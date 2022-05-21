Genshin Impact: Aqua Simulacra – How to get it, stats, and ascension materials

The Aqua Simulacra is a 5-star weapon that increases a character’s health while dealing more damage when enemies are nearby. The weapon is an exclusive release alongside Yelan, a new 5-star character who this weapon will greatly help out.

The Aqua Simulacra is a limited featured weapon and will only appear during specifically featured rate-ups. The Aqua Simulacra will be featured during the first half of Version 2.7’s limited weapon banner and has never been featured before.

Aqua Simulacra’s Stats

Rarity: 5-star

ATK: 44 Base ATK, 542 at Level 90

Secondary Stat: Crit DMG

Secondary Stat level: 19.2% at Level 1, 88.2% at Level 90

Passive: The Cleansing Form: HP is increased by 16. When there are opponents nearby, the DMG dealt by the wielder of this weapon is increased by 20%. This will take effect whether the character is on-field or not.

Ascension Materials

Level 20 x5 Luminous Sands from Guyun, x5 Gloomy Statuette, x3 Spectral Husk, x10000 Mora Level 40 x5 Lustrous Stone from Guyun, x18 Gloomy Statuette, x12 Spectral Husk, x20000 Mora Level 50 x9 Lustrous Stone from Guyun, x9 Dark Statuette, x9 Spectral Heart, x30000 Mora Level 60 x5 Relic from Guyun, x18 Dark Statuette, x14 Spectral Heart, x45000 Mora Level 70 x9 Relic from Guyun, x14 Deathly Statuette, x9 Spectral Nucleus, x55000 Mora Level 80 x6 Divine Body from Guyun, x27 Deathly Statuette, x18 Spectral Nucleus, x65000 Mora

Is the Aqua Simulacra any good?

The Aqua Simulacra is specially made for Yelan who can deal damage based on her Max HP. As a result, the HP buff in combination with the Crit DMG buff helps Yelan out greatly, making this a great pull if you are planning on getting her.

However, the passive also has a flat increase of your overall damage by 20% and boasts a massive 88.2% Crit DMG. This means it will benefit any Bow character altogether. It does have a low Base ATK for a 5-star weapon, but this will likely be one of the best choices in the game for any DPS-focused Bow character.