Genshin Impact: Fading Twilight – How to get it, stats, and ascension materials

The Fading Twilight is a 4-star weapon that increases a character’s DMG by a substantial amount the more you attack them. This weapon will be a limited-time release as a part of an event in Version 2.7 and will be available to refine fully for all players.

You can earn the Fading Twilight Bow weapon during the game’s Perilous Trail event, which will run at the start of Version 2.7. This weapon will only be available during this event window, so make sure you participate in the Perilous Trail if you want this weapon.

Note: This early data was pulled from the data collection site, Honey Hunter. If any data changes during the official release, this guide will be updated accordingly.

Perilous Trail’s Stats

Rarity: 4-star

ATK: 44 at Level 1, 565 at Level 90

Secondary Stat: Energy Recharge

Secondary Stat levels: 6.7% at Level 1, 30.6% at Level 90

Passive: Radiance of the Deeps : Has three states, Evergleam, Afterglow, and Dawnblaze, which increase DMG dealt by 6%, 10%, and 14% respectively. When attacks hit opponents, this weapon will switch to the next state. This weapon can change states once every 7s. The character equipping this weapon can still trigger the state switch while not on the field.

Ascension Materials

Level 20 x3 Grain of Aerosiderite, x3 Hunter’s Sacrificial Knife, x2 Divining Scroll, x5,000 Mora Level 40 x3 Piece of Aerosiderite, x12 Hunter’s Sacrificial Knife, x8 Divining Scroll, x15,000 Mora Level 50 x6 Piece of Aerosiderite, x6 Agent’s Sacrificial Knife, x6 Sealed Scroll, x20,000 Mora Level 60 x3 Bit of Aerosiderite, x12 Agent’s Sacrificial Knife, x9 Sealed Scroll, x30,000 Mora Level 70 x6 Bit of Aerosiderite, x9 Inspector’s Sacrificial Knife, x6 Forbidden Curse Scroll, x35,000 Mora Level 80 x4 Chunk of Aerosiderite, x18 Inspector’s Sacrificial Knife, x12 Forbidden Curse Scroll, x45,000 Mora

Is the Fading Twilight any good?

This is a solid free weapon, which is a good alternative to weapons you have to pay for such as The Stringless. Energy Recharge is an important stat for some sub-DPS characters who rely on their burst, such as Kujou Sara. The passive of Fading Twilight is also strong.

However, this bow is not the best option for most characters, and you are most likely better off using options such as The Stringless or Elegy of the End. However, this is a free option, so this is great for players who do not have access to these weapons.