Genshin Impact: Marvelous Merchandise Event Guide

The Marvelous Merchandise Event is back in Genshin Impact, featuring your favorite wandering merchant Liben and the hunt for new items. In this event, you have to exchange a specific set of items with Liben. In return, he’ll give you some rewards, including Primogems.

Each day, Liben will require a different set of items. Depending on the items he requires, he’ll give you a different Box O’ Marvels, a reward box that contains Primogems, and a bonus item. There are seven different kinds of boxes, containing different rewards, and the items you’ll turn in to receive a box are randomized.

To target a certain box, you can visit a friend’s world and talk to their Liben, who will require a different set of items. However, it’s probably easiest to just take the Primogems and turn in whatever items Liben is asking of you.

Here is Liben’s location in Mondstadt:

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Here are the seven different types of boxes and the rewards:

Boxes Rewards Box o’ Marvels – Pyro x40 Primogems, x6 Hero’s Wit Box o’ Marvels – Electro x40 Primogems, x3 Teachings of Freedom, x3 Teachings of Resistance, x3 Teachings of Ballad Box o’ Marvels – Dendro x40 Primogems, x3 Teachings of Prosperity, x3 Teachings of Diligence, x3 Teachings of Gold Box o’ Marvels – Cryo x40 Primogems, x60,000 Mora Box o’ Marvels – Geo x40 Primogems, x10 Fine Enhancement Ore, x10 Mystic Enhancement Ore Box o’ Marvels – Hydro x40 Primogems, x20,000 Mora, x4 Hero’s Wit Box o’ Marvels – Anemo x40 Primogems, x20,000 Mora, x8 Fine Enhancement Ore

When you claim a total of five boxes, you will receive a Mega Box o’ Marvel that contains the following rewards:

x100 Primogems

x4 Hero’s Wit

x6 Mystic Enhancement Ore

x50,000 Mora

You can only claim one Box o’ Marvel a day, meaning you’ll have to wait until the next day to claim another one. All you have to do to claim a Box o’ Marvel is talk to Liben and then claim the reward. You’ll have to turn in commonly found items, such as Carrots, Turnips, etc.

That’s all you need to know about the Marvelous Merchandise event in Genshin Impact! Be sure to visit Liben every day to ensure you get the Mega Box o’ Marvel, as if you miss a day, you won’t be able to claim the mega reward. The event will run for about a week, so do your best to log in every day and talk to Liben at least once.