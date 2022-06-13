Fun four-player Minecraft adventure maps to play with friends

While Minecraft’s default survival mode can be fun for a group of four players to play together, cooperatively playing an adventure map and solving its unique challenges can scratch a much different type of gameplay itch. These maps, while different from one another in game type, can still be plenty of fun to play with friends.

Super Hostile

Image via Vechs

The Super Hostile series of adventure maps challenges groups of four players with discovering and collecting one block of every color of wool. The catch to this challenge, however, is that rather than farming sheep and crafting dye, players will instead need to explore the entire map to find specific caches of colored wool, clearing platforming and combat challenges in order to make progress.

The maps and environments featured in Super Hostile are built from the ground up to provide players with a custom exploration and dungeon-crawling experience. The most complex of which — Super Hostile Dalania — spans 13,000 blocks and boasts dozens of cities, towns, and dungeons in between each wool cache.

Note that most Super Hostile maps are designed and work best with earlier versions of Minecraft, with Dalania, in particular, working optimally on version 1.12.2. Alternatively, the series’ proprietary Super Hostile Modpack can be installed to improve the play experience for all maps on Minecraft’s current release version.

The Jogobox

Image via Planet Minecraft

The Jogobox differs from other types of four-player adventure maps in that, rather than encouraging player cooperation, this map also encourages competition. Two teams of four players race each other through mirrored environments, with both teams aiming to collect the wool blocks needed to assemble their victory monument before their opponents can do the same.

Separated from one another by a multiple-block gap of a bottomless void, players of both teams can shoot their opponents with arrows in order to disrupt their progress or set them back with a death. Alternatively, if they can manage to build a bridge across the void, teams can raid opposing territory, engaging in combat and causing destruction.

Super Voxel Party

Image via Planet Minecraft

Inspired in no small part by the Mario Party series, Super Voxel Party pits four players against each other in a board game and mini-game competition. The map features eight playable boards, three of which are based directly on board designs used in Mario Party games.

No game similar to Mario Party would be complete without a long list of mini-games, and Super Voxel Party is no exception. In total, the adventure map features 57 mini-games, nine of which involve one-on-one duels between players.

