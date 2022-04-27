Full Pokémon Go Fest 2022 shiny list

Pokémon Go Fest is a yearly event for the mobile game Pokémon Go. In it, players can encounter rare Pokémon that only show up for specific events, along with several exclusives that will be making their debut, such as the mythical Pokémon Shaymin. For Pokémon Go Fest 2022, several Pokémon will be receiving their shiny versions for the first time, and several others will have boosted chances if you encounter them. In this guide, we’re going to cover the full list of shiny Pokémon appearing in Pokémon Go Fest 2022.

Several Pokémon appearing in Pokémon Go Fest 2022 are receiving their shiny versions for the first time, but many others are returning choices for you to add to your collection. The event will feature boosted spawns. If you purchase a Pokémon Go Fest 2022 ticket, we highly recommend grabbing some incense and lures to increase your chances of finding these Pokémon in the wild, adding their shiny version to your roster.

These are all of the shiny Pokémon appearing in Pokémon Go Fest 2022, broken down into new ones, returning, and how you can catch them.

Shiny Pokémon for Pokémon Go Fest 2022

New shiny Pokémon

Axew

Karrablast

Numel

Shelmet

Shroomish

Unown B

Habitat shiny Pokémon

Alolan Grimer

Baltoy

Bronzor

Buizel

Chimchar

Cubchoo

Drilbur

Dunsparce

Girafarig

Hitmonchan

Larvitar

Litleo

Magnemite

Meditite

Mudkip

Omanyte

Patrat

Pidove

Piplup

Rufflet

Seedot

Slakoth

Spheal

Swinub

Trapinch

Trash Cloak Burmy

Trubbish

Turtwig

Wailmer

Wingull

Shiny egg hatch Pokémon

TBA

Incense shiny Pokémon

Galarian Darumaka

Galarian Weezing

Klink

Unown G

Unown O

Raid shiny Pokémon

TBA

As we draw closer to the event, we will be updating this full list to reflect all revealed shiny Pokémon for the Pokémon Go Fest 2022 event.