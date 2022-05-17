Genshin Impact 2.7 leak: Yelan and Shinobu release date, banner details

The latest leak to come about from beta testers involves the long-awaited and delayed patch 2.7 for Genshin Impact. With the beta test, dataminers were able to dig in and find out the release dates for the two newest characters to be announced — Yelan and Kuki Shinobu. We’ve got a round-up for you right here: the Yelan and Shinobu release dates and banner details for patch 2.7 in Genshin Impact.

Note: the information in this article was obtained from data-mining sources. This information could be changed or removed entirely at Hoyoverse’s discretion.

Image via Hoyoverse

First up, the banner for 2.7 includes newest Hydro character Yelan, as well as a Xiao banner rerun. The four-star units that have their draw rate increased are Yanfei, Noelle and Barbara. If you missed the information about Yelan, we’ve got a guide on her ascension materials and abilities here. The tentative date for Yelan’s banner is May 31st according to internal data.

You’ll note of course that Kuki Shinobu is not in those banners at all — her internal data shows a release date of June 21st, which would likely coincide with patch 2.8. In addition, the leaks revealed that Heizou’s Hangout Event will also be released in patch 2.8, alongside Kaedehara Kazuha’s Story Quest. There’s also an unnamed four-star Sword with an ATK% sub-stat and an AoE attack plus ATK buff built in. It’s unknown how this weapon is obtained, but theorized that it could be an earnable freebie.