Full Ultra Unlock Limited Research Day spawn rotation schedule in Pokémon Go

For a brief time during the Ultra Unlock Limited Research Day event in Pokémon Go, there will be several boosted spawns for you to obtain. These Pokémon will have been spawning throughout the Adventure Week 2022 event, and on June 12, from 11 AM to 3 PM in your local timezone, these boost spawns will appear in your area. This guide covers the full Ultra Unlock Limited Research Day spawn rotation and schedule in Pokémon Go.

All Ultra Unlock Limited Research Day spawns and rotations

The Ultra Unlock Limited Research Day event is not ticketed. It was unlocked from player participation in the Pokémon Go Fest 2022 event, giving a variety of bonuses to everyone. You will want to jump into the game on June 12 to receive the full benefits.

These are all Pokémon that will be spawning during the Ultra Unlock Limited Research Day event.

Alolan Diglett

Alolan Geodude

Amaura: Spawning from 11 AM to 12 PM and 1 PM to 2 PM

Arona

Diglett

Dwebble

Geodude

Onix

Rhyhorn

Sudowoodo

Tyrunt: Spawning from 12 PM to 1 PM and 2 PM to 3 PM

Only Amaura and Tyrunt will rotate out often during the event. All other Pokémon will consistently appear throughout the event, and all of them, beyond Amaura and Tyrunt, have a chance to be shiny. You can also grab exclusive Field Research tasks and rewards from your local PokéStops and Gyms during the event.

We recommend placing incense on your avatar and using a Lure at any PokéStops to increase your chances of finding these Pokémon.