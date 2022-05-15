Genshin Impact: Spices From the West Event Guide

Genshin Impact’s newest culinary event has kicked off, allowing you to treat your companions over in your Serenitea Pot to a nice meal and chat. The Spices From the West event features all of your favorite characters in a new slice-of-life fashion, and on top of that, you can gain some great rewards along the way too.

The event will last until June 7, 03:59 (server time), and you need to be at least Adventure Rank 20 and above to create your seasonings. You will also need to be Adventure Rank 28 and above and have completed the quest “Idle Teapot Talk” to cook the dishes and invite your companions over for a taste test.

To begin the event, head to Liyue Harbor at the location below and talk to the NPC Nazafarin. She’ll lead you to the start of the event.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

During the Spices of the West event, you can use previously unlocked recipes to create seasonings. Then, you can add these seasonings to “Delicious” dishes to obtain “Fragrant” dishes. Invite your characters from the Serenitea Pot to taste these dishes, and you can also gain some Companionship EXP for it.

(Note: As of this writing, you currently cannot put down furniture or other items into your Serenitea Pot due to ongoing maintenance. If you do not have characters currently placed down in your Serenitea Pot, you won’t be able to utilize this function of the event, unfortunately.)

To begin making seasonings, a needle on a slider will move back and forth. Each recipe has specific instructions, so follow them closely to add the correct ingredients to the pot. When the needle reaches the end of the slider, or if you make a mistake, you’ll lose a life. If you use up all your lives, the cooking session will end in a failure. You can find all the ingredients you need in the wild, in stores, or even at the Bubu Pharmacy in Liyue.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Here are the rewards you can get, and what you need to do to unlock them:

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Screenshot by DoubleXP

New seasoning ingredients are added every day. We’ll update the guide each day with all the ingredients you need to make the seasoning.

Where Earth and Water Meet ingredients

Screenshot by DoubleXP

The first seasoning recipe requires you to find a Horsetail, Mint, and Pepper.

Scent of the Pine ingredients

Screenshot by DoubleXP

The second seasoning recipe requires you to find a Pinecone, Lotus Head, and Mint.

Check this guide tomorrow to see which ingredients you’ll need next! That’s all you need to know about the Spices of the West event. Gather all the ingredients you need and get cooking!