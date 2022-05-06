Should you go Gallade or Gardevoir in Pokémon Go?

When picking between Gallade or Gardevoir in Pokémon Go, you have several reasons to choose one over the other. It all comes down to what type of team you want to use and how you plan to use these Pokémon. Between the two, is there a clear winner? In this guide, we will compare Gallade and Gardevoir in Pokémon Go to help you make a decision.

Should you choose Gallade or Gardevoir?

Before you consider grabbing Gallade and Gardevoir, you want to make sure you can evolve it into these Pokémon. If you have a female Raltz, it cannot become Gallade. You will need to have a male one. Additionally, to evolve a male Raltz into Gallade, it will need to have a Sinnoh Stone. If you do not have one of these, you may need to go out of your way to grab one and add it to your inventory.

Now, we’re going to break down the stats and varying movesets available to Gallade and Gardevoir before directly comparing the two.

Gallade stats and moveset

Gallade is a Psychic and Fighting-type Pokémon. It will be weak against Fairy, Flying, and Ghost-type attacks, but it is resistant against Fighting and Rock-type moves. It has a maximum CP of 3,497, an attack of 211, a defense of 176, and a stamina of 154. While it has low stamina, it’s a strong fighter capable of using its increased attack power to take many opponents. You’ll primarily want to use Gallade against Dark, Fighting, Ground, Ice, Normal, Poison, Rock, and Steel-type Pokémon, given its diverse moveset. The best fast move to teach Gallade is the confusion, and the best charged moves are close combat and leaf blade.

Gardevoir stats and moveset

Gardevoir is a Psychic and Fairy-type Pokémon. It will be weak against Ghost, Poison, and Steel-type attacks, but it is resistant against Dragon, Fighting, and Psychic-type moves. It has a maximum CP of 3,497, an attack of 176, and a stamina of 154. Gardevoir also has a diverse moveset, similar to Gallade, more focused on taking down Dark, Dragon, Fighting, Ghost, Poison, and Psychic-type Pokémon. The best moveset to teach Gardevoir is the fast move charm and the charged moves shadow ball and synchronoise.

Which should you pick?

You’ll want to use these two Pokémon for specific scenarios. Of the two, Gallade has more use across multiple Pokémon, but Gardevoir excels at taking down Dragon and Fighting-type Pokémon. Fighting-type Pokémon typically appear more often in the Great and Ultra Leagues, but Dragon-type Pokémon are all over the Master League, which means you can use them here. You need to tweak your team to protect Gardevoir and make sure you can counter anything that might overpower it.

Of the two Pokémon, we recommend Gallade for a more flexible team. However, Gardevoir is an exceptional choice, and we still encourage players to use this Pokémon, so long as it matches your team roster.