoo
- Drilbur
- Dunsparce
- Girafarig
- Hitmonchan
- Larvitar
- Litleo
- Magnemite
- Meditite
- Mudkip
- Omanyte
- Patrat
- Pidove
- Piplup
- Rufflet
- Seedot
- Slakoth
- Spheal
- Swinub
- Trapinch
- Trash Cloak Burmy
- Trubbish
- Turtwig
- Wailmer
- Wingull
Shiny egg hatch Pokémon
TBA
Incense shiny Pokémon
- Galarian Darumaka
- Galarian Weezing
- Klink
- Unown G
- Unown O
Raid shiny Pokémon
TBA
As we draw closer to the event, we will be updating this full list to reflect all revealed shiny Pokémon for the Pokémon Go Fest 2022 event.