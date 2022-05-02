Garena Free Fire redeem codes (May 2022)

Garena Free Fire offers a wide range of in-game items, including characters, pets, outfits, emotes, and gun skins. These items can usually be bought through diamonds or collected by completing missions. Otherwise, Free Fire also randomly releases redeem codes that unlock in-game rewards for free. Here’s how to redeem these codes, as well as the list of the latest redeem codes released.

How to redeem Free Fire redeem codes

Image via Garena

Visit the Free Fire Rewards Redemption Site and log in with your Free Fire account. Copy a code from the table below and paste it in the Redeem your Code column. Click on the Submit button and open Garena Free Fire to collect your rewards from the in-game mail section.

Note: You cannot redeem rewards with guest accounts; in that case, you may bind your account to Facebook or VK in order to receive the rewards.

Garena Free Fire redeem codes

Free Fire randomly releases redeem codes via their official social media handles, but remember that some redeem codes are account-specific and might not work for everyone. Also, try to redeem them as soon as possible, as they expire after a certain amount of time.

Some codes may only be available in specific regions. If attempting to redeem a code that you cannot redeem in your region, you’ll receive an error message, and you’ll have to try another.

Working Codes

There are no active codes at the moment.

Expired Codes

FF7WSM0CN44Z

FHVC XSW3 RGHJ

J678 KIOJ 987F

FXG7 HYA8 U765

65RE F3VB 5TIG

GI87 V6D5 RWF3

ZGAIP9ZVD4JN

This article includes affiliate links, which may provide small compensation to Gamepur.