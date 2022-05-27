Genshin Impact: To Ensnare a Prey web event guide

Genshin Impact often receives many fun web events leading up to an update, giving players a glimpse at what’s to come. Preceding the Version 2.7 update of Genshin Impact is the “To Ensnare a Prey” web event, featuring Yelan front and center as she solves a mystery. These web events are easy and quick ways to earn some free Primogems, so be sure to do this event.

Follow this link to participate in the event. Log in on the top left of the screen with either your UID (found in-game on Genshin Impact) or with your HoYoverse account.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

This event follows Yelan as she investigates a leak at Liyue’s Ministry of Civil Affairs. You are handed details about the case, which you can investigate before sharing it to spread the word. Click “share to gain more information” which will trigger the next part of the event. While this will prompt you to share this web event on social media, this isn’t a necessity to earn rewards.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

You receive some clues about the culprit:

Greedy and cowardly temperament

Works in the Ministry of Civil Affairs and took advantage of the position to reveal confidential information

Other details yet to be discovered

Click through the text, and you’ll be brought three days into the future where you’ll meet with potential suspects. The event will prompt you to click the “Case Files” button on the bottom left of the screen. Go through each suspect and click the bolded text to proceed.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

You don’t have to do this for every single suspect. Just mouse over to the “Greedy Treasure Hoarder,” click the bolded text found in his description, and click “Identify Suspect.” The Greedy Treasure Hoarder is the culprit, and you just have to point him out to end the event and earn the rewards in-game.

At the conclusion of the event, you can head in-game and claim the rewards, which will be sent to your in-game mailbox. You’ll earn x40 Primogems, x20,000 Mora, x2 Mystic Enhancement Ore, and x3 Varunda Lazurite Fragments for reaching the end of the event. Mystic Enhancement Ores are used to upgrade weapons, providing a large amount of EXP. Meanwhile, Varunda Lazurite Fragments are important materials used to ascend your characters.

That’s all you need to know about the “To Ensnare a Prey” web event. Be sure to complete this event before it ends on May 31 and collect your easy Primogems.